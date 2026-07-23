The Muslim World League strongly condemned the targeting of a Saudi ship by the terrorist Houthi militia in the Red Sea. In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this cowardly criminal attack, which violates all religious values, laws, and international and humanitarian norms, and confirms the criminal approach of this terrorist militia in targeting civilian and economic entities, as well as threatening international trade routes and the marine environment.

He emphasized - on behalf of the League and its assemblies, bodies, and global councils - full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes against this terrorist aggression.