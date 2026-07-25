كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) أن الجيش الأمريكي لا يزال يعمل على خطط لاحتمال شن عملية كبرى ضد إيران.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصادر قولها: «الجيش الأمريكي يعكف على خطط لاحتمال شن عمليات كبرى ضد إيران لكن ترمب لم يصدر أوامره بعد»، موضحة أن ترمب لم يمنح الجمعة الضوء الأخضر لتنفيذ ضربات على إيران بعد أن كان يوافق يومياً على خطط الهجمات.
وأشارت المصادر إلى إحراز تقدم في المحادثات، موضحة أنه يمكن التوصل لاتفاق بين إيران وسلطنة عمان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
وأفادت المصادر بأن قرار ترمب بوقف الضربات جاء بعد ساعات من وصول وفد عماني لطهران لإجراء محادثات بشأن مضيق هرمز.
بدورها، نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول قوله: «إسرائيل استعدت الليلة الماضية لهجوم أمريكي قوي وواسع النطاق في إيران»، لافتاً إلى أن إسرائيل كانت متوقعة انضمامها إلى الهجمات إذا ردت إيران بإطلاق صواريخ نحوها.
وأضاف المسؤول: «التقديرات أن ترمب قرر تأجيل الموعد النهائي ومنح الإيرانيين فرصة إضافية للعودة إلى المفاوضات».
وكانت القناة 12 ذكرت أن شركات طيران أجنبية، بينها الشركتان الإيطالية والنمساوية، بدأت إلغاء رحلاتها من إسرائيل وإليها وسط تأهب عالي المستوى.
وأفادت القناة بأن الإسرائيليين ينتظرون قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بخصوص مستقبل المواجهة مع إيران، لافتة إلى أن إلغاء الرحلات ربما يكون مؤشراً على ما هو آت.
American media revealed today (Saturday) that the U.S. military is still working on plans for a potential major operation against Iran.
The Axios website quoted sources saying: "The U.S. military is working on plans for a potential major operation against Iran, but Trump has not given his orders yet," explaining that Trump did not give the green light on Friday to carry out strikes on Iran after he had been approving attack plans daily.
The sources indicated that progress has been made in the talks, noting that an agreement between Iran and Oman could be reached over the weekend.
The sources reported that Trump's decision to halt the strikes came hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for discussions regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted an official saying: "Israel prepared last night for a strong and extensive American attack on Iran," pointing out that Israel was expecting to join the attacks if Iran responded by launching missiles towards it.
The official added: "Estimates suggest that Trump decided to postpone the deadline and give the Iranians an additional opportunity to return to negotiations."
Channel 12 reported that foreign airlines, including the Italian and Austrian companies, began canceling their flights to and from Israel amid high-level alert.
The channel indicated that Israelis are awaiting President Donald Trump's decision regarding the future of the confrontation with Iran, noting that the flight cancellations might be an indication of what is to come.