The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe.