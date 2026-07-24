في خطوة رائدة تدشن مرحلة جديدة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، وتضع جودة التعليم وحماية البيئة المدرسية في قمة أولويات المستقبل، كشفت تفاصيل «نظام التعليم العام» الجديد حزمةً استراتيجيةً من القرارات والتنظيمات للعملية التعليمية، التي من المقرر أن يسري العمل بها رسمياً بعد 180 يوماً.
ويمثّل النظام الجديد ركيزة رئيسية لتطوير المنظومة التعليمية في المملكة، إذ يحقق التوازن بين الارتقاء بالمخرجات التعليمية والمهارية للطلاب، ودعم البيئة الاستثمارية في القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب حفظ حقوق كافة أطراف العملية التعليمية من طلاب ومعلمين وأولياء أمور.
ومن أبرز القرارات والتغييرات المحورية التي حفل بها النظام الجديد، والتي ترسم الملامح المستقبلية للمدرسة السعودية:
- مرونة أكاديمية.. «تسريع الانتقال» وتخطي الصفوف للموهوبين
أقرت المادة (23) من النظام آلية نظامية تتيح للطلاب المتفوقين والموهوبين «تسريع الانتقال» من مرحلة دراسية إلى مرحلة أعلى وفق معايير واضحة وإجراءات تقويم شاملة. وتهدف هذه الخطوة إلى استثمار الطاقات الإبداعية لدى الطلاب واختصار المدى الزمني لدراستهم بما يتناسب مع قدراتهم العقلية والتحصيلية.
- الانضباط وحماية البيئة التعليمية
حرص النظام على صيانة البيئة المدرسية وترسيخ قيم الهوية الوطنية. وأوضحت المادتان (58 و59) اتخاذ تدابير حازمة تجاه أي تجاوزات تمس النظام العام أو اللحمة الوطنية، إذ يتضمن النظام إنهاء خدمة الموظف أو المعلم في حال ارتكابه مخالفة جسيمة في هذا الإطار، مع عدم السماح له بالعودة للعمل في المجال التعليمي بشقيه الحكومي والخاص، ضماناً لسلامة البيئة الفكرية والتربوية للطلاب.
- ضوابط دقيقة لرسوم المدارس الأهلية
في إطار تنظيم العلاقة بين أولياء الأمور والمؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة، نصت المادة (35) على وضع معايير محددة لتعديل الرسوم الدراسية يُقرها مجلس شؤون التعليم العام. وتكفل هذه المعايير تحقيق التوازن بين تشجيع الاستثمار في القطاع الخاص وتجويد خياراته، وبين حماية حقوق أولياء الأمور وضبط التغيرات في الرسوم الدراسية وفق معايير معلنة وشفافة.
- كفالة حق التعليم وإلزامية الحضور
تأكيداً على أن التعليم حق مكفول للجميع، شددت المادة الرابعة على إلزامية التعليم من سن 6 إلى 15 عاماً، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة تجاه كل من يتسبب في حرمان الطفل من التعليم أو انقطاعه خلال سنوات التعليم الإلزامي، بما يعزز من نسبة الالتحاق ويحد من التسرب الدراسي.
- تقدير المعلمين ومزايا مالية للتكليف
حرصاً على دعم الكوادر التعليمية واستقرار الميدان، أجازت المادة (46) تكليف المعلمين بتدريس مقررات خارج نطاق تخصصاتهم عند الحاجة، وذلك وفق ضوابط واضحة أقرتها المادة (8) تتضمن توفير قواعد التأهيل المهني اللازمة ومنح مزايا مالية تشجيعية لقاء هذا التكليف الإضافي.
- نقل مدرسي مجاني ودعم لوجستي
تضمنت المادة (55) التزام وزارة التعليم بتوفير خدمة النقل المدرسي لطلاب المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية دون مقابل (مجاناً)، مع وضع الضوابط والشروط الشفافة للتسجيل، بما يسهم في تخفيف الأعباء اللوجستية عن الأسر وتسهيل وصول الطلاب إلى مدارسهم وأماكن تحصيلهم العلمي.
- حقوق الطالب.. بيئة آمنة وحظر «العقوبات الفردية»
أفردت المادة (38) منظومة متكاملة من الحقوق المكفولة للطالب داخل المؤسسة التعليمية، وتشمل:
1- حظر التكليفات الفردية: منع تكليف الطالب بأي أعمال أو عقوبات ناتجة عن اجتهادات فردية لا تتوافق مع اللوائح والنظم الرسمية.
2- الشهادة دون شروط: تسليم الطالب شهادة النجاح فور إتمام السنة الدراسية دون أي عوائق أو قيود إدارية.
3- الرعاية والحماية: توفير الرعاية الصحية الأولية داخل المدرسة، وحمايته من كافة أشكال الإيذاء النفسي والجسدي.
- مأسسة التعليم الإلكتروني والافتراضي
تجاوز النظام الأنماط التقليدية للتعليم بإقراره في المادتين (8 و24) الاعتماد الرسمي للتقنيات الحديثة، إذ شرّع الترخيص لـ«مؤسسات تعليمية افتراضية» توفر التعليم بنمط إلكتروني كامل، إلى جانب اعتماد التقنيات الرقمية كجزء لا يتجزأ من التعليم الحضوري اليومي.
- تعزيز السلامة والأمن الصحي
أولى النظام أهمية بالغة لصحة الطلاب وسلامتهم، إذ نصت المادة (54) على إعداد ضوابط الصحة والتغذية المقصفية بالشراكة بين وزارة التعليم، ووزارة الصحة، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء. كما نصت المادة (56) على التزام الوزارة بتوفير حراسات أمنية مؤهلة لكافة المباني المدرسية الحكومية وفق أعلى الاشتراطات.
