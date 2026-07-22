كشفت البعثة الأثرية المصرية العاملة بجبانة تل آثار قويسنا بمحافظة المنوفية عن وحدة جنائزية جديدة تتميز بتخطيط معماري منظم، ومجموعة متنوعة من اللقى الأثرية التي ترجع إلى العصرين المتأخر واليوناني الروماني.

وأفادت وزارة السياحة والآثار المصرية، في بيان اليوم، بأن أعمال الحفائر التي تقوم بها البعثة أسفرت عن العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من الأواني الفخارية، شملت أطباقاً وأوعية بأحجام مختلفة، إضافة إلى إناء فخاري به بقايا مواد يُرجّح استخدامها في الطقوس الجنائزية المصاحبة للدفن، فضلاً عن مسرجتين فخاريتين.

وأفادت أنه تم الكشف أيضاً عن مجموعتين كبيرتين مكونتين من 560 تمثالاً من الأوشابتي المصنوعة من الفيانس، مختلفة الشكل والحجم، ومجموعة من التمائم المصنوعة من أحجار شبه كريمة، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من خرز الفيانس باللونين الأزرق والأخضر.

وأشارت إلى أن أعمال الحفائر كشفت أيضاً عن نماذج من الفخار المستورد من جزيرة رودس اليونانية، تمثلت في جزء من يد إناء يحمل اسم صانعه، وهو ما يمثل دليلاً مادياً على وجود علاقات تجارية نشطة بين مصر ومنطقة حوض البحر المتوسط خلال العصر المتأخر واليوناني الروماني.

يُذكر أن جبانة تل آثار قويسنا بمحافظة المنوفية تعد من أهم جبانات الأفراد بمنطقة وسط دلتا مصر، التي كُشف عنها عام 1991، وتضم عدداً من الوحدات الجنائزية التي تعود إلى فترات تاريخية متعاقبة، ما يجعلها من أبرز المواقع الأثرية لدراسة تطور أساليب الدفن والمعتقدات والطقوس الجنائزية عبر العصور.