The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action distributed 200 tons of dates in the Federative Republic of Brazil through the date distribution project, benefiting 161,452 individuals, comprising 40,363 families from the most needy groups, including refugees and migrants.

The project covered 50 cities in the following states: Amazonas, Rondônia, Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Torto, Alagoas, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Brasília, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, and included the most needy groups in the Republic of Paraguay.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief, aimed at supporting food security in brotherly and friendly countries around the world.