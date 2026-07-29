The Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the Quran memorization circles and scientific texts at the Prophet's Mosque embody the leadership's care for the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ, and their commitment to instilling the noble Islamic values, spreading religious knowledge, and providing opportunities for learning the Holy Quran to various segments of society.

This came during his visit to the Quran memorization circles and scientific texts at the Prophet's Mosque, in the presence of the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, the general supervisor of the circles, Sheikh Abdul Mohsen bin Mohammed Al-Qasim.

During the visit, the Emir of Medina was briefed on the educational programs and Quranic activities aimed at memorizing the Book of Allah and learning the Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ, which benefit more than 80,000 male and female students daily, under the supervision of more than 1,500 male and female teachers.

He also listened to an explanation about the in-person circles and the circles offered via visual communication technology (remotely) for beneficiaries from more than 170 nationalities, in 16 languages, while the number of those who complete memorizing the Quran daily is five memorizers, and the beneficiary groups include children, youth, and the elderly.

Prince Salman bin Sultan praised the blessed efforts made by the circles at the Prophet's Mosque and their role in teaching the Quran and caring for its memorization, as well as their pioneering role in preparing generations that are committed to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ, and embodying the values of Islam based on moderation and balance, emphasizing the importance of continuing to support these efforts, developing their programs, and expanding them to accommodate larger numbers of beneficiaries.