احتفل اليوتيوبر الأمريكي جيمي دونالدسون، المعروف باسم «مستر بيست»، بزفافه على صانعة المحتوى الجنوب أفريقية ثيا بويزن، في حفل خاص أُقيم على جزيرة نيكر آيلاند المملوكة لرجل الأعمال البريطاني ريتشارد برانسون، بحضور نحو 70 شخصاً من أفراد العائلة والأصدقاء المقربين.
وامتدت الاحتفالات على مدار أسبوع كامل، وشملت برنامجاً من الفعاليات والأنشطة الترفيهية التي أُقيمت في أجواء خاصة بعيداً عن وسائل الإعلام، قبل أن يشارك مستر بيست أول صور الزفاف عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل، مرفقة بعبارة: «Mr. and MrsBeast».
ويُعد مستر بيست أكبر صانع محتوى على منصة يوتيوب، إذ يتجاوز عدد مشتركي قناته 400 مليون مشترك، فيما حظي إعلان زفافه بتفاعل واسع، ليصبح أحد أبرز الأحداث التي شغلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي هذا العام.
The American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as "Mr. Beast," celebrated his wedding to South African content creator Thea Booysen in a private ceremony held on Necker Island, owned by British businessman Richard Branson, with around 70 family members and close friends in attendance.
The celebrations extended over a full week and included a program of events and entertainment activities held in a private atmosphere away from the media, before Mr. Beast shared the first wedding photos on his social media accounts, accompanied by the phrase: "Mr. and Mrs. Beast."
Mr. Beast is the largest content creator on YouTube, with over 400 million subscribers to his channel, and the announcement of his wedding received widespread engagement, making it one of the most talked-about events on social media this year.