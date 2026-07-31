The Muslim World League strongly condemned the continuation of Iran's heinous attacks on the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the drone attack on two ships in the port of Damietta in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of these criminal attacks, which target infrastructure and civilian and vital facilities, violating all religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, and representing a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the safety of its peoples.

He emphasized full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Arab Republic of Egypt in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.