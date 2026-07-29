في مشهد أعاد أجواء برنامج «ذا فويس» إلى المسرح، حرصت الفنانة العراقية رحمة رياض على مشاركة الموهبتين السعوديتين ثامر العبدالله ومحمود السناني، في حفلها الغنائي الذي أقيم على المسرح الأحمر بجامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن في الرياض، بعد غيابها عن الحفلات السعودية أربعة أعوام. وصعد ثامر والسناني، اللذان كانا ضمن فريق رحمة في برنامج المواهب، إلى المسرح لمشاركتها الغناء أمام الجمهور، في خطوة عكست استمرار علاقتها بالأصوات التي دعمتها خلال تجربتها في البرنامج، وحرصها على منح المواهب الشابة مساحة للظهور خارج إطار المنافسة التلفزيونية.

وجاءت المشاركة ضمن «ليلة عراقية»، شهدت حضوراً كاملاً وتفاعلاً جماهيرياً لافتاً، وقدمت خلالها رحمة مجموعة من أعمالها، إلى جانب أغنيات من التراث العراقي والخليجي، من بينها «كلام الحب»، و«طالعة من بيت أبوها»، و«فوق إلنا خِل»، و«إلا أقللهم»، و«سبع سعادات»، و«وعد مني»، و«أتحداكم»، و«ماكو مني». وعقب انتهاء الحفل، عبّرت رحمة عن سعادتها بالعودة إلى جمهور الرياض، قائلة: «لديّ عدد كبير من الأصدقاء في الرياض، وأسعد في كل مرة ألتقي بهم»، مؤكدة أنها تتمنى استمرار حضورها وتقديم حفلات تنال إعجاب جمهورها. ووجهت رسالة إلى محبيها، قالت فيها: «شكراً على محبتكم التي منحتموها لي، وشكراً على دعمكم واهتمامكم، وإن شاء الله دائماً أكون عند حسن ظنكم بي».

كما كشفت عن استعدادها لطرح عدد من الأغنيات الجديدة، مشيرة إلى أنها ستصور أعمالاً قريبة في بيروت، فيما أبدت رغبتها في تقديم تعاون غنائي سعودي مستقبلاً، وذكرت الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله، إلى جانب عايض وسلطان المرشد، ضمن الأصوات التي تتطلع إلى العمل معها، شريطة أن يكون العمل مناسباً للطرفين.