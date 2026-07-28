The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a number of drones in the past hours that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province.

Major General Al-Maliki clarified that these terrorist attempts originated once again from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, affirming the Kingdom's inherent right to defend itself and its resources, and to retain the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.