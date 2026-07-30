اتفقت الدول المؤسسة للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات اليوم على أن المملكة العربية السعودية ستكون الدولة المؤسسة والقائدة للتحالف، وهي المقر الرئيسي الدائم له. وسيتم إنشاء القيادة المشتركة، ومركز القيادة والسيطرة، ومركز العمليات البحرية المشتركة، والأمانة العامة في المملكة العربية السعودية، بوصفها الأجهزة التنفيذية الرئيسية للتحالف.


وأكدت الدول المؤسسة للتحالف في بيان لها أن إنشاء التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات يعد خطوة إستراتيجية نحو تعزيز الأمن البحري في مضيق باب المندب، والبحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن. كما يسعى لترسيخ التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول الأعضاء ودعم الاستقرار والازدهار، بما يسهم في التكامل مع الجهود الدولية لحماية السلم والأمن الدوليين وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي.


حماية الملاحة وتأمين التجارة الدولية


أوضحت الدول أن إعلان إنشاء التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات، كإطار للتعاون الدفاعي البحري، يهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن البحري، وحماية حرية الملاحة، وتأمين خطوط التجارة الدولية وطرق إمدادات الطاقة، وحماية المصالح البحرية المشتركة في مضيق باب المندب، والبحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن، وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي، واتفاقيات الأمم المتحدة والأعراف الدولية.


واتفقت الدول المؤسسة على أن تواصل الدول المشاركة في هذا البيان استكمال إجراءاتها الداخلية اللازمة للانضمام الرسمي إلى ميثاق التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات، وفقاً للإجراءات الدستورية والقانونية لكل دولة. كما سيتم تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الأمن البحري، وتبادل المعلومات، والاستخبارات، والتخطيط العملياتي، والتمارين المشتركة، والدروس المستفادة، والتدريب، وبناء القدرات، وتنفيذ العمليات البحرية المشتركة وفقاً لأحكام الميثاق. وأكدت الدول أن المشاركة في أنشطة وعمليات التحالف تظل قراراً سيادياً لكل دولة، ووفقاً لأنظمتها وإجراءاتها الوطنية، مشيرة إلى أن التحالف ذو طبيعة دفاعية خالصة، ولا يستهدف أي دولة أو تحالف أو منظمة دولية، ويمارس جميع أنشطته في إطار الالتزام الكامل بالقانون الدولي، واحترام سيادة الدول، وحماية حرية الملاحة.


خطوة إستراتيجية لحماية الأمن والسلم الدوليين


اتفقت الدول المؤسسة على دعوة الدول التي تشترك في أهداف التحالف ومبادئه إلى الانضمام إلى ميثاقه وفقاً لأحكامه، بما يسهم في توسيع نطاق التعاون وتعزيز الأمن البحري الجماعي في مضيق باب المندب، والبحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن.


وأكدت الدول المؤسسة أن إنشاء التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات يمثل خطوة إستراتيجية نحو تعزيز الأمن البحري في مضيق باب المندب، والبحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن، وترسيخ التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول الأعضاء، ودعم الاستقرار والازدهار، بما يسهم في التكامل مع الجهود الدولية لحماية السلم والأمن الدوليين وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي.


الأمن البحري مسؤولية مشتركة


أصدرت الدول المؤسسة للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات بيانًا مشتركًا، جاء فيه: «إن حكومات الدول المؤسسة للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات، المجتمعة في مدينة الرياض بالمملكة العربية السعودية اليوم، تؤكد من جديد التزامها الراسخ بمقاصد ومبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأحكام القانون الدولي، والمعاهدات الدولية، والقواعد والأعراف المعترف بها دوليًا».


وأشار البيان إلى أن الدول المؤسسة للتحالف تدرك التحديات المتزايدة التي تواجه الأمن البحري العالمي، وما تفرضه من ضرورة تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي البحري الجماعي لحماية حرية الملاحة وخطوط التجارة الدولية، وتأمين طرق إمدادات الطاقة العالمية في مضيق باب المندب، والبحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن.


وتؤكد الدول المؤسسة قناعتها بأن الأمن البحري مسؤولية مشتركة، وأن التعاون والتنسيق بين الدول يمثلان الركيزة الأساسية لمواجهة التهديدات البحرية المشتركة والعابرة للحدود، بما يساهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار على المستوى العالمي.