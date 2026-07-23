التقت الحاكمة العامة لنيوزيلندا سيندي كيرو، ورئيس الوزراء النيوزيلندي كريستوفر لوكسون -كل على حدة- في العاصمة ويلينغتون، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، الذي يزور نيوزيلندا تلبية لدعوة رسمية، يلتقي خلالها الجالية المسلمة، وعدداً من القيادات الحكومية والبرلمانية والدينية.

وبحث اللقاءان عدداً من الموضوعات ذات الصلة بالتنوع الديني والإثني والحضاري.