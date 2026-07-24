Prince Alwaleed bin Talal revealed the latest updates on the Jeddah Tower project, confirming that he met with the work teams on-site and observed the progress of the construction firsthand, noting that the tower has reached a height of 430 meters out of the more than 1,000 meters targeted.

He stated via his account: "I met with the Jeddah Tower work teams and saw the progress in person; we have reached a height of 430 meters out of 1,000+ meters, and thank God the work is ongoing, and we will complete the tallest tower in the world."

107 Floors Completed.. and More than 200 Upon Completion

According to project data, the structural construction currently consists of 107 floors with a height exceeding 430 meters, while the tower aims to have more than 200 floors above ground upon completion, in addition to two underground floors, making it the first skyscraper in the world to exceed a height of one kilometer.

One Floor Every 5 Days

Construction work continues at a rapid pace, with the tower being built at a rate of one floor every five days, involving around 5,200 workers at the project site, as announced by Kingdom Holding Company.

At the same time, work on the exterior cladding has commenced, coinciding with the progress of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems throughout various parts of the tower.

8 Million Work Hours Without Incident

The developer confirmed that the project has achieved a milestone in safety, having surpassed 8 million work hours without any incidents that led to work stoppages or fatalities, reflecting the commitment to safety standards in the project.

The CEO of Jeddah Economic Company, Talal Al-Maimaan, previously confirmed that the goal is to complete the project by 2028.

A Vertical City on the Red Sea Coast

The Jeddah Tower is located on the Red Sea coast as part of the Jeddah Economic Company project, and upon completion, it will include residential and commercial units, offices, a global hotel, in addition to a viewing platform planned at a height exceeding 600 meters.