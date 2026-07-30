تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- يُشكل صدور نظام التعليم العام الجديد بموجب المرسوم الملكي الكريم نقلة نوعية وتشريعية في مسيرة المنظومة التعليمية بالمملكة؛ إذ يحل محل السياسات السابقة ليرسم إطاراً حديثاً يتواكب مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030. ولا يقتصر هذا التحول على مجرد تحديث للنصوص واللوائح، بل يمتد ليعيد هيكلة الحوكمة، ويفعّل الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ويعزز رعاية الموهوبين وذوي الإعاقة.
- وعند الحديث عن المنظومة التعليمية، يبرز المعلم بوصفه حجر الزاوية والحلقة الأقوى في هذه المعادلة؛ فالتعليم ليس مجرد وظيفة يؤديها المرء، بل رسالة سامية ومهنة جليلة. وقد حظي المعلم باهتمام الدولة ورعايتها على مدى عقود، ويتوج النظام الجديد هذا التقدير بفرص ومحفزات عديدة تهدف إلى تطوير أدائه، وتمنح المتميزين امتيازات واستحقاقات تتناسب مع عطائهم، بعد أن كان المعلم المتميز سابقاً لا يجد الفارق الملموس الذي يميزه عن غيره.
- لقد عايشنا جميعاً التعليم منذ نعومة أظفارنا، وتتلمذنا على أيدي نخب من المعلمين الأفاضل الذين نكنّ لهم كل الإجلال والتقدير على ما قدموه. وهذه البلاد الشامخة التي أنجبت العلماء، والمثقفين، والأطباء، والمهندسين، وقيادات الوطن في مختلف المجالات، إنما كان أساس نهضتها هو التعليم، بفضل ما سخرته الدولة من ميزانيات ضخمة لتطويره. وما وصلت إليه المملكة اليوم من تقدم وتطور هو ثمرة هذا الاهتمام المستمر، وما نظام التعليم الجديد إلا استمرار لهذا النهج السديد.
- ولعلني أتحدث هنا بلسان الخبرة والشغف؛ فقد شرفت بالعمل في ميدان التعليم لمدة 33 عاماً، كما قضى والدي رحمه الله في سلم التعليم المدة ذاتها قائداً تربوياً لعدد من مدارس المدينة المنورة. لقد عاصرت جودة التعليم وتطوره المستمر خطوة بخطوة، حتى أصبحت مدارسنا ونظامنا التعليمي ينافسان أفضل الدول المتقدمة.
- ومع صدور هذا النظام الجديد وانتظار تفاصيله التنفيذية التي ستصب بلا شك في صالح منسوبي التعليم، يتطلع المعلم في هذه المرحلة إلى المزيج المستحق من المحفزات التي تعينه على متطلبات الحياة وترسخ استقراره، مثل التأمين الصحي وبدل السكن، لتكون دافعاً إضافياً للمعلم المبدع نحو مزيد من العطاء.
- لقد أكرمت الدولة المعلم خير إكرام عبر العقود؛ بدءاً من إقرار سلم وظيفي يضمن له حياة كريمة، وصولاً إلى إتاحة فرص العمل الإضافي في المدارس الليلية، ومراكز محو الأمية، والأندية الصيفية والموسمية لتحسين دخله المادي.
- لقد عاصرت هذه النهضة التعليمية الكبرى منذ بداياتها، حين كنا نجلس على «الحنابل» على الأرض، حتى وصلنا اليوم إلى صروح ومدارس نموذجية تفوقت بها المملكة على دول سبقتها في مجال التعليم.
- إن التعليم في السعودية قصة نجاح ملهمة تُحكى للأجيال، تروي كيف أصبحنا نموذجاً رائعاً يُحتذى به، ويأتي نظام التعليم الجديد ليكون فصلاً جديداً ومثمراً في هذه المسيرة المباركة.
- The issuance of the new general education system under the royal decree represents a qualitative and legislative shift in the educational system in the Kingdom; it replaces previous policies to outline a modern framework that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030. This transformation is not limited to merely updating texts and regulations, but extends to restructuring governance, activating partnerships with the private sector, and enhancing the care for gifted individuals and those with disabilities.
- When discussing the educational system, the teacher emerges as the cornerstone and the strongest link in this equation; education is not just a job performed by an individual, but a noble mission and a lofty message. The teacher has received the attention and care of the state for decades, and the new system crowns this appreciation with numerous opportunities and incentives aimed at developing their performance, granting distinguished individuals privileges and entitlements commensurate with their contributions, after previously, outstanding teachers did not find a tangible difference that set them apart from others.
- We have all experienced education since our early childhood, learning under the guidance of a select group of esteemed teachers whom we hold in great respect and appreciation for what they have provided. This proud country, which has produced scholars, intellectuals, doctors, engineers, and national leaders in various fields, owes its renaissance to education, thanks to the massive budgets allocated by the state for its development. What the Kingdom has achieved today in terms of progress and development is the fruit of this continuous attention, and the new education system is merely a continuation of this sound approach.
- Perhaps I speak here from a place of experience and passion; I have had the honor of working in the field of education for 33 years, just as my late father spent the same duration in the education sector as an educational leader in several schools in Medina. I have witnessed the quality of education and its continuous development step by step, until our schools and educational system have become competitive with the best developed countries.
- With the issuance of this new system and the anticipation of its executive details, which will undoubtedly benefit education personnel, teachers at this stage look forward to the deserved mix of incentives that assist them with life's demands and solidify their stability, such as health insurance and housing allowances, to serve as an additional motivation for creative teachers towards further contributions.
- The state has honored the teacher in the best possible way over the decades; starting from the approval of a job scale that guarantees them a decent life, to providing opportunities for additional work in evening schools, literacy centers, and summer and seasonal clubs to improve their financial income.
- I have witnessed this great educational renaissance since its beginnings, when we used to sit on "hanabel" on the ground, until today we have reached towering and model schools where the Kingdom has excelled over countries that preceded it in the field of education.
- Education in Saudi Arabia is an inspiring success story told to generations, narrating how we became a wonderful model to be emulated, and the new education system comes to be a new and fruitful chapter in this blessed journey.