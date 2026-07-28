قد يحمل باطن الأرض أسراراً ظلت مدفونة لآلاف السنين، لكن كل اكتشاف أثري جديد يفتح نافذة على حياة شعوب اندثرت منذ زمن بعيد. وفي السلفادور، قاد اكتشاف غير متوقع إلى إعادة إحياء فصل جديد من تاريخ المنطقة قبل أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف عام.

يحقق علماء آثار في السلفادور في موقع دفن يُعتقد أنه يعود إلى نحو عام 850 قبل الميلاد، بعد اكتشاف رفات بشري في منطقة أنتيغوا كوسكاتلان، إحدى ضواحي العاصمة سان سلفادور.

وبدأت أعمال التنقيب بإشراف فريق من علماء الآثار والمرممين، وأسفرت الحفريات عن العثور على جمجمة بشرية إلى جانب إناء خزفي صغير من طراز «أوسولوتان» صُمم على هيئة سلحفاة بحرية. كما ساعدت طبقات من الرماد البركاني في الحفاظ على بقايا أغصان نبات الكسافا، ما وفر للباحثين أدلة إضافية عن البيئة التي أحاطت بالموقع قديماً.

وترجح الجهات المختصة أن يكون هذا الموقع من أقدم مواقع الدفن المعروفة في أمريكا الوسطى التي تعود إلى ما قبل الاستعمار الإسباني، وهو ما قد يسهم في توسيع فهم تاريخ السكان الذين عاشوا في المنطقة قبل أكثر من ألفي عام.

ومن المقرر إخضاع الرفات لفحوصات التأريخ بالكربون المشع لتحديد عمره بدقة، إلى جانب تحاليل الحمض النووي لتحديد جنس صاحبه، خصوصاً أن الجثمان عُثر عليه بوضعية الوجه إلى الأسفل، وهي طريقة دفن تثير اهتمام الباحثين.

ويعتقد علماء الآثار أن بعض خصائص الموقع تتشابه مع موقع تشالتشوابا الأثري في غرب السلفادور، الذي شهد خلال سبعينيات القرن الماضي اكتشاف رفات 33 شخصاً.

كما تشير المعطيات الأولية إلى أن الموقع يضم 26 هيكلاً عظمياً كاملاً، وأربعة هياكل عظمية جزئية، وثلاث جماجم منفصلة. وأظهرت بعض الرفات آثاراً توحي بتقييد اليدين والقدمين، فيما حملت أخرى علامات تشويه أو فصل للرأس، وهي تفاصيل يأمل الباحثون أن تساعد في تفسير الطقوس والممارسات الجنائزية التي كانت سائدة آنذاك.