The Muslim World League strongly condemned the continued attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their attempts to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province.

The Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated in a statement from the League the condemnation of these treacherous criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

He reaffirmed - on behalf of the League's assemblies, its bodies, and its global councils, and on behalf of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella - full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter aggressors, preserve its security and sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, asking Allah Almighty to protect it, its land, leadership, and people from all harm and evil.