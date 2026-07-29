أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي- باستنكار شديد- استمرار المليشيات الإرهابية التابعة لإيران بالعراق في اعتداءاتها على المملكة العربية السعودية، ومحاولتها استهداف منشآت بترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.

وجدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيان للرابطة التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية الغادرة، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية.

وجدد - باسم مجامع الرابطة وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، وباسم كافة الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلتها- التأكيد على التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لردع المعتدين، وحفظ أمنها وسيادتها، وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يحفظها أرضاً وقيادة وشعباً من كل سوء ومكروه.