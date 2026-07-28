American confidence in the economy has declined this month as fuel prices rise again, following renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran.



The American Conference Board reported that the Consumer Confidence Index fell in July to 90.8 points, compared to 92.2 points in June.



The index measuring consumer confidence regarding current business conditions and the labor market decreased by 3.6 points to 114.9 points, marking the third consecutive monthly decline.



The Consumer Confidence Index for the near future remained unchanged at 74.7 points from last month.



Deterioration of Conditions Assessment



According to a survey conducted by the Conference Board, the results of which were released today, consumer confidence in the United States declined in July, as the assessment of economic conditions and the labor market continued to deteriorate for the third consecutive month.



The survey showed that consumer expectations for the next six months remained at levels reflecting ongoing concerns about the economic outlook, as worries about the labor market overshadowed the positive impact of falling gasoline prices.



Negative Outlook



The survey indicated that the negative outlook for economic factors persists, with concerns related to prices remaining high despite declining signals regarding oil and gas prices. Meanwhile, complaints about food and grocery prices have increased, and participants' references to wars and geopolitical tensions decreased during the survey period, although they may rise again with the return of escalation in the Middle East.



Regarding price trends, the survey indicated a decrease in consumer inflation expectations for the coming year, while their expectations regarding interest rates remained high, with 61.3% of participants expecting an increase in rates over the next 12 months.