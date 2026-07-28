After the Cabinet approved the designation of 2027 as the "Year of Water," "Okaz" monitors the latest indicators of the water sector in the Kingdom, which is expanding in desalination, strategic storage, water treatment, and groundwater resource protection, coinciding with Riyadh hosting the 11th World Water Forum next year.

According to what was announced by the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture during the opening of Saudi Water Week in Jeddah on June 28, 2026, the current production capacity of desalinated water in the Kingdom has reached 16 million cubic meters per day, compared to 9 million cubic meters per day in 2016. The minister clarified that safe drinking water services reach 100% of the population, while water networks cover about 85% of the population, with strategic storage capacity increasing by more than 125%.

In the groundwater file, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture reported that the last complete annual reading, for the year 2025, recorded a decrease in the consumption of non-renewable groundwater to about 11 billion cubic meters, compared to 21 billion cubic meters in 2016. The National Water Strategy aims to reduce the consumption of this resource by 90% by 2035, through the expansion of desalination, treated water, efficient irrigation systems, and regulating the use of wells.

Regarding well regulation, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced in July 2026 the extension of the deadline for obtaining licenses for the use of well water for various purposes until July 9, 2027, as part of a program focused on controlling and sustaining groundwater use.

Major projects are advancing in this regard; the Saudi Water Partnerships Company confirms that the Ras Muhaysin project in Al-Qunfudhah produces 300,000 cubic meters per day to serve Makkah, Al-Baha, and Asir, with investments exceeding 2.5 billion riyals, aiming for commercial operation in 2028.

In Makkah, the Al-Ja'arana Reservoirs project provides a strategic storage capacity of two million cubic meters, along with operational reservoirs with a capacity of 500,000 cubic meters, to support the supply for residents and pilgrims, with targeted operation during the first quarter of 2027, according to the Saudi Water Partnerships Company.

According to the company's updated portfolio for 2026, the Riyadh - Eastern Water Treatment Project aims to produce 500,000 cubic meters per day by 2029, while the Jazan project treats 74,700 cubic meters per day through a network spanning 166 km, with targeted operation in 2028.

The "Year of Water" provides these projects with a national framework that integrates desalination, groundwater protection, reuse, and strategic storage, at a time when Riyadh is preparing to host the World Water Forum 2027 under the slogan "Working for a Better Tomorrow."