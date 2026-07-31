أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» و55 اتحاداً وطنياً مقاطعة جميع مسابقات «فيفا»، احتجاجاً على خطة جياني إنفانتينو، لبيع حصة من حقوق كأس العالم لمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص.
وأكد «يويفا» في بيان اليوم أن كأس العالم ليست للبيع، مشدداً على رفضه تحويل البطولة إلى منتج استثماري، وكانت صحيفة «التايمز» قد كشفت نية الفيفا إنشاء شركة للسيطرة على مسابقاته الكبرى، بما فيها المونديال وكأس العالم للأندية.
وختم «يويفا»: «لن تشارك أي منتخبات أوروبية في بطولات فيفا ما لم يتم إلغاء المقترحات وتقديم ضمانات ملزمة».
The European Football Association "UEFA" and 55 national federations announced a boycott of all FIFA competitions in protest against Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a share of World Cup rights to private investors.
UEFA confirmed in a statement today that the World Cup is not for sale, emphasizing its rejection of turning the tournament into an investment product. The Times had revealed FIFA's intention to create a company to control its major competitions, including the World Cup and the Club World Cup.
UEFA concluded: "No European teams will participate in FIFA tournaments unless the proposals are canceled and binding guarantees are provided."