بدأت القصة بإشارة عابرة لم تكن مرتبطة بالزواحف من قريب أو بعيد؛ ارتفاع غير معتاد في استهلاك الكهرباء قاد السلطات الصينية إلى اكتشاف شقة تحولت سراً إلى مزرعة ضخمة لتربية الثعابين، تضم مئات من ثعابين البايثون التي أخفيت داخل غرف سكنية.

وقضت محكمة في شرق الصين بسجن ثلاثة رجال بعد إدانتهم في قضية أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً، عقب ضبط مئات الثعابين داخل شقة بمدينة تايتشو في مقاطعة تشجيانغ، بعد تحقيقات بدأت إثر بلاغ عن ظهور ثعبان ضخم قرب سفح جبل محلي في مارس 2024.

وأثارت الواقعة شكوك السلطات، إذ إن ثعابين البايثون ليست من الأنواع الأصلية في المنطقة، كما أن ظهورها خلال ذلك الوقت من العام لم يكن أمراً معتاداً. ومع الاستعانة بخبير في تربية الثعابين، تبين أن هذه الزواحف تحتاج إلى بيئة ذات حرارة ورطوبة مرتفعتين، ما دفع المحققين إلى تتبع سجلات استهلاك الكهرباء بحثاً عن موقع محتمل لتربيتها.

وقادت البيانات إلى شقة يقيم فيها رجل يُعرف باسم عائلته «غو»، حيث لاحظت السلطات تردد رجل آخر يُدعى «دي» على المكان بشكل مستمر، إضافة إلى تسلُّمه طروداً تحتوي على فئران بيضاء تستخدم غذاء للثعابين.

وخلال مداهمة الشقة، اكتشفت الشرطة أن غرف النوم وغرفة المعيشة تحولت إلى أماكن مخصصة لتربية الزواحف، حيث عثرت على مئات الثعابين داخل حاويات بلاستيكية، قبل أن تصادر 309 ثعابين وتنقلها إلى حديقة حيوانات محلية.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن «غو» بدأ تربية الثعابين عام 2014 بأربعة ثعابين فقط، قبل أن يتوسع نشاطه لاحقاً، إذ تبين أنه و«دي» باعا نحو 80 ثعباناً قبل توقيفهما. كما أوقفت السلطات رجلاً ثالثاً يُدعى «دينغ»، وعثرت في منزله على 47 ثعباناً.

وبلغ إجمالي عدد الثعابين المرتبطة بالقضية 436 ثعباناً، قدرت قيمتها بأكثر من 30 مليون يوان، فيما أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً بالسجن بحق الرجال الثلاثة، دون الكشف عن مدد العقوبات.

وتحولت القضية إلى مثال لغرابة الطرق التي قد تكشف بها التحقيقات أنشطة مخفية، بعدما كان استهلاك الكهرباء المرتفع هو الخيط الذي قاد السلطات إلى «مزرعة الثعابين السرية».