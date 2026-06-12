The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that based on proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks engaged in drug trafficking, information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, contributed to the Lebanese authorities thwarting an attempt to smuggle approximately (3,900,000) pills of the drug amphetamine.

The security spokesperson highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the counterpart agency in the Republic of Lebanon in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, affirming that this cooperation reflects the level of integration and security coordination between the two brotherly countries in combating transnational criminal networks.

He confirmed that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities targeting its security and youth with drugs, countering them, thwarting their plans, and apprehending those involved, which contributes to protecting communities from the scourge of drugs.