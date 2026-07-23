The National Center of Meteorology warned today of a heatwave in the Eastern region, with temperatures reaching (49 - 50) degrees Celsius, affecting the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, as well as the governorates of Al Khobar, Al Nairyah, Al Qurayyat, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Qatif, Khobar, Buqayq, Al Adliyah, Dhahbloutan, Al Ahsa, and the affiliated villages and centers.

The center indicated that this condition will continue until 5 PM.

On another note, the National Center of Meteorology predicted in its weather report for today (Thursday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms that could lead to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the Jazan and Asir regions, while light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the Makkah, Al Baha, and Najran regions. The impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of those regions, as well as in parts of the Madinah, Riyadh, Eastern, Northern Borders, and Al Jouf regions, with maximum temperatures continuing to rise in the east and parts of central Saudi Arabia.

The report noted that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10-32 km/h in the northern part, and southwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern part and light in the central and southern parts, becoming choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.