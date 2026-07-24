في خطوة رائدة تدشن مرحلة جديدة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، وتضع جودة التعليم وحماية البيئة المدرسية في قمة أولويات المستقبل، كشفت تفاصيل «نظام التعليم العام» الجديد حزمةً استراتيجيةً من القرارات والتنظيمات للعملية التعليمية، التي من المقرر أن يسري العمل بها رسمياً بعد 180 يوماً.

ويمثّل النظام الجديد ركيزة رئيسية لتطوير المنظومة التعليمية في المملكة، إذ يحقق التوازن بين الارتقاء بالمخرجات التعليمية والمهارية للطلاب، ودعم البيئة الاستثمارية في القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب حفظ حقوق كافة أطراف العملية التعليمية من طلاب ومعلمين وأولياء أمور.

ومن أبرز القرارات والتغييرات المحورية التي حفل بها النظام الجديد، والتي ترسم الملامح المستقبلية للمدرسة السعودية:

  • مرونة أكاديمية.. «تسريع الانتقال» وتخطي الصفوف للموهوبين

أقرت المادة (23) من النظام آلية نظامية تتيح للطلاب المتفوقين والموهوبين «تسريع الانتقال» من مرحلة دراسية إلى مرحلة أعلى وفق معايير واضحة وإجراءات تقويم شاملة. وتهدف هذه الخطوة إلى استثمار الطاقات الإبداعية لدى الطلاب واختصار المدى الزمني لدراستهم بما يتناسب مع قدراتهم العقلية والتحصيلية.

  • الانضباط وحماية البيئة التعليمية

حرص النظام على صيانة البيئة المدرسية وترسيخ قيم الهوية الوطنية. وأوضحت المادتان (58 و59) اتخاذ تدابير حازمة تجاه أي تجاوزات تمس النظام العام أو اللحمة الوطنية، إذ يتضمن النظام إنهاء خدمة الموظف أو المعلم في حال ارتكابه مخالفة جسيمة في هذا الإطار، مع عدم السماح له بالعودة للعمل في المجال التعليمي بشقيه الحكومي والخاص، ضماناً لسلامة البيئة الفكرية والتربوية للطلاب.

  • ضوابط دقيقة لرسوم المدارس الأهلية

في إطار تنظيم العلاقة بين أولياء الأمور والمؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة، نصت المادة (35) على وضع معايير محددة لتعديل الرسوم الدراسية يُقرها مجلس شؤون التعليم العام. وتكفل هذه المعايير تحقيق التوازن بين تشجيع الاستثمار في القطاع الخاص وتجويد خياراته، وبين حماية حقوق أولياء الأمور وضبط التغيرات في الرسوم الدراسية وفق معايير معلنة وشفافة.

  • كفالة حق التعليم وإلزامية الحضور

تأكيداً على أن التعليم حق مكفول للجميع، شددت المادة الرابعة على إلزامية التعليم من سن 6 إلى 15 عاماً، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة تجاه كل من يتسبب في حرمان الطفل من التعليم أو انقطاعه خلال سنوات التعليم الإلزامي، بما يعزز من نسبة الالتحاق ويحد من التسرب الدراسي.

  • تقدير المعلمين ومزايا مالية للتكليف

حرصاً على دعم الكوادر التعليمية واستقرار الميدان، أجازت المادة (46) تكليف المعلمين بتدريس مقررات خارج نطاق تخصصاتهم عند الحاجة، وذلك وفق ضوابط واضحة أقرتها المادة (8) تتضمن توفير قواعد التأهيل المهني اللازمة ومنح مزايا مالية تشجيعية لقاء هذا التكليف الإضافي.

  • نقل مدرسي مجاني ودعم لوجستي

تضمنت المادة (55) التزام وزارة التعليم بتوفير خدمة النقل المدرسي لطلاب المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية دون مقابل (مجاناً)، مع وضع الضوابط والشروط الشفافة للتسجيل، بما يسهم في تخفيف الأعباء اللوجستية عن الأسر وتسهيل وصول الطلاب إلى مدارسهم وأماكن تحصيلهم العلمي.

