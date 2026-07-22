وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 200 طن من التمر في جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية عبر مشروع توزيع التمور، استفاد منها 161,452 فرداً بواقع 40,363 أسرة من الفئات الأكثر حاجةً واللاجئين والمهاجرين.
وشمل المشروع 50 مدينة في الولايات التالية: أمازوناس، روندنيا، باهيا، سيارا، بيرنامبوكو، سيرجبيي، ريوغراندي دو تورتي، ألاكوس، غوياس، ماتو غروسو، برازيليا، ميناس جيزاس، إيبسريتو سانتو، ريو دي جانيرو، ساو باولو، بارانا، سانتاكاتارينا، رويو غراندي دو سول، وشمل التوزيع الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في جمهورية الباراغواي.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي في الدول الشقيقة والصديقة حول العالم.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action distributed 200 tons of dates in the Federative Republic of Brazil through the date distribution project, benefiting 161,452 individuals, comprising 40,363 families from the most needy groups, including refugees and migrants.
The project covered 50 cities in the following states: Amazonas, Rondônia, Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Torto, Alagoas, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Brasília, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, and included the most needy groups in the Republic of Paraguay.
This initiative is part of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief, aimed at supporting food security in brotherly and friendly countries around the world.