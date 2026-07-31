أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق وصفه بـ«التاريخي» لنزع السلاح الكامل لحركة حماس وجميع الجماعات المسلحة الأخرى في غزة، عادّاً ذلك خطوة كبيرة نحو تحقيق سلام وأمن دائمين.
وقال ترمب إن الاتفاق يمثل خطوة حاسمة نحو أن تُحكم غزة من قبل حكومة فلسطينية جديدة، تعمل بشكل وثيق مع «مجلس السلام» لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن إسرائيل ستحصل على الأمن الذي تستحقه، وألا تُستخدم غزة بعد الآن قاعدةً لشن هجمات إرهابية.
انسحاب إسرائيلي
وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن الاتفاق يُعد إنجازاً كبيراً في تنفيذ خطة ترمب ذات النقاط العشرين، مبيناً أنه سيُنفذ على مراحل منظمة بعناية، ومع اكتمال نزع السلاح ستنسحب القوات الإسرائيلية، فيما ستعمل قوة الاستقرار الدولية إلى جانب قوة شرطة فلسطينية جديدة لتولي مسؤولية جعل غزة آمنة لسكانها وجيرانها.
وقدم ترمب شكره للوسطاء؛ مصر وقطر وتركيا، على جهودهم المهمة، كما أشاد بفريقه، مؤكداً أن عملهم الدؤوب جعل هذا الاختراق التاريخي ممكناً.
وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أنه لن يُسمح بإعادة بناء التهديد الذي خرج من غزة في السابع من أكتوبر، مضيفاً أنه بموجب هذا الاتفاق ستكون غزة أخيراً في أيدي حكومة فلسطينية جديدة تخدم شعبها.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced reaching an agreement he described as "historic" for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, considering it a significant step towards achieving lasting peace and security.
Trump stated that the agreement represents a crucial step towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government that works closely with the "Peace Council" to assist the Palestinian people, while also affirming that Israel will receive the security it deserves and that Gaza will no longer be used as a base for launching terrorist attacks.
Israeli Withdrawal
The U.S. President clarified that the agreement is a major achievement in implementing Trump's twenty-point plan, indicating that it will be executed in carefully organized phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, while an international stabilization force will work alongside a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for making Gaza safe for its residents and neighbors.
Trump expressed his gratitude to the mediators; Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, for their significant efforts, and praised his team, emphasizing that their diligent work made this historic breakthrough possible.
The U.S. President stressed that the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to be rebuilt, adding that under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its people.