  • حقوق الطالب.. بيئة آمنة وحظر «العقوبات الفردية»

أفردت المادة (38) منظومة متكاملة من الحقوق المكفولة للطالب داخل المؤسسة التعليمية، وتشمل:

1- حظر التكليفات الفردية: منع تكليف الطالب بأي أعمال أو عقوبات ناتجة عن اجتهادات فردية لا تتوافق مع اللوائح والنظم الرسمية.

2- الشهادة دون شروط: تسليم الطالب شهادة النجاح فور إتمام السنة الدراسية دون أي عوائق أو قيود إدارية.

3- الرعاية والحماية: توفير الرعاية الصحية الأولية داخل المدرسة، وحمايته من كافة أشكال الإيذاء النفسي والجسدي.

  • مأسسة التعليم الإلكتروني والافتراضي

تجاوز النظام الأنماط التقليدية للتعليم بإقراره في المادتين (8 و24) الاعتماد الرسمي للتقنيات الحديثة، إذ شرّع الترخيص لـ«مؤسسات تعليمية افتراضية» توفر التعليم بنمط إلكتروني كامل، إلى جانب اعتماد التقنيات الرقمية كجزء لا يتجزأ من التعليم الحضوري اليومي.

  • تعزيز السلامة والأمن الصحي

أولى النظام أهمية بالغة لصحة الطلاب وسلامتهم، إذ نصت المادة (54) على إعداد ضوابط الصحة والتغذية المقصفية بالشراكة بين وزارة التعليم، ووزارة الصحة، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء. كما نصت المادة (56) على التزام الوزارة بتوفير حراسات أمنية مؤهلة لكافة المباني المدرسية الحكومية وفق أعلى الاشتراطات.

وإلى جانب التفاصيل التنفيذية والقرارات النوعية، يستند «نظام التعليم العام الجديد» إلى مرتكزات رئيسية تشكل الفلسفة التعليمية القادمة، وتحدد شكل التجربة المدرسية للطلاب والكوادر التعليمية:

  • الترخيص المهني شرط للتدريس: تنظيم ممارسة مهنة التعليم عبر اشتراط الحصول على الترخيص والتأهيل النظامي المعتمد، لضمان أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والجودة في الفصول الدراسية.
  • مناهج مستقبلية بمهارات حديثة: التوسع في إدماج البرمجة، والتفكير الناقد، والتقنيات الناشئة ضمن البرامج والمناهج الدراسية، لتهيئة جيل يواكب متطلبات الاقتصاد الرقمي.
  • إلزامية الاعتماد والتقويم المدرسي: ربط جودة الأداء المباشر بالتطبيق الإلزامي للاختبارات والمقاييس الوطنية والدولية، والحصول على الاعتماد المدرسي لضمان التنافسية.
  • تأطير مرحلة الطفولة المبكرة: تنظيم شامل ومستقل لخدمات التعليم والرعاية يمتد من بداية الحضانة حتى نهاية الصف الثالث الابتدائي، لتأسيس البنية التربوية للطفل مبكراً.
  • مأسسة الشراكة مع الأسرة: وضع أطر وضوابط رسمية تُعزز دور أولياء الأمور وتُمكّنهم من المشاركة الفاعلية في متابعة وتحقيق الأهداف التعليمية لأبنائهم.
  • ترسيخ التعليم المجاني والإلزامي: التأكيد على مجانية التعليم في كافة المؤسسات الحكومية، وإلزاميته للأطفال من سن 6 إلى 15 سنة لضمان تكافؤ الفرص.
  • الالتزام بالبيئة الآمنة والحماية الشاملة: التزام نظامي متكامل بتوفير بيئة مدرسية صحية وآمنة تكفل حماية الطالب من كافة أشكال الإيذاء النفسي والجسدي.