In a pioneering step that marks a new phase in the journey of national development and places the quality of education and the protection of the school environment at the top of future priorities, the details of the new "General Education System" revealed a strategic package of decisions and regulations for the educational process, which is set to be officially implemented after 180 days.

The new system represents a key pillar for developing the educational system in the Kingdom, as it achieves a balance between enhancing the educational and skill outputs of students and supporting the investment environment in the private sector, in addition to safeguarding the rights of all parties involved in the educational process, including students, teachers, and parents.

Among the most prominent decisions and pivotal changes included in the new system, which outline the future features of the Saudi school:

Academic Flexibility.. "Accelerated Transition" and Skipping Grades for Gifted Students

Article (23) of the system approved a regulatory mechanism that allows outstanding and gifted students to "accelerate their transition" from one educational stage to a higher one based on clear criteria and comprehensive evaluation procedures. This step aims to invest in the creative energies of students and shorten the duration of their studies in accordance with their intellectual and academic abilities.

Discipline and Protection of the Educational Environment

The system is keen on maintaining the school environment and instilling values of national identity. Articles (58 and 59) clarified the implementation of strict measures against any violations that affect public order or national unity, as the system includes terminating the employment of any employee or teacher who commits a serious violation in this regard, with no allowance for them to return to work in the educational field, whether in the public or private sector, ensuring the safety of the intellectual and educational environment for students.

Precise Regulations for Private School Fees

In the context of regulating the relationship between parents and private educational institutions, Article (35) stipulated the establishment of specific criteria for adjusting tuition fees approved by the General Education Affairs Council. These criteria ensure a balance between encouraging investment in the private sector and improving its options, while protecting the rights of parents and regulating changes in tuition fees according to announced and transparent standards.

Guaranteeing the Right to Education and Mandatory Attendance

Emphasizing that education is a right guaranteed for all, Article Four stressed the mandatory education from the ages of 6 to 15, affirming that legal measures will be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities against anyone who causes a child to be deprived of education or to drop out during the years of mandatory education, thereby enhancing enrollment rates and reducing school dropout.

Appreciation for Teachers and Financial Benefits for Assignments

In order to support educational staff and stabilize the field, Article (46) allowed for teachers to be assigned to teach subjects outside their specialties when needed, according to clear regulations established by Article (8), which include providing the necessary professional qualification standards and granting financial incentives for this additional assignment.

Free School Transportation and Logistical Support

Article (55) included the Ministry of Education's commitment to provide school transportation services for students of public educational institutions free of charge, with transparent regulations and conditions for registration, contributing to alleviating logistical burdens on families and facilitating students' access to their schools and places of learning.

Student Rights.. A Safe Environment and Prohibition of "Individual Punishments"

Article (38) established a comprehensive system of rights guaranteed for students within the educational institution, including:

1- Prohibition of Individual Assignments: Preventing the assignment of any tasks or punishments to students resulting from individual judgments that do not comply with official regulations and systems.

2- Unconditional Certification: Issuing a certificate of success to the student immediately upon completing the academic year without any administrative obstacles or restrictions.

3- Care and Protection: Providing primary health care within the school and protecting students from all forms of psychological and physical harm.

Institutionalizing Electronic and Virtual Education

The system surpassed traditional educational models by officially recognizing modern technologies in Articles (8 and 24), as it legalized the licensing of "Virtual Educational Institutions" that provide education in a fully electronic format, in addition to adopting digital technologies as an integral part of daily in-person education.

Enhancing Health and Safety

The system placed significant importance on the health and safety of students, as Article (54) stipulated the preparation of health and nutrition standards in collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and the General Authority for Food and Drug. Article (56) also stipulated the ministry's commitment to providing qualified security personnel for all public school buildings according to the highest standards.