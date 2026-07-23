أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- استهداف مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية سفينة سعودية في البحر الأحمر. وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذا الاعتداء الإجرامي الجبان، الذي ينتهك كل القيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، ويؤكد النهج الإجرامي لهذه المليشيا الإرهابية في استهداف الأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية، وتهديد ممرات التجارة الدولية والبيئة البحرية.

وشدد -باسم الرابطة ومجامعها وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية- على التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تجاه هذا العدوان الإرهابي.