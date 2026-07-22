The American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as "Mr. Beast," celebrated his wedding to South African content creator Thea Booysen in a private ceremony held on Necker Island, owned by British businessman Richard Branson, with around 70 family members and close friends in attendance.

The celebrations extended over a full week and included a program of events and entertainment activities held in a private atmosphere away from the media, before Mr. Beast shared the first wedding photos on his social media accounts, accompanied by the phrase: "Mr. and Mrs. Beast."

Mr. Beast is the largest content creator on YouTube, with over 400 million subscribers to his channel, and the announcement of his wedding received widespread engagement, making it one of the most talked-about events on social media this year.