تراجعت ثقة الأمريكيين في الاقتصاد خلال الشهر الجاري مع عودة أسعار الوقود للارتفاع، عقب تجدد الهجمات العسكرية المتبادلة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وذكر معهد «كونفرانس بورد» الأمريكي للدراسات الاقتصادية أن مؤشر ثقة المستهلكين تراجع خلال يوليو إلى 90.8 نقطة، مقابل 92.2 نقطة خلال يونيو الماضي.


وتراجع مؤشر قياس ثقة المستهلكين في حالة الأعمال وسوق العمل الحالية بمقدار 3.6 نقطة إلى 114.9 نقطة، وهو التراجع الشهري الثالث على التوالي.


واستقر مؤشر ثقة المستهلكين في المستقبل على المدى القريب عند مستوى 74.7 نقطة دون تغيير عن الشهر الماضي.


تدهور تقييم الأوضاع


وبحسب مسح أجراه مجلس المؤتمرات «كونفرانس بورد» وصدرت نتائجه اليوم، تراجعت ثقة المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة خلال يوليو الجاري، مع استمرار تدهور تقييم الأوضاع الاقتصادية وسوق العمل للشهر الثالث على التوالي.


وأظهر المسح أن توقعات المستهلكين للأشهر الستة القادمة ظلت عند مستويات تعكس استمرار القلق بشأن آفاق الاقتصاد، إذ طغت المخاوف بشأن سوق العمل على الأثر الإيجابي لانخفاض أسعار البنزين.


نظرة سلبية


وأشار المسح إلى استمرار النظرة السلبية للعوامل المؤثرة في الاقتصاد، مع بقاء المخاوف المرتبطة بالأسعار مرتفعة رغم تراجع الإشارات إلى أسعار النفط والغاز، في حين ازدادت الشكاوى المتعلقة بأسعار الغذاء والبقالة، كما انخفضت إشارات المشاركين إلى الحروب والتوترات الجيوسياسية خلال فترة المسح، رغم احتمال ارتفاعها مجدداً مع عودة التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط.


وفي ما يتعلق باتجاهات الأسعار، أشار المسح إلى تراجع توقعات المستهلكين للتضخم خلال العام القادم، في حين ظلت توقعاتهم بشأن أسعار الفائدة مرتفعة، إذ توقع 61.3% من المشاركين زيادة الفائدة خلال الـ12 شهراً القادمة.