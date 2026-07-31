U.S. President Donald Trump announced reaching an agreement he described as "historic" for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, considering it a significant step towards achieving lasting peace and security.

Trump stated that the agreement represents a crucial step towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government that works closely with the "Peace Council" to assist the Palestinian people, while also affirming that Israel will receive the security it deserves and that Gaza will no longer be used as a base for launching terrorist attacks.

Israeli Withdrawal

The U.S. President clarified that the agreement is a major achievement in implementing Trump's twenty-point plan, indicating that it will be executed in carefully organized phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, while an international stabilization force will work alongside a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for making Gaza safe for its residents and neighbors.

Trump expressed his gratitude to the mediators; Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, for their significant efforts, and praised his team, emphasizing that their diligent work made this historic breakthrough possible.

The U.S. President stressed that the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to be rebuilt, adding that under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its people.