وإلى جانب التفاصيل التنفيذية والقرارات النوعية، يستند «نظام التعليم العام الجديد» إلى مرتكزات رئيسية تشكل الفلسفة التعليمية القادمة، وتحدد شكل التجربة المدرسية للطلاب والكوادر التعليمية:
- الترخيص المهني شرط للتدريس: تنظيم ممارسة مهنة التعليم عبر اشتراط الحصول على الترخيص والتأهيل النظامي المعتمد، لضمان أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والجودة في الفصول الدراسية.
- مناهج مستقبلية بمهارات حديثة: التوسع في إدماج البرمجة، والتفكير الناقد، والتقنيات الناشئة ضمن البرامج والمناهج الدراسية، لتهيئة جيل يواكب متطلبات الاقتصاد الرقمي.
- إلزامية الاعتماد والتقويم المدرسي: ربط جودة الأداء المباشر بالتطبيق الإلزامي للاختبارات والمقاييس الوطنية والدولية، والحصول على الاعتماد المدرسي لضمان التنافسية.
- تأطير مرحلة الطفولة المبكرة: تنظيم شامل ومستقل لخدمات التعليم والرعاية يمتد من بداية الحضانة حتى نهاية الصف الثالث الابتدائي، لتأسيس البنية التربوية للطفل مبكراً.
- مأسسة الشراكة مع الأسرة: وضع أطر وضوابط رسمية تُعزز دور أولياء الأمور وتُمكّنهم من المشاركة الفاعلية في متابعة وتحقيق الأهداف التعليمية لأبنائهم.
- ترسيخ التعليم المجاني والإلزامي: التأكيد على مجانية التعليم في كافة المؤسسات الحكومية، وإلزاميته للأطفال من سن 6 إلى 15 سنة لضمان تكافؤ الفرص.
- الالتزام بالبيئة الآمنة والحماية الشاملة: التزام نظامي متكامل بتوفير بيئة مدرسية صحية وآمنة تكفل حماية الطالب من كافة أشكال الإيذاء النفسي والجسدي.
In a pioneering step that marks a new phase in the journey of national development and places the quality of education and the protection of the school environment at the top of future priorities, the details of the new "General Education System" revealed a strategic package of decisions and regulations for the educational process, which is set to be officially implemented after 180 days.
The new system represents a key pillar for developing the educational system in the Kingdom, as it achieves a balance between enhancing the educational and skill outputs of students and supporting the investment environment in the private sector, in addition to safeguarding the rights of all parties involved in the educational process, including students, teachers, and parents.
Among the most prominent decisions and pivotal changes included in the new system, which outline the future features of the Saudi school:
- Academic Flexibility.. "Accelerated Transition" and Skipping Grades for Gifted Students
Article (23) of the system approved a regulatory mechanism that allows outstanding and gifted students to "accelerate their transition" from one educational stage to a higher one based on clear criteria and comprehensive evaluation procedures. This step aims to invest in the creative energies of students and shorten the duration of their studies in accordance with their intellectual and academic abilities.
- Discipline and Protection of the Educational Environment
The system is keen on maintaining the school environment and instilling values of national identity. Articles (58 and 59) clarified the implementation of strict measures against any violations that affect public order or national unity, as the system includes terminating the employment of any employee or teacher who commits a serious violation in this regard, with no allowance for them to return to work in the educational field, whether in the public or private sector, ensuring the safety of the intellectual and educational environment for students.
- Precise Regulations for Private School Fees
In the context of regulating the relationship between parents and private educational institutions, Article (35) stipulated the establishment of specific criteria for adjusting tuition fees approved by the General Education Affairs Council. These criteria ensure a balance between encouraging investment in the private sector and improving its options, while protecting the rights of parents and regulating changes in tuition fees according to announced and transparent standards.
- Guaranteeing the Right to Education and Mandatory Attendance
Emphasizing that education is a right guaranteed for all, Article Four stressed the mandatory education from the ages of 6 to 15, affirming that legal measures will be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities against anyone who causes a child to be deprived of education or to drop out during the years of mandatory education, thereby enhancing enrollment rates and reducing school dropout.
- Appreciation for Teachers and Financial Benefits for Assignments
In order to support educational staff and stabilize the field, Article (46) allowed for teachers to be assigned to teach subjects outside their specialties when needed, according to clear regulations established by Article (8), which include providing the necessary professional qualification standards and granting financial incentives for this additional assignment.
- Free School Transportation and Logistical Support
Article (55) included the Ministry of Education's commitment to provide school transportation services for students of public educational institutions free of charge, with transparent regulations and conditions for registration, contributing to alleviating logistical burdens on families and facilitating students' access to their schools and places of learning.
- Student Rights.. A Safe Environment and Prohibition of "Individual Punishments"
Article (38) established a comprehensive system of rights guaranteed for students within the educational institution, including:
1- Prohibition of Individual Assignments: Preventing the assignment of any tasks or punishments to students resulting from individual judgments that do not comply with official regulations and systems.
2- Unconditional Certification: Issuing a certificate of success to the student immediately upon completing the academic year without any administrative obstacles or restrictions.
3- Care and Protection: Providing primary health care within the school and protecting students from all forms of psychological and physical harm.
- Institutionalizing Electronic and Virtual Education
The system surpassed traditional educational models by officially recognizing modern technologies in Articles (8 and 24), as it legalized the licensing of "Virtual Educational Institutions" that provide education in a fully electronic format, in addition to adopting digital technologies as an integral part of daily in-person education.
- Enhancing Health and Safety
The system placed significant importance on the health and safety of students, as Article (54) stipulated the preparation of health and nutrition standards in collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and the General Authority for Food and Drug. Article (56) also stipulated the ministry's commitment to providing qualified security personnel for all public school buildings according to the highest standards.