The media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi denied the accuracy of what was reported by the "New York Times" regarding his transmission of a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire to Iran during his recent visit to Tehran.

The office confirmed in a statement that the claims in the report are "baseless allegations that have no relation to reality," emphasizing the need for accuracy and reliance on official sources when discussing such matters.

The newspaper reported an Iranian rejection of the proposal

The "New York Times" had mentioned in a previous report that Iran rejected a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire that it said the Iraqi Prime Minister conveyed during his visit to Tehran, adding that Iranian officials considered the proposal unresponsive to their country's demands, according to the newspaper.

Thus, the Iraqi government has officially denied the accuracy of what was stated in the report, confirming that the circulating narrative regarding the Prime Minister conveying any U.S. proposal to the Iranian side is not true.