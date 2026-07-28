بعد اعتماد مجلس الوزراء تسمية عام 2027 «عام الماء»، ترصد «عكاظ» أحدث مؤشرات قطاع المياه في المملكة، الذي يتوسع في التحلية والخزن الإستراتيجي ومعالجة المياه وحماية الموارد الجوفية، بالتزامن مع استضافة الرياض المنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه خلال العام القادم.

وبحسب ما أعلنه وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة في افتتاح أسبوع المياه السعودي في جدة يوم 28 يونيو 2026، بلغت القدرة الإنتاجية الحالية للمياه المحلاة في المملكة 16 مليون متر مكعب يومياً، مقابل 9 ملايين متر مكعب يومياً في 2016. وأوضح الوزير أن خدمات مياه الشرب الآمنة تصل إلى 100% من السكان، فيما تغطي شبكات المياه نحو 85% من السكان، مع ارتفاع السعة التخزينية الإستراتيجية بأكثر من 125%.

وفي ملف المياه الجوفية، أفادت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بأن آخر قراءة سنوية مكتملة، لعام 2025، سجلت انخفاض استهلاك المياه الجوفية غير المتجددة إلى نحو 11 مليار متر مكعب، مقابل 21 مليار متر مكعب في 2016. وتستهدف الإستراتيجية الوطنية للمياه خفض استهلاك هذا المورد بنسبة 90% بحلول 2035، عبر التوسع في التحلية، والمياه المعالجة، وأنظمة الري المرشد، وتنظيم استخدامات الآبار.

وفي جانب تنظيم الآبار، أعلنت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في يوليو 2026 تمديد مهلة الحصول على تراخيص استخدام مياه الآبار لمختلف الأغراض حتى 9 يوليو 2027، ضمن برنامج يركز على ضبط استخدام المياه الجوفية واستدامتها.

وتتقدم المشاريع الكبرى في هذا المسار؛ إذ تؤكد الشركة السعودية لشراكات المياه أن مشروع رأس محيسن في القنفذة ينتج 300 ألف متر مكعب يومياً لخدمة مكة المكرمة والباحة وعسير، باستثمارات تتجاوز 2.5 مليار ريال، مع تشغيل تجاري مستهدف في 2028.

وفي مكة المكرمة، يوفر مشروع خزانات جعرانة سعة خزن إستراتيجية تبلغ مليوني متر مكعب، إلى جانب خزانات تشغيلية بسعة 500 ألف متر مكعب، لدعم إمدادات السكان وضيوف الرحمن، مع تشغيل مستهدف خلال الربع الأول من 2027، وفق الشركة السعودية لشراكات المياه.

وبحسب محفظة الشركة المحدثة لعام 2026، يستهدف مشروع معالجة مياه الرياض - الشرقية إنتاج 500 ألف متر مكعب يومياً في 2029، فيما يخدم مشروع جازان معالجة 74.7 ألف متر مكعب يومياً عبر شبكة بطول 166 كلم، مع تشغيل مستهدف في 2028.

ويمنح «عام الماء» هذه المشاريع إطاراً وطنياً يجمع التحلية، وحماية المياه الجوفية، وإعادة الاستخدام، والخزن الإستراتيجي، في وقت تستعد الرياض لاستضافة المنتدى العالمي للمياه 2027 تحت شعار «العمل لغدٍ أفضل».