Taibah University confirmed that it will accommodate all students who have received previous acceptance notifications, denying recent rumors about the cancellation of acceptance for a number of students.

The university stated in a clarifying statement that what happened was due to the incomplete updating of some executive procedures reflecting the latest developments in admissions, noting that the issue has been addressed and its effects managed.

The university emphasized its commitment to accommodating all students who have received previous acceptance notifications and completing their admission procedures in the specified majors.