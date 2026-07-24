كشف الأمير الوليد بن طلال آخر مستجدات مشروع برج جدة، مؤكداً أنه التقى فرق العمل في الموقع واطلع ميدانياً على سير التنفيذ، مشيراً إلى أن البرج وصل إلى ارتفاع 430 متراً من أصل أكثر من 1000 متر مستهدفة.
وقال عبر حسابه: «التقيت فرق عمل برج جدة ورأيت التقدم شخصياً، وصلنا إلى ارتفاع 430 متراً من أصل 1000+ متر، والحمد لله العمل مستمر، وسننجز أطول برج في العالم».
107 طوابق منفذة.. وأكثر من 200 عند الاكتمال
وبحسب بيانات المشروع، بلغ البناء الإنشائي حالياً 107 طوابق بارتفاع تجاوز 430 متراً، فيما يستهدف البرج عند اكتماله إنشاء أكثر من 200 طابق فوق سطح الأرض، إضافة إلى طابقين تحت الأرض، ليصبح أول ناطحة سحاب في العالم تتجاوز ارتفاع كيلومتر واحد.
طابق جديد كل 5 أيام
وتتواصل أعمال التنفيذ بوتيرة متسارعة، إذ يجري تشييد البرج بمعدل طابق واحد كل خمسة أيام، بمشاركة نحو 5,200 عامل في موقع المشروع، وفق ما أعلنته شركة المملكة القابضة.
وفي الوقت ذاته، انطلقت أعمال تكسية الواجهة الخارجية، بالتزامن مع تقدم تنفيذ أنظمة الميكانيكا والكهرباء والسباكة في مختلف أجزاء البرج.
8 ملايين ساعة عمل بلا حوادث توقف
وأكد المطور أن المشروع سجل إنجازاً في جانب السلامة، بعدما تجاوز 8 ملايين ساعة عمل دون تسجيل أي حادثة أدت إلى توقف الأعمال أو وقوع وفيات، في مؤشر يعكس الالتزام بمعايير السلامة في المشروع.
وكان الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة جدة الاقتصادية طلال المعيمان أكد في تصريحات سابقة أن المستهدف هو اكتمال المشروع خلال عام 2028.
مدينة عمودية على ساحل البحر الأحمر
ويقع برج جدة على ساحل البحر الأحمر ضمن مشروع شركة جدة الاقتصادية، ويضم عند اكتماله وحدات سكنية وتجارية، ومكاتب، وفندقاً عالمياً، إضافة إلى منصة مشاهدة مخطط لها على ارتفاع يتجاوز 600 متر.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal revealed the latest updates on the Jeddah Tower project, confirming that he met with the work teams on-site and observed the progress of the construction firsthand, noting that the tower has reached a height of 430 meters out of the more than 1,000 meters targeted.
He stated via his account: "I met with the Jeddah Tower work teams and saw the progress in person; we have reached a height of 430 meters out of 1,000+ meters, and thank God the work is ongoing, and we will complete the tallest tower in the world."
107 Floors Completed.. and More than 200 Upon Completion
According to project data, the structural construction currently consists of 107 floors with a height exceeding 430 meters, while the tower aims to have more than 200 floors above ground upon completion, in addition to two underground floors, making it the first skyscraper in the world to exceed a height of one kilometer.
One Floor Every 5 Days
Construction work continues at a rapid pace, with the tower being built at a rate of one floor every five days, involving around 5,200 workers at the project site, as announced by Kingdom Holding Company.
At the same time, work on the exterior cladding has commenced, coinciding with the progress of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems throughout various parts of the tower.
8 Million Work Hours Without Incident
The developer confirmed that the project has achieved a milestone in safety, having surpassed 8 million work hours without any incidents that led to work stoppages or fatalities, reflecting the commitment to safety standards in the project.
The CEO of Jeddah Economic Company, Talal Al-Maimaan, previously confirmed that the goal is to complete the project by 2028.
A Vertical City on the Red Sea Coast
The Jeddah Tower is located on the Red Sea coast as part of the Jeddah Economic Company project, and upon completion, it will include residential and commercial units, offices, a global hotel, in addition to a viewing platform planned at a height exceeding 600 meters.