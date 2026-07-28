بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية ساو تومي وبرينسيبي الديمقراطية الرئيس كارلوس مانويل فيلا نوفا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وأعرب الملك سلمان عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية ساو تومي وبرينسيبي الديمقراطية الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية ساو تومي وبرينسيبي الديمقراطية الرئيس كارلوس مانويل فيلا نوفا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية ساو تومي وبرينسيبي الديمقراطية الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.