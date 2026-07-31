أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق وصفه بـ«التاريخي» لنزع السلاح الكامل لحركة حماس وجميع الجماعات المسلحة الأخرى في غزة، عادّاً ذلك خطوة كبيرة نحو تحقيق سلام وأمن دائمين.

وقال ترمب إن الاتفاق يمثل خطوة حاسمة نحو أن تُحكم غزة من قبل حكومة فلسطينية جديدة، تعمل بشكل وثيق مع «مجلس السلام» لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن إسرائيل ستحصل على الأمن الذي تستحقه، وألا تُستخدم غزة بعد الآن قاعدةً لشن هجمات إرهابية.

انسحاب إسرائيلي

وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن الاتفاق يُعد إنجازاً كبيراً في تنفيذ خطة ترمب ذات النقاط العشرين، مبيناً أنه سيُنفذ على مراحل منظمة بعناية، ومع اكتمال نزع السلاح ستنسحب القوات الإسرائيلية، فيما ستعمل قوة الاستقرار الدولية إلى جانب قوة شرطة فلسطينية جديدة لتولي مسؤولية جعل غزة آمنة لسكانها وجيرانها.

وقدم ترمب شكره للوسطاء؛ مصر وقطر وتركيا، على جهودهم المهمة، كما أشاد بفريقه، مؤكداً أن عملهم الدؤوب جعل هذا الاختراق التاريخي ممكناً.

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أنه لن يُسمح بإعادة بناء التهديد الذي خرج من غزة في السابع من أكتوبر، مضيفاً أنه بموجب هذا الاتفاق ستكون غزة أخيراً في أيدي حكومة فلسطينية جديدة تخدم شعبها.