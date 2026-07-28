صرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي بأن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عدداً من المسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية، التي حاولت استهداف المنشآت البترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.

وأوضح اللواء المالكي أن هذه المحاولات الإرهابية انطلقت مجدداً من الأراضي العراقية، ونفذتها مليشيات إرهابية تابعة لإيران، مؤكداً حق المملكة الأصيل بالدفاع عن نفسها ومقدراتها واحتفاظها بحق الرد في الوقت والمكان المناسبين.