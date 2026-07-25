أصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة يومية للمستخدم السعودي، يبدأ معها بالبحث عن معلومة، ثم ينتقل إلى توليد الأفكار والدراسة وصناعة المحتوى والترجمة والمهمات المهنية.

وتكشف أنماط الاستخدام حضورًا متسعًا للأدوات الذكية في المعرفة والتعليم والإبداع، مع إقبال أكبر بين الشباب والنساء.

وتصدّر البحث عن المعلومات قائمة الاستخدامات، وتقدمت تبوك المناطق في تبني أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأظهر تقرير "إنترنت السعودية 2025"، الصادر عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، أن 80.8% من مستخدمي أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي يوظفونها في البحث عن المعلومات، تليها عملية توليد الأفكار بنسبة 40.1%، ثم الدراسة والتعليم بنسبة 37.7%.

وسجل إنشاء الصور والفيديو والعروض التقديمية نسبة 25.7%، والترجمة اللغوية 25.1%، والمهمات المرتبطة بالعمل 17.3%، وكتابة النصوص 14.3%، والبرمجة والمهمات التقنية 13.5%.

وبلغت نسبة استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي في المملكة 45.2%، وسجلت الإناث 52.8%، والذكور 39.4%.

وتصدرت الفئة العمرية من 20 إلى 29 عامًا الاستخدام بنسبة 55.7%، تلتها الفئة من 10 إلى 19 عامًا بنسبة 53.4%، ثم فئة 30 إلى 39 عامًا بنسبة 46.2%، وفئة 40 إلى 49 عامًا بنسبة 37.8%، وفئة 50 إلى 59 عامًا بنسبة 27.4%، وفئة 60 إلى 74 عامًا بنسبة 14.8%.

تبوك تتصدر المناطق:
وجاء ترتيب المناطق في استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي على النحو القادم:

تبوك: 58.5%
المنطقة الشرقية: 53.8%
المدينة المنورة: 50.8%
الرياض: 50.2%
عسير: 48.9%
القصيم: 46.6%
الباحة: 46.6%
مكة المكرمة: 43.2%
الحدود الشمالية: 42%
حائل: 39.7%
الجوف: 35.1%
نجران: 32.2%
جازان: 30.7%

وأظهرت التفاصيل تقدم الإناث في الدراسة والتعليم بنسبة 42.4%، مقابل 32.9% للذكور، كما سجلن 29.7% في إنشاء الصور والفيديو والعروض التقديمية، مقابل 21.6% للذكور.

وتقدم المؤشرات صورة لمستخدم سعودي يوظف الذكاء الاصطناعي بوصفه محركًا للمعرفة والأفكار والتعليم والإنتاج الرقمي.