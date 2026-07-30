- يُشكل صدور نظام التعليم العام الجديد بموجب المرسوم الملكي الكريم نقلة نوعية وتشريعية في مسيرة المنظومة التعليمية بالمملكة؛ إذ يحل محل السياسات السابقة ليرسم إطاراً حديثاً يتواكب مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030. ولا يقتصر هذا التحول على مجرد تحديث للنصوص واللوائح، بل يمتد ليعيد هيكلة الحوكمة، ويفعّل الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ويعزز رعاية الموهوبين وذوي الإعاقة.


- وعند الحديث عن المنظومة التعليمية، يبرز المعلم بوصفه حجر الزاوية والحلقة الأقوى في هذه المعادلة؛ فالتعليم ليس مجرد وظيفة يؤديها المرء، بل رسالة سامية ومهنة جليلة. وقد حظي المعلم باهتمام الدولة ورعايتها على مدى عقود، ويتوج النظام الجديد هذا التقدير بفرص ومحفزات عديدة تهدف إلى تطوير أدائه، وتمنح المتميزين امتيازات واستحقاقات تتناسب مع عطائهم، بعد أن كان المعلم المتميز سابقاً لا يجد الفارق الملموس الذي يميزه عن غيره.


- لقد عايشنا جميعاً التعليم منذ نعومة أظفارنا، وتتلمذنا على أيدي نخب من المعلمين الأفاضل الذين نكنّ لهم كل الإجلال والتقدير على ما قدموه. وهذه البلاد الشامخة التي أنجبت العلماء، والمثقفين، والأطباء، والمهندسين، وقيادات الوطن في مختلف المجالات، إنما كان أساس نهضتها هو التعليم، بفضل ما سخرته الدولة من ميزانيات ضخمة لتطويره. وما وصلت إليه المملكة اليوم من تقدم وتطور هو ثمرة هذا الاهتمام المستمر، وما نظام التعليم الجديد إلا استمرار لهذا النهج السديد.


- ولعلني أتحدث هنا بلسان الخبرة والشغف؛ فقد شرفت بالعمل في ميدان التعليم لمدة 33 عاماً، كما قضى والدي رحمه الله في سلم التعليم المدة ذاتها قائداً تربوياً لعدد من مدارس المدينة المنورة. لقد عاصرت جودة التعليم وتطوره المستمر خطوة بخطوة، حتى أصبحت مدارسنا ونظامنا التعليمي ينافسان أفضل الدول المتقدمة.


- ومع صدور هذا النظام الجديد وانتظار تفاصيله التنفيذية التي ستصب بلا شك في صالح منسوبي التعليم، يتطلع المعلم في هذه المرحلة إلى المزيج المستحق من المحفزات التي تعينه على متطلبات الحياة وترسخ استقراره، مثل التأمين الصحي وبدل السكن، لتكون دافعاً إضافياً للمعلم المبدع نحو مزيد من العطاء.


- لقد أكرمت الدولة المعلم خير إكرام عبر العقود؛ بدءاً من إقرار سلم وظيفي يضمن له حياة كريمة، وصولاً إلى إتاحة فرص العمل الإضافي في المدارس الليلية، ومراكز محو الأمية، والأندية الصيفية والموسمية لتحسين دخله المادي.


- لقد عاصرت هذه النهضة التعليمية الكبرى منذ بداياتها، حين كنا نجلس على «الحنابل» على الأرض، حتى وصلنا اليوم إلى صروح ومدارس نموذجية تفوقت بها المملكة على دول سبقتها في مجال التعليم.


- إن التعليم في السعودية قصة نجاح ملهمة تُحكى للأجيال، تروي كيف أصبحنا نموذجاً رائعاً يُحتذى به، ويأتي نظام التعليم الجديد ليكون فصلاً جديداً ومثمراً في هذه المسيرة المباركة.