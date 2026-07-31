أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» و55 اتحاداً وطنياً مقاطعة جميع مسابقات «فيفا»، احتجاجاً على خطة جياني إنفانتينو، لبيع حصة من حقوق كأس العالم لمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص.


وأكد «يويفا» في بيان اليوم أن كأس العالم ليست للبيع، مشدداً على رفضه تحويل البطولة إلى منتج استثماري، وكانت صحيفة «التايمز» قد كشفت نية الفيفا إنشاء شركة للسيطرة على مسابقاته الكبرى، بما فيها المونديال وكأس العالم للأندية.


وختم «يويفا»: «لن تشارك أي منتخبات أوروبية في بطولات فيفا ما لم يتم إلغاء المقترحات وتقديم ضمانات ملزمة».