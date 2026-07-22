احتفل اليوتيوبر الأمريكي جيمي دونالدسون، المعروف باسم «مستر بيست»، بزفافه على صانعة المحتوى الجنوب أفريقية ثيا بويزن، في حفل خاص أُقيم على جزيرة نيكر آيلاند المملوكة لرجل الأعمال البريطاني ريتشارد برانسون، بحضور نحو 70 شخصاً من أفراد العائلة والأصدقاء المقربين.

وامتدت الاحتفالات على مدار أسبوع كامل، وشملت برنامجاً من الفعاليات والأنشطة الترفيهية التي أُقيمت في أجواء خاصة بعيداً عن وسائل الإعلام، قبل أن يشارك مستر بيست أول صور الزفاف عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل، مرفقة بعبارة: «Mr. and MrsBeast».

ويُعد مستر بيست أكبر صانع محتوى على منصة يوتيوب، إذ يتجاوز عدد مشتركي قناته 400 مليون مشترك، فيما حظي إعلان زفافه بتفاعل واسع، ليصبح أحد أبرز الأحداث التي شغلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي هذا العام.