بدأت القصة بإشارة عابرة لم تكن مرتبطة بالزواحف من قريب أو بعيد؛ ارتفاع غير معتاد في استهلاك الكهرباء قاد السلطات الصينية إلى اكتشاف شقة تحولت سراً إلى مزرعة ضخمة لتربية الثعابين، تضم مئات من ثعابين البايثون التي أخفيت داخل غرف سكنية.
وقضت محكمة في شرق الصين بسجن ثلاثة رجال بعد إدانتهم في قضية أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً، عقب ضبط مئات الثعابين داخل شقة بمدينة تايتشو في مقاطعة تشجيانغ، بعد تحقيقات بدأت إثر بلاغ عن ظهور ثعبان ضخم قرب سفح جبل محلي في مارس 2024.
وأثارت الواقعة شكوك السلطات، إذ إن ثعابين البايثون ليست من الأنواع الأصلية في المنطقة، كما أن ظهورها خلال ذلك الوقت من العام لم يكن أمراً معتاداً. ومع الاستعانة بخبير في تربية الثعابين، تبين أن هذه الزواحف تحتاج إلى بيئة ذات حرارة ورطوبة مرتفعتين، ما دفع المحققين إلى تتبع سجلات استهلاك الكهرباء بحثاً عن موقع محتمل لتربيتها.
وقادت البيانات إلى شقة يقيم فيها رجل يُعرف باسم عائلته «غو»، حيث لاحظت السلطات تردد رجل آخر يُدعى «دي» على المكان بشكل مستمر، إضافة إلى تسلُّمه طروداً تحتوي على فئران بيضاء تستخدم غذاء للثعابين.
وخلال مداهمة الشقة، اكتشفت الشرطة أن غرف النوم وغرفة المعيشة تحولت إلى أماكن مخصصة لتربية الزواحف، حيث عثرت على مئات الثعابين داخل حاويات بلاستيكية، قبل أن تصادر 309 ثعابين وتنقلها إلى حديقة حيوانات محلية.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن «غو» بدأ تربية الثعابين عام 2014 بأربعة ثعابين فقط، قبل أن يتوسع نشاطه لاحقاً، إذ تبين أنه و«دي» باعا نحو 80 ثعباناً قبل توقيفهما. كما أوقفت السلطات رجلاً ثالثاً يُدعى «دينغ»، وعثرت في منزله على 47 ثعباناً.
وبلغ إجمالي عدد الثعابين المرتبطة بالقضية 436 ثعباناً، قدرت قيمتها بأكثر من 30 مليون يوان، فيما أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً بالسجن بحق الرجال الثلاثة، دون الكشف عن مدد العقوبات.
وتحولت القضية إلى مثال لغرابة الطرق التي قد تكشف بها التحقيقات أنشطة مخفية، بعدما كان استهلاك الكهرباء المرتفع هو الخيط الذي قاد السلطات إلى «مزرعة الثعابين السرية».
The story began with a fleeting reference that was not related to reptiles in any way; an unusual increase in electricity consumption led Chinese authorities to discover an apartment that had secretly turned into a massive snake farm, housing hundreds of pythons hidden inside residential rooms.
A court in eastern China sentenced three men to prison after they were convicted in a case that garnered widespread attention, following the seizure of hundreds of snakes inside an apartment in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, after investigations began following a report of a giant snake spotted near the foothills of a local mountain in March 2024.
The incident raised suspicions among the authorities, as pythons are not native to the area, and their appearance at that time of year was unusual. With the help of a snake breeding expert, it became clear that these reptiles require an environment with high heat and humidity, prompting investigators to track electricity consumption records in search of a potential breeding site.
The data led to an apartment occupied by a man known by the surname "Gu," where authorities noticed another man named "Di" frequently visiting the location, in addition to receiving packages containing white mice used as food for the snakes.
During the raid on the apartment, police discovered that the bedrooms and living room had been converted into spaces dedicated to breeding reptiles, where they found hundreds of snakes inside plastic containers, before seizing 309 snakes and transferring them to a local zoo.
Investigations revealed that "Gu" had started breeding snakes in 2014 with just four snakes, before later expanding his operation, as it was found that he and "Di" had sold around 80 snakes before their arrest. Authorities also apprehended a third man named "Ding," and found 47 snakes in his home.
The total number of snakes linked to the case reached 436, valued at over 30 million yuan, while the court issued prison sentences for the three men, without disclosing the lengths of the sentences.
The case became an example of the strange ways investigations can uncover hidden activities, as the high electricity consumption was the thread that led authorities to the "secret snake farm."