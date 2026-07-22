كشفت البعثة الأثرية المصرية العاملة بجبانة تل آثار قويسنا بمحافظة المنوفية عن وحدة جنائزية جديدة تتميز بتخطيط معماري منظم، ومجموعة متنوعة من اللقى الأثرية التي ترجع إلى العصرين المتأخر واليوناني الروماني.
وأفادت وزارة السياحة والآثار المصرية، في بيان اليوم، بأن أعمال الحفائر التي تقوم بها البعثة أسفرت عن العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من الأواني الفخارية، شملت أطباقاً وأوعية بأحجام مختلفة، إضافة إلى إناء فخاري به بقايا مواد يُرجّح استخدامها في الطقوس الجنائزية المصاحبة للدفن، فضلاً عن مسرجتين فخاريتين.
وأفادت أنه تم الكشف أيضاً عن مجموعتين كبيرتين مكونتين من 560 تمثالاً من الأوشابتي المصنوعة من الفيانس، مختلفة الشكل والحجم، ومجموعة من التمائم المصنوعة من أحجار شبه كريمة، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من خرز الفيانس باللونين الأزرق والأخضر.
وأشارت إلى أن أعمال الحفائر كشفت أيضاً عن نماذج من الفخار المستورد من جزيرة رودس اليونانية، تمثلت في جزء من يد إناء يحمل اسم صانعه، وهو ما يمثل دليلاً مادياً على وجود علاقات تجارية نشطة بين مصر ومنطقة حوض البحر المتوسط خلال العصر المتأخر واليوناني الروماني.
يُذكر أن جبانة تل آثار قويسنا بمحافظة المنوفية تعد من أهم جبانات الأفراد بمنطقة وسط دلتا مصر، التي كُشف عنها عام 1991، وتضم عدداً من الوحدات الجنائزية التي تعود إلى فترات تاريخية متعاقبة، ما يجعلها من أبرز المواقع الأثرية لدراسة تطور أساليب الدفن والمعتقدات والطقوس الجنائزية عبر العصور.
The Egyptian archaeological mission working at the Quesna archaeological site in the Monufia Governorate has revealed a new funerary unit characterized by organized architectural planning, along with a diverse collection of artifacts dating back to the Late Period and the Greco-Roman era.
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities stated in a statement today that the excavation work carried out by the mission resulted in the discovery of a variety of pottery vessels, including plates and containers of different sizes, in addition to a pottery vessel containing remnants of materials likely used in the funerary rituals accompanying the burial, as well as two pottery lamps.
It was reported that two large groups consisting of 560 ushabti statues made of faience were also uncovered, varying in shape and size, along with a collection of amulets made from semi-precious stones, in addition to large quantities of faience beads in blue and green colors.
The excavation work also revealed examples of imported pottery from the Greek island of Rhodes, represented by a part of a vessel's handle bearing the name of its maker, which serves as material evidence of active trade relations between Egypt and the Mediterranean basin during the Late Period and the Greco-Roman era.
It is worth noting that the Quesna archaeological site in the Monufia Governorate is considered one of the most important burial sites for individuals in the central Delta region of Egypt, discovered in 1991, and includes several funerary units that date back to successive historical periods, making it one of the most prominent archaeological sites for studying the evolution of burial methods, beliefs, and funerary rituals throughout the ages.