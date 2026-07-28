في فاجعة مجردة من أدنى معاني الإنسانية، تحولت رابطة الدم إلى مسرح لجريمة مروعة، بعدما أقدم شاب على إزهاق روح والده المسن بدم بارد، ليكون الثمن مجرد 100 جنيه، والنتيجة نهاية أليمة لأب عاش ليربي من قتله.

مدينة 15 مايو بمحافظة القاهرة شهدت مصرع رجل مسن داخل شقته إثر تلقيه طعنة نافذة بسلاح أبيض على يد نجله، بعدما نشبت بينهما مشادة كلامية حادة بسبب خلاف على مبلغ مالي لا يتجاوز 100 جنيه، سرعان ما تطورت إلى اعتداء قاتل أودى بحياة الأب في الحال.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة قد تلقت بلاغاً يفيد بالعثور على جثة مسن داخل منزله. وفور إبلاغها، انتقلت القوة الأمنية وفرق التحقيق إلى مكان الحادث، وتبين من المعاينة الظاهرية وجود إصابة طعنية قاتلة بالضحية.

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن مشادة كلامية نشبت بين المتهم ووالده حول المبلغ المالي، قبل أن يفقد الابن صوابه ويستل سلاحاً أبيض مسدداً به طعنة قاتلة لوالده أسقطته جثة هامدة في مكان الواقعة.

وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت القوات الأمنية من ضبط الجاني، الذي اعترف تفصيلياً خلال التحقيقات الأولية بارتكاب الجريمة تحت تأثير الغضب والخلاف المالي. وبناءً عليه، تم نقل جثمان الضحية إلى المشرحة تحت تصرف النيابة العامة، التي أمرت بحبس المتهم على ذمة التحقيقات للوقوف على الملابسات كافة.