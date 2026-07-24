نفى المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي صحة ما أوردته صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» بشأن قيامه بنقل مقترح أمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار إلى إيران خلال زيارته الأخيرة إلى طهران.

وأكد المكتب، في بيان، أن ما ورد في التقرير «مزاعم عارية عن الصحة ولا تمت إلى الواقع بصلة»، مشدداً على ضرورة تحري الدقة والاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية عند تناول مثل هذه الملفات.

الصحيفة تحدثت عن رفض إيراني للمقترح

وكانت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» قد ذكرت، في تقرير سابق، أن إيران رفضت مقترحاً أمريكياً لوقف إطلاق النار قالت إن رئيس الوزراء العراقي نقله خلال زيارته إلى طهران، مضيفة أن مسؤولين إيرانيين اعتبروا المقترح غير مستجيب لمطالب بلادهم، بحسب ما أوردته الصحيفة.

وبذلك، تكون الحكومة العراقية قد نفت رسمياً صحة ما ورد في التقرير، مؤكدة عدم صحة الرواية المتداولة بشأن قيام رئيس الوزراء بنقل أي مقترح أمريكي إلى الجانب الإيراني.