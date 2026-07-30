The districts of Al-Hujariya in the southern countryside of Taiz Governorate, Yemen, witnessed a large popular gathering today (Thursday) as a manifestation of widespread support for the decisions of the Yemeni political leadership and backing for the armed forces and security agencies in the battle to restore state institutions and end the Houthi coup.

In a speech delivered before the massive crowds, Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan affirmed that the districts of Al-Hujariya represent an eternal fortress of national struggle since the 1940s, stressing that the current phase necessitates everyone to rally behind the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.

Shamsan clarified that the battle to restore the state and the republic goes beyond mere military dimensions to merge with the "battle of awareness and national will," pointing out that the free people of Taiz have set the finest examples in adhering to the constants of the republican national project, despite the harshness of the brutal siege and the systematic targeting that has afflicted the governorate throughout the years of war.

The Governor of Taiz warned of the serious repercussions of the Houthi militia's continued efforts to drag Yemen and its people into the quagmire of futile conflicts that serve external agendas and objectives, affirming that the security of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains a supreme strategic interest for national and international security, while at the same time praising the sincere brotherly role and generous, ongoing support that Saudi Arabia provides to Yemen and its people in various fields.

On the military front, the commander of the 35th Armored Brigade, Brigadier General Abdulrahman Al-Shamsani, confirmed the high combat readiness and complete preparedness of the armed forces units to implement the directives and decisions of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, and to move forward without hesitation until the full liberation of Yemeni territory.

Al-Shamsani pointed out that this human flood and popular gathering genuinely express unity of ranks and words, appreciating the historical marks of struggle by the people of Al-Hujariya and their unparalleled support for the military and security institutions in the battle of honor and dignity.