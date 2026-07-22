وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 200 طن من التمر في جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية عبر مشروع توزيع التمور، استفاد منها 161,452 فرداً بواقع 40,363 أسرة من الفئات الأكثر حاجةً واللاجئين والمهاجرين.

وشمل المشروع 50 مدينة في الولايات التالية: أمازوناس، روندنيا، باهيا، سيارا، بيرنامبوكو، سيرجبيي، ريوغراندي دو تورتي، ألاكوس، غوياس، ماتو غروسو، برازيليا، ميناس جيزاس، إيبسريتو سانتو، ريو دي جانيرو، ساو باولو، بارانا، سانتاكاتارينا، رويو غراندي دو سول، وشمل التوزيع الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في جمهورية الباراغواي.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي في الدول الشقيقة والصديقة حول العالم.