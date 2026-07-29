في مشهد أعاد أجواء برنامج «ذا فويس» إلى المسرح، حرصت الفنانة العراقية رحمة رياض على مشاركة الموهبتين السعوديتين ثامر العبدالله ومحمود السناني، في حفلها الغنائي الذي أقيم على المسرح الأحمر بجامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن في الرياض، بعد غيابها عن الحفلات السعودية أربعة أعوام. وصعد ثامر والسناني، اللذان كانا ضمن فريق رحمة في برنامج المواهب، إلى المسرح لمشاركتها الغناء أمام الجمهور، في خطوة عكست استمرار علاقتها بالأصوات التي دعمتها خلال تجربتها في البرنامج، وحرصها على منح المواهب الشابة مساحة للظهور خارج إطار المنافسة التلفزيونية.
وجاءت المشاركة ضمن «ليلة عراقية»، شهدت حضوراً كاملاً وتفاعلاً جماهيرياً لافتاً، وقدمت خلالها رحمة مجموعة من أعمالها، إلى جانب أغنيات من التراث العراقي والخليجي، من بينها «كلام الحب»، و«طالعة من بيت أبوها»، و«فوق إلنا خِل»، و«إلا أقللهم»، و«سبع سعادات»، و«وعد مني»، و«أتحداكم»، و«ماكو مني». وعقب انتهاء الحفل، عبّرت رحمة عن سعادتها بالعودة إلى جمهور الرياض، قائلة: «لديّ عدد كبير من الأصدقاء في الرياض، وأسعد في كل مرة ألتقي بهم»، مؤكدة أنها تتمنى استمرار حضورها وتقديم حفلات تنال إعجاب جمهورها. ووجهت رسالة إلى محبيها، قالت فيها: «شكراً على محبتكم التي منحتموها لي، وشكراً على دعمكم واهتمامكم، وإن شاء الله دائماً أكون عند حسن ظنكم بي».
كما كشفت عن استعدادها لطرح عدد من الأغنيات الجديدة، مشيرة إلى أنها ستصور أعمالاً قريبة في بيروت، فيما أبدت رغبتها في تقديم تعاون غنائي سعودي مستقبلاً، وذكرت الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله، إلى جانب عايض وسلطان المرشد، ضمن الأصوات التي تتطلع إلى العمل معها، شريطة أن يكون العمل مناسباً للطرفين.
In a scene that brought back the atmosphere of "The Voice" to the stage, Iraqi artist Rahma Riad was keen to share the spotlight with two Saudi talents, Thamer Al-Abdullah and Mahmoud Al-Sanani, during her concert held at the Red Theater at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, after a four-year absence from Saudi concerts. Thamer and Al-Sanani, who were part of Rahma's team on the talent show, took to the stage to sing alongside her in front of the audience, reflecting her ongoing relationship with the voices she supported during her experience on the show, and her commitment to giving young talents a platform to shine outside the confines of television competition.
The participation was part of an "Iraqi Night," which witnessed a full attendance and remarkable audience interaction, during which Rahma presented a collection of her works, alongside songs from Iraqi and Gulf heritage, including "Kalam Al-Hob," "Tal'a Min Beit Abuha," "Foq Ilna Khil," "Illa Aqlilhum," "Sab'a Sa'adat," "Wa'ad Mini," "Atahaddak," and "Mako Mini." After the concert, Rahma expressed her happiness at returning to the Riyadh audience, saying: "I have a large number of friends in Riyadh, and I am happy every time I meet them," emphasizing her desire to continue performing and holding concerts that please her audience. She sent a message to her fans, stating: "Thank you for the love you have given me, and thank you for your support and interest. I hope to always be worthy of your expectations of me."
She also revealed her readiness to release a number of new songs, indicating that she will be filming upcoming works in Beirut. Additionally, she expressed her desire to collaborate musically with Saudi artists in the future, mentioning artist Abdul Majid Abdullah, along with Aydh and Sultan Al-Murshid, as voices she looks forward to working with, provided that the collaboration is suitable for both parties.