كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) أن الجيش الأمريكي لا يزال يعمل على خطط لاحتمال شن عملية كبرى ضد إيران.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصادر قولها: «الجيش الأمريكي يعكف على خطط لاحتمال شن عمليات كبرى ضد إيران لكن ترمب لم يصدر أوامره بعد»، موضحة أن ترمب لم يمنح الجمعة الضوء الأخضر لتنفيذ ضربات على إيران بعد أن كان يوافق يومياً على خطط الهجمات.


وأشارت المصادر إلى إحراز تقدم في المحادثات، موضحة أنه يمكن التوصل لاتفاق بين إيران وسلطنة عمان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.


وأفادت المصادر بأن قرار ترمب بوقف الضربات جاء بعد ساعات من وصول وفد عماني لطهران لإجراء محادثات بشأن مضيق هرمز.


بدورها، نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول قوله: «إسرائيل استعدت الليلة الماضية لهجوم أمريكي قوي وواسع النطاق في إيران»، لافتاً إلى أن إسرائيل كانت متوقعة انضمامها إلى الهجمات إذا ردت إيران بإطلاق صواريخ نحوها.


وأضاف المسؤول: «التقديرات أن ترمب قرر تأجيل الموعد النهائي ومنح الإيرانيين فرصة إضافية للعودة إلى المفاوضات».


وكانت القناة 12 ذكرت أن شركات طيران أجنبية، بينها الشركتان الإيطالية والنمساوية، بدأت إلغاء رحلاتها من إسرائيل وإليها وسط تأهب عالي المستوى.


وأفادت القناة بأن الإسرائيليين ينتظرون قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بخصوص مستقبل المواجهة مع إيران، لافتة إلى أن إلغاء الرحلات ربما يكون مؤشراً على ما هو آت.