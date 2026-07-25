أصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة يومية للمستخدم السعودي، يبدأ معها بالبحث عن معلومة، ثم ينتقل إلى توليد الأفكار والدراسة وصناعة المحتوى والترجمة والمهمات المهنية.
وتكشف أنماط الاستخدام حضورًا متسعًا للأدوات الذكية في المعرفة والتعليم والإبداع، مع إقبال أكبر بين الشباب والنساء.
وتصدّر البحث عن المعلومات قائمة الاستخدامات، وتقدمت تبوك المناطق في تبني أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأظهر تقرير "إنترنت السعودية 2025"، الصادر عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، أن 80.8% من مستخدمي أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي يوظفونها في البحث عن المعلومات، تليها عملية توليد الأفكار بنسبة 40.1%، ثم الدراسة والتعليم بنسبة 37.7%.
وسجل إنشاء الصور والفيديو والعروض التقديمية نسبة 25.7%، والترجمة اللغوية 25.1%، والمهمات المرتبطة بالعمل 17.3%، وكتابة النصوص 14.3%، والبرمجة والمهمات التقنية 13.5%.
وبلغت نسبة استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي في المملكة 45.2%، وسجلت الإناث 52.8%، والذكور 39.4%.
وتصدرت الفئة العمرية من 20 إلى 29 عامًا الاستخدام بنسبة 55.7%، تلتها الفئة من 10 إلى 19 عامًا بنسبة 53.4%، ثم فئة 30 إلى 39 عامًا بنسبة 46.2%، وفئة 40 إلى 49 عامًا بنسبة 37.8%، وفئة 50 إلى 59 عامًا بنسبة 27.4%، وفئة 60 إلى 74 عامًا بنسبة 14.8%.
تبوك تتصدر المناطق:
وجاء ترتيب المناطق في استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي على النحو القادم:
تبوك: 58.5%
المنطقة الشرقية: 53.8%
المدينة المنورة: 50.8%
الرياض: 50.2%
عسير: 48.9%
القصيم: 46.6%
الباحة: 46.6%
مكة المكرمة: 43.2%
الحدود الشمالية: 42%
حائل: 39.7%
الجوف: 35.1%
نجران: 32.2%
جازان: 30.7%
وأظهرت التفاصيل تقدم الإناث في الدراسة والتعليم بنسبة 42.4%، مقابل 32.9% للذكور، كما سجلن 29.7% في إنشاء الصور والفيديو والعروض التقديمية، مقابل 21.6% للذكور.
وتقدم المؤشرات صورة لمستخدم سعودي يوظف الذكاء الاصطناعي بوصفه محركًا للمعرفة والأفكار والتعليم والإنتاج الرقمي.
Artificial intelligence has become a daily tool for Saudi users, starting with searching for information, then moving on to generating ideas, studying, content creation, translation, and professional tasks.
Usage patterns reveal a broad presence of smart tools in knowledge, education, and creativity, with greater interest among youth and women.
Searching for information topped the list of uses, with Tabuk leading the regions in adopting artificial intelligence tools.
The "Internet Saudi Arabia 2025" report, issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, showed that 80.8% of artificial intelligence tool users employ them for information searching, followed by idea generation at 40.1%, and then studying and education at 37.7%.
Creating images, videos, and presentations recorded a rate of 25.7%, language translation 25.1%, work-related tasks 17.3%, text writing 14.3%, and programming and technical tasks 13.5%.
The percentage of artificial intelligence tool usage in the Kingdom reached 45.2%, with females at 52.8% and males at 39.4%.
The age group of 20 to 29 years old led in usage at 55.7%, followed by the 10 to 19 years group at 53.4%, then the 30 to 39 years group at 46.2%, the 40 to 49 years group at 37.8%, the 50 to 59 years group at 27.4%, and the 60 to 74 years group at 14.8%.
Tabuk leads the regions:
The ranking of regions in the use of artificial intelligence tools is as follows:
Tabuk: 58.5%
Eastern Province: 53.8%
Medina: 50.8%
Riyadh: 50.2%
Aseer: 48.9%
Qassim: 46.6%
Al-Baha: 46.6%
Mecca: 43.2%
Northern Borders: 42%
Hail: 39.7%
Al-Jouf: 35.1%
Najran: 32.2%
Jazan: 30.7%
Details showed that females excelled in studying and education at 42.4%, compared to 32.9% for males, and they recorded 29.7% in creating images, videos, and presentations, compared to 21.6% for males.
The indicators present a picture of a Saudi user employing artificial intelligence as a driver of knowledge, ideas, education, and digital production.