Today, in the Italian capital Rome, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the high-level meeting of the interfaith dialogue held as part of the implementation of the comprehensive peace plan, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Mr. Antonio Tajani, and with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Farseen Agabkian Shaheen, and member states of the Global Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution and international partners.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he emphasized that dialogue among followers of different religions has become a strategic necessity and a fundamental pillar for building a just and lasting peace, pointing out that the heavenly religions are based on the values of human dignity, justice, and peaceful coexistence, and that lasting security cannot be achieved while others are deprived of their legitimate rights.

He highlighted the unique status of the city of Jerusalem for Muslims, Christians, and Jews, reaffirming the Kingdom's rejection of all attempts to change the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, warning against the repeated provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaults on holy sites, and actions that inflame religious tensions and undermine peace prospects.

The Foreign Minister stressed the urgent need to immediately stop the settlers' terrorism against the Palestinian people, which is committed with the protection or support of Israeli security forces, and to hold those responsible accountable, emphasizing that the continued illegal settlement expansion violates the rights of the Palestinian people to life, security, dignity, and self-determination, and undermines the foundations of peace and opportunities for achieving security and stability.

He appreciated the measures taken by several international partners, including the ban on importing settlement products, imposing sanctions on those responsible for serious human rights violations against Palestinians, and imposing restrictions on the entry of settlers involved in acts of violence, calling for further steps that enhance accountability and affirm that these violations cannot go unpunished.

In conclusion, the Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom's continued cooperation with the United States of America, the State of Palestine, and all international partners to implement President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan, United Nations Security Council Resolution (2803), and the New York Declaration, including the implementation of the eighteenth clause of the plan, which relates to launching a dialogue path among religions based on the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Attending the meeting was the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal bint Hassan Ridwan.