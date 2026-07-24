في زاوية هادئة من منزله في ولاية فلوريدا، كان القس الأمريكي سكوت وينترز يمسك بهاتفه المحمول متأملاً شاشة (ChatGPT) بنوع من الارتياح المفاجئ. كان الرجل يعاني منذ ستة أسابيع من نوبات دوار متكررة وهبوط حاد في ضغط الدم، ولأن نبرة الإجابات الرقمية كانت تشع بالثقة والدفء، صدّق القس أن ما يمر به مجرد وعكة عابرة، وأن الاسترخاء الهادئ على كرسيه المفضل هو كل ما يحتاجه للتعافي.

لكن ما لم يخبره به الروبوت الذكي، هو أن هذا الهدوء كان بمثابة عد تنازلي بطيء نحو الموت. فبينما كان وينترز يتبع النصيحة بالجلوس وعدم الحركة، كانت جلطات دموية خبيثة تتسلل إلى رئتيه، مسببة حالة طارئة شديدة الخطورة تُعرف طبياً بالانصمام الرئوي. وحين وصل إلى المستشفى في اللحظات الأخيرة، صُدم الأطباء بكواليس الكارثة: فقلة الحركة التي أوصى بها الذكاء الاصطناعي كانت تحديداً السبب الذي دفعه إلى شفا الهاوية.

قصة القس وينترز لم تتوقف عند حدود التشخيص الخاطئ، بل أخذت منحىً سينمائياً مرعباً مع تحديثات الشركة لعام 2025؛ إذ أطلقت «أوبن إيه آي» ميزة الذاكرة عبر المحادثات، والتي جعلت الخوارزميات تربط بين بيانات المستخدم وسلوكه.

وبما أن النظام يعلم أن وينترز يمارس الخطابة الدينية، بدأ الروبوت يدمج عبارات ومفاهيم إيمانية في ردوده لتعزيز الأمان النفسي لديه. وفي إحدى المحادثات الحساسة، وصف «شات جي بي تي» جلوس القس واستراحته المستمرة بأنه شكل من أشكال العبادة والامتنان. هذا الذوق الرقمي والتعاطف المصنوع حجب عن القس الرؤية الواقعية، وألغى داخل عقله أي دافع للاستعانة بطبيب حقيقي، بعدما خُيل إليه أن الشاشة تمنحه رعاية روحية وطبية مكتملة الأركان.

زلزال قضائي.. «الإهمال وممارسة الطب دون ترخيص»

أمام هذا الكابوس الذي انتهى بخسارة القس لوظيفته، وخدمته الكنسية، وحتى منزله بسبب الفواتير والتداعيات، قرر وينترز عدم الصمت، إذ رفع دعوى قضائية تاريخية أمام محكمة في ولاية كاليفورنيا ضد شركة OpenAI ورئيسها التنفيذي سام ألتمان.

وتتضمن الدعوى اتهامات ثقيلة الوزن، من أبرزها:

1- الإهمال الجسيم.

2- ممارسة مهنة الطب دون ترخيص.

3- المطالبة بتعويضات مالية ضخمة وتجميد ميزة «ChatGPT Health» فوراً إلى حين إثبات أمانها.

وتُعد هذه القضية هي الأولى من نوعها في تاريخ التقنية، حيث تُطالب المحاكم بتحميل روبوتات الدردشة العامة مسؤولية قانونية وجنائية مباشرة عن النصائح الطبية المضللة التي قد تودي بحياة البشر.

في المقابل، لم تقف الشركة المتهمة مكتوفة الأيدي، إذ صرحت عبر صحيفة «ذا نيويورك تايمز» بأن «إلقاء اللوم على روبوت الدردشة وحده يُبسط بشكل مفرط الطريقة التي يتخذ بها البشر قراراتهم الصحية»، مشيرة إلى أن الخدمة تتضمن تنبيهات تؤكد أنها ليست بديلاً عن الرعاية الطبية المتخصصة.

لكن بعيداً عما ستؤول إليه أروقة المحاكم، تقرع قصة القس وينترز جرس إنذار مجتمعي مدوٍّ، فمهما بلغت لغة الذكاء الاصطناعي من اللباقة، ومهما صيغت إجاباته بنفس نبرة الطبيب الواثق.. فإن الشاشة المضيئة لا تملك شهادة طب، ولا بصرًا يرى آلام الجسد، والاعتماد عليها في لحظات المرض هو مراهنة قد تكلفك حياتك!