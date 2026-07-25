American media revealed today (Saturday) that the U.S. military is still working on plans for a potential major operation against Iran.



The Axios website quoted sources saying: "The U.S. military is working on plans for a potential major operation against Iran, but Trump has not given his orders yet," explaining that Trump did not give the green light on Friday to carry out strikes on Iran after he had been approving attack plans daily.



The sources indicated that progress has been made in the talks, noting that an agreement between Iran and Oman could be reached over the weekend.



The sources reported that Trump's decision to halt the strikes came hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for discussions regarding the Strait of Hormuz.



For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted an official saying: "Israel prepared last night for a strong and extensive American attack on Iran," pointing out that Israel was expecting to join the attacks if Iran responded by launching missiles towards it.



The official added: "Estimates suggest that Trump decided to postpone the deadline and give the Iranians an additional opportunity to return to negotiations."



Channel 12 reported that foreign airlines, including the Italian and Austrian companies, began canceling their flights to and from Israel amid high-level alert.



The channel indicated that Israelis are awaiting President Donald Trump's decision regarding the future of the confrontation with Iran, noting that the flight cancellations might be an indication of what is to come.