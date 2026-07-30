The founding countries of the multinational maritime defense coalition agreed today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the founding and leading nation of the coalition, which will have its permanent headquarters there. The joint command, command and control center, joint maritime operations center, and the secretariat will be established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the main executive bodies of the coalition.



The founding countries of the coalition confirmed in a statement that the establishment of the multinational maritime defense coalition is a strategic step towards enhancing maritime security in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. It also aims to solidify defense cooperation among member states and support stability and prosperity, contributing to integration with international efforts to protect international peace and security in accordance with the provisions of international law.



Protecting Navigation and Securing International Trade



The countries clarified that the declaration of the establishment of the multinational maritime defense coalition, as a framework for maritime defense cooperation, aims to enhance maritime security, protect freedom of navigation, secure international trade routes and energy supply lines, and safeguard common maritime interests in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, in accordance with the provisions of international law, United Nations agreements, and international norms.



The founding countries agreed that the participating countries in this statement will continue to complete their necessary internal procedures for the official accession to the charter of the multinational maritime defense coalition, in accordance with the constitutional and legal procedures of each country. Cooperation will also be enhanced in areas of maritime security, information exchange, intelligence, operational planning, joint exercises, lessons learned, training, capacity building, and conducting joint maritime operations in accordance with the provisions of the charter. The countries emphasized that participation in the coalition's activities and operations remains a sovereign decision for each country, in accordance with its national systems and procedures, noting that the coalition is purely defensive in nature and does not target any country, alliance, or international organization, and conducts all its activities within the framework of full compliance with international law, respect for state sovereignty, and protection of freedom of navigation.



A Strategic Step to Protect International Security and Peace



The founding countries agreed to invite countries that share the coalition's goals and principles to join its charter in accordance with its provisions, contributing to the expansion of cooperation and enhancing collective maritime security in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.



The founding countries confirmed that the establishment of the multinational maritime defense coalition represents a strategic step towards enhancing maritime security in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, solidifying defense cooperation among member states, and supporting stability and prosperity, contributing to integration with international efforts to protect international peace and security in accordance with the provisions of international law.



Maritime Security is a Shared Responsibility



The founding countries of the multinational maritime defense coalition issued a joint statement, which stated: "The governments of the founding countries of the multinational maritime defense coalition, gathered in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, reaffirm their steadfast commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, the provisions of international law, international treaties, and internationally recognized rules and norms."



The statement noted that the founding countries of the coalition recognize the increasing challenges facing global maritime security, which necessitate enhancing collective maritime defense cooperation to protect freedom of navigation and international trade routes, and secure global energy supply lines in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.



The founding countries reaffirm their conviction that maritime security is a shared responsibility, and that cooperation and coordination among countries represent the fundamental pillar for addressing common and transnational maritime threats, contributing to enhancing security, stability, and prosperity at the global level.