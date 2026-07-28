The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the co-chair of the Global Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution alongside the Kingdom of Norway and the European Union, participated in the tenth meeting of the Global Coalition, hosted by the Italian Republic in Rome, with the participation of member states and international partners.

The delegation of the Kingdom was headed by the Chief Negotiator at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Dr. Manal bint Hassan Radwan, who emphasized in her speech during the meeting that the international community today possesses a comprehensive political framework to advance peace efforts, based on the New York Declaration, Security Council Resolution 2803, and President Trump's comprehensive plan.

The Kingdom warned of the gap between international efforts and the continued deterioration of conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, noting that the destruction and humanitarian suffering in Gaza, the ongoing settlement expansion, settler terrorism, military incursions, and unilateral measures in the West Bank undermine the feasibility of any path to restore stability and peace.

It stressed that lasting peace cannot be achieved through security measures or humanitarian assistance alone, but rather through a comprehensive political path that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent sovereign state, while simultaneously ensuring security for all, genuine partnership among all peoples of the region, and regional integration.

It affirmed that this vision, which is based on the Arab Peace Initiative, the New York Declaration, and the comprehensive peace plan, represents the only realistic path to achieving security, dignity, and prosperity for all countries in the region.

The Kingdom renewed its commitment to continue working with its international partners, foremost among them the United States, the Italian Republic, members of the Global Coalition, and the Palestinian National Authority, to translate this vision into practical steps, emphasizing that the upcoming phase requires political will, collective responsibility, and serious implementation to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.