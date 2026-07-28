بتوجيه من أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، رأس وكيل الإمارة ماهر بن صالح المونس الاجتماع التحضيري لاجتماع المحافظين الأول لعام 1448هـ، بحضور نائب مدير شرطة منطقة نجران اللواء عبدالوهاب بن سعود المتحمي، ووكلاء الإمارة المساعدين، والمحافظين، وعدد من مديري الإدارات المعنية بالإمارة، وذلك بمقر الإمارة.

واستعرض الاجتماع ما نص عليه نظام المناطق ولائحته التنفيذية بشأن اجتماعات المحافظين، ومناقشة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، التي شملت تطوير الخدمات، وتعزيز جهود التنمية، وتحقيق التوازن التنموي بين محافظات المنطقة، ودعم مكانة منطقة نجران، وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الإمارة والمحافظات والقطاعات الخدمية والأمنية، ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

كما ناقش الاجتماع أبرز الموضوعات التي سيتم طرحها خلال اجتماع المحافظين، والتأكيد على استكمال المتطلبات اللازمة، بما يحقق أهداف الاجتماع ويعزز جودة المخرجات.