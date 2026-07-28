On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the newly appointed ambassadors of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to several brotherly and friendly countries took the oath in Jeddah today.

Among those who took the oath were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh bin Tami Al-Buqmi; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Senegal, the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Cape Verde, Guinea, and Gambia, Dr. Turki bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Syrian Arab Republic, Ghazi bin Rafea Al-Anzi; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Colombia, the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Panama, Badr bin Saud Al-Turaifi; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Sweden, the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, Asil bint Sultan Al-Shuhail; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Belgium, the non-resident ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Abdulrahman bin Qaleel Al-Khudaydi; the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Niger, Ahmed Omar Al-Muhaili; and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Denmark, the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Hadithi.