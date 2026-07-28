The Earth's interior may hold secrets that have been buried for thousands of years, but every new archaeological discovery opens a window into the lives of peoples who vanished long ago. In El Salvador, an unexpected discovery has led to the revival of a new chapter in the region's history over three thousand years ago.

Archaeologists in El Salvador are investigating a burial site believed to date back to around 850 BC, following the discovery of human remains in the Antigua Cuscatlán area, one of the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador.

The excavation work, supervised by a team of archaeologists and restorers, has resulted in the finding of a human skull alongside a small pottery vessel of the "Osolotán" style designed in the shape of a sea turtle. Layers of volcanic ash also helped preserve remnants of cassava plant branches, providing researchers with additional evidence about the environment surrounding the site in ancient times.

Authorities believe that this site may be one of the oldest known burial sites in Central America, dating back to before Spanish colonization, which could contribute to expanding the understanding of the history of the populations that lived in the region over two thousand years ago.

The remains are set to undergo radiocarbon dating tests to accurately determine their age, along with DNA analysis to identify the gender of the individual, especially since the body was found face down, a burial method that intrigues researchers.

Archaeologists believe that some characteristics of the site are similar to the Chalchuapa archaeological site in western El Salvador, where the remains of 33 individuals were discovered during the 1970s.

Initial data also indicate that the site contains 26 complete skeletons, four partial skeletons, and three separate skulls. Some of the remains showed signs suggesting the binding of hands and feet, while others bore marks of mutilation or decapitation, details that researchers hope will help explain the rituals and funerary practices that were prevalent at that time.