The European Football Association "UEFA" and 55 national federations announced a boycott of all FIFA competitions in protest against Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a share of World Cup rights to private investors.



UEFA confirmed in a statement today that the World Cup is not for sale, emphasizing its rejection of turning the tournament into an investment product. The Times had revealed FIFA's intention to create a company to control its major competitions, including the World Cup and the Club World Cup.



UEFA concluded: "No European teams will participate in FIFA tournaments unless the proposals are canceled and binding guarantees are provided."