أكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، أن حلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم والمتون العلمية في المسجد النبوي الشريف تجسد عناية القيادة الرشيدة بكتاب الله تعالى وسنة نبيه ﷺ، وحرصها على ترسيخ القيم الإسلامية السمحة، ونشر العلم الشرعي، وإتاحة فرص تعلم القرآن الكريم لمختلف فئات المجتمع.

جاء ذلك خلال زيارته حلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم والمتون العلمية في المسجد النبوي الشريف، بحضور إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، المشرف العام على الحلقات، الشيخ عبدالمحسن بن محمد القاسم.

واطّلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، خلال الزيارة، على برامج الحلقات التعليمية والأنشطة القرآنية الهادفة إلى حفظ كتاب الله تعالى وتعلّم سنة نبيه ﷺ، التي يستفيد منها يومياً أكثر من 80 ألف طالب وطالبة، تحت إشراف أكثر من 1500 معلم ومعلمة.

كما استمع إلى شرح عن الحلقات الحضورية، والحلقات المقدمة عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي (عن بُعد) للمستفيدين من أكثر من 170 جنسية، بـ16 لغة، فيما يبلغ عدد من يُتمّون حفظ القرآن الكريم يومياً خمسة حفاظ، وتشمل الفئات المستفيدة الصغار والشباب وكبار السن.

وأشاد الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بالجهود المباركة التي تبذلها حلقات المسجد النبوي ودورها في تعليم القرآن الكريم والعناية بحفظه، وما تؤديه من دور رائد في إعداد أجيال متمسكة بكتاب الله وسنة رسوله ﷺ، ومتحلية بقيم الإسلام القائمة على الوسطية والاعتدال، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة دعم هذه الجهود، وتطوير برامجها، والتوسع فيها لاستيعاب أعداد أكبر من المستفيدين.