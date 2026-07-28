In a tragedy devoid of the slightest meanings of humanity, the bond of blood turned into a stage for a horrific crime, after a young man cold-bloodedly took the life of his elderly father, with the price being merely 100 pounds, resulting in a painful end for a father who lived to raise the one who killed him.

The city of May 15 in Cairo Governorate witnessed the death of an elderly man inside his apartment after he was stabbed with a sharp weapon by his son, following a heated verbal altercation over a financial dispute not exceeding 100 pounds, which quickly escalated into a fatal assault that claimed the father's life immediately.

The security authorities at the Cairo Security Directorate received a report about finding the body of an elderly man inside his home. Upon notification, the security force and investigation teams moved to the scene of the incident, and a preliminary examination revealed a fatal stab wound on the victim.

Initial investigations revealed that a verbal altercation erupted between the accused and his father over the financial amount, before the son lost his temper and drew a sharp weapon, delivering a fatal stab to his father, leaving him lifeless at the scene.

After legal procedures were taken, the security forces managed to apprehend the perpetrator, who confessed in detail during the initial investigations to committing the crime under the influence of anger and financial dispute. Consequently, the victim's body was transferred to the morgue under the supervision of the public prosecution, which ordered the detention of the accused pending investigations to clarify all circumstances.