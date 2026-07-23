The Governor-General of New Zealand, Cindy Kiro, and the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon - each separately - met in the capital Wellington with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is visiting New Zealand at the invitation of the government. During his visit, he will meet with the Muslim community and several government, parliamentary, and religious leaders.

The meetings discussed a number of topics related to religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity.