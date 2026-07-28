Under the guidance of the Emir of Najran Region, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, the Deputy Emir, Maher bin Saleh Al-Mouns, chaired the preparatory meeting for the first governors' meeting of the year 1448 AH, with the presence of the Deputy Director of Najran Police, Major General Abdulwahab bin Saud Al-Mutahmi, the assistant emirs, the governors, and several directors of relevant departments at the emirate's headquarters.

The meeting reviewed what is stipulated in the regions' system and its executive regulations regarding governors' meetings, and discussed the topics listed on the agenda, which included developing services, enhancing development efforts, achieving developmental balance among the region's governorates, supporting the status of Najran Region, and enhancing coordination and integration between the emirate, the governorates, and the service and security sectors, as well as improving performance efficiency.

The meeting also discussed the key topics that will be presented during the governors' meeting, and emphasized the need to complete the necessary requirements to achieve the meeting's objectives and enhance the quality of the outcomes.