صرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي بأن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عدداً من المسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية، التي حاولت استهداف المنشآت البترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.
وأوضح اللواء المالكي أن هذه المحاولات الإرهابية انطلقت مجدداً من الأراضي العراقية، ونفذتها مليشيات إرهابية تابعة لإيران، مؤكداً حق المملكة الأصيل بالدفاع عن نفسها ومقدراتها واحتفاظها بحق الرد في الوقت والمكان المناسبين.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a number of drones in the past hours that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province.
Major General Al-Maliki clarified that these terrorist attempts originated once again from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, affirming the Kingdom's inherent right to defend itself and its resources, and to retain the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.