شهدت مديريات الحجرية في الريف الجنوبي بمحافظة تعز اليمنية، اليوم (الخميس)، حشداً جماهيرياً كبيراً تجسيداً للتأكيد الواسع على دعم قرارات القيادة السياسية اليمنية، ومساندة القوات المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية في معركة استكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب الحوثي.

وفي كلمة ألقاها أمام الحشود الغفيرة، أكد محافظ تعز نبيل شمسان أن مديريات الحجرية تمثل قلعة أزلية للنضال الوطني منذ أربعينيات القرن الماضي، مشدداً على أن المرحلة الراهنة تفرض على الجميع ضرورة الاصطفاف الشعبي والوطني خلف مجلس القيادة الرئاسي برئاسة الدكتور رشاد العليمي.

​وأوضح شمسان أن معركة استعادة الدولة والجمهورية تتجاوز الأبعاد العسكرية البحتة لتلتحم بـ«معركة الوعي والإرادة الوطنية»، لافتاً إلى أن أبناء تعز الأحرار ضربوا أروع الأمثلة في التمسك بثوابت المشروع الوطني الجمهوري، رغم قساوة الحصار الغاشم والاستهداف الممنهج الذي طال المحافظة طيلة سنوات الحرب.

​وحذر محافظ تعز من التداعيات الخطيرة لاستمرار المليشيا الحوثية في الزج باليمن وأبنائه في أتون صراعات عبثية تخدم أجندات وأهدافاً خارجية، مؤكداً أن أمن البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب يظلان مصلحة إستراتيجية عليا للأمن القومي الوطني والدولي، ومشيداً في الوقت ذاته بالدور الأخوي الصادق والدعم السخي والمستمر الذي تقدمه السعودية لليمن وشعبه في مختلف المجالات.

و​على الصعيد العسكري، أكد قائد اللواء 35 مدرع اللواء الركن عبدالرحمن الشمساني الجاهزية القتالية العالية والجهوزية التامة لوحدات القوات المسلحة لتنفيذ توجيهات وقرارات رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والمضي قدماً بلا هوان حتى تحرير كامل التراب اليمني.

​ولفت الشمساني إلى أن هذا الطوفان البشري والاحتشاد الجماهيري يعبر بصدق عن وحدة الصف والكلمة، مثمناً بصمات النضال التاريخية لأبناء الحجرية ودعمهم المنقطع النظير للمؤسستين العسكرية والأمنية في معركة الشرف والكرامة.