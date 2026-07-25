Artificial intelligence has become a daily tool for Saudi users, starting with searching for information, then moving on to generating ideas, studying, content creation, translation, and professional tasks.

Usage patterns reveal a broad presence of smart tools in knowledge, education, and creativity, with greater interest among youth and women.

Searching for information topped the list of uses, with Tabuk leading the regions in adopting artificial intelligence tools.

The "Internet Saudi Arabia 2025" report, issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, showed that 80.8% of artificial intelligence tool users employ them for information searching, followed by idea generation at 40.1%, and then studying and education at 37.7%.

Creating images, videos, and presentations recorded a rate of 25.7%, language translation 25.1%, work-related tasks 17.3%, text writing 14.3%, and programming and technical tasks 13.5%.

The percentage of artificial intelligence tool usage in the Kingdom reached 45.2%, with females at 52.8% and males at 39.4%.

The age group of 20 to 29 years old led in usage at 55.7%, followed by the 10 to 19 years group at 53.4%, then the 30 to 39 years group at 46.2%, the 40 to 49 years group at 37.8%, the 50 to 59 years group at 27.4%, and the 60 to 74 years group at 14.8%.

Tabuk leads the regions:

The ranking of regions in the use of artificial intelligence tools is as follows:

Tabuk: 58.5%

Eastern Province: 53.8%

Medina: 50.8%

Riyadh: 50.2%

Aseer: 48.9%

Qassim: 46.6%

Al-Baha: 46.6%

Mecca: 43.2%

Northern Borders: 42%

Hail: 39.7%

Al-Jouf: 35.1%

Najran: 32.2%

Jazan: 30.7%

Details showed that females excelled in studying and education at 42.4%, compared to 32.9% for males, and they recorded 29.7% in creating images, videos, and presentations, compared to 21.6% for males.

The indicators present a picture of a Saudi user employing artificial intelligence as a driver of knowledge, ideas, education, and digital production.