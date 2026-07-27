أكدت جامعة طيبة استيعاب جميع الطلبة الذين صدرت لهم إشعارات قبول سابقة، نافيةً ما تم تداوله أخيراً بشأن إلغاء قبول عدد من الطلبة.

وذكرت الجامعة في بيان توضيحي أن ما حدث نتج عن عدم اكتمال تحديث بعض الإجراءات التنفيذية بما يعكس مستجدات القبول، مشيرةً إلى أنه جرى التعامل مع الموضوع ومعالجة آثاره.

وشددت الجامعة على استيعاب جميع الطلبة الذين صدرت لهم إشعارات قبول سابقة، واستكمال إجراءات قبولهم في التخصصات المحددة لهم.