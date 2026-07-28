The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, praised the Cabinet's approval to transfer the digital and operational services directly related to real estate documentation from the Ministry of Justice to the General Authority for Real Estate.

Al-Samaani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the continuous support and attention given to the judicial and real estate sectors, affirming that the decision reflects the leadership's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of government work, promoting integration among agencies, and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

Al-Samaani explained that the decision comes within the framework of integrating roles among government entities, which raises the efficiency of digital and operational services directly related to real estate documentation processes, and contributes to developing the beneficiary experience and facilitating their access to services.

The Minister of Justice confirmed that the ministry will work in coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate and relevant entities to implement the decision according to an organized transitional plan, ensuring the continuity of operations without interruption, and that beneficiaries, both individuals and establishments, are not affected, while maintaining the quality of services provided during the transition phase, benefiting from the advanced digital infrastructure developed by government entities over the past years.

He pointed out that the decision contributes to completing the construction of an integrated real estate system, enhancing the efficiency of the real estate market, and supporting the investment environment, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.