ثمّن وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نقل الخدمات الرقمية والتشغيلية ذات العلاقة المباشرة بعمليات التوثيق العقاري من وزارة العدل إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار.

ورفع الصمعاني الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على ما يحظى به القطاعان العدلي والعقاري من دعم واهتمام مستمرين، مؤكداً أن القرار يجسد حرص القيادة الرشيدة على رفع كفاءة العمل الحكومي، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات، وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وأوضح الصمعاني أن القرار يأتي في إطار تكامل الأدوار بين الجهات الحكومية، بما يرفع كفاءة الخدمات الرقمية والتشغيلية ذات العلاقة المباشرة بعمليات التوثيق العقاري، ويسهم في تطوير تجربة المستفيد وتيسير حصوله على الخدمات.

وأكد وزير العدل أن الوزارة ستعمل بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للعقار والجهات ذات العلاقة على تنفيذ القرار وفق خطة انتقالية منظمة، تضمن استمرارية الأعمال دون انقطاع، وعدم تأثر المستفيدين من الأفراد والمنشآت، والمحافظة على جودة الخدمات المقدمة خلال مرحلة الانتقال، مع الاستفادة من البنية الرقمية المتقدمة التي طورتها الجهات الحكومية خلال السنوات الماضية.

وأشار إلى أن القرار يسهم في استكمال بناء منظومة عقارية متكاملة، ورفع كفاءة السوق العقارية، ودعم البيئة الاستثمارية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.