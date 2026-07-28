رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء، اليوم، في جدة.


وفي مستهل الجلسة أطلع ولي العهد مجلس الوزراء على مضامين الاتصالات الهاتفية مع أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، ورئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، ورئيس الوزراء في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية آندي بيرنهام، وما جرى خلال المحادثات من استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


وفي الشأن المحلي، اعتمد مجلس الوزراء في جلسته اليوم، نقل الخدمات الرقمية والتشغيلية ذات العلاقة المباشرة بعمليات التوثيق العقاري التي تُعد جزءاً أساسياً من المنظومة العقارية المتكاملة -بما فيها بنيتها التقنية وفرقها التشغيلية وبياناتها- إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار، وهي كل من: (منصة البورصة العقارية، وتطبيق البورصة «الجوال»، والنظام الشامل، ونظام تكشيف البيانات، ونظام رقمنة الوثائق، ونظام إدخال البيانات الأساسية)، وذلك خلال (ستة) أشهر.

إدانة الاعتداءات على منشآت نفطية بالرياض والشرقية

ودان المجلس بأشد العبارات اعتداءات المليشيات الإرهابية التابعة لإيران في اليمن والعراق على منشآت نفطية في منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، وعلى السفن التجارية في البحر الأحمر، مؤكداً ضمن هذا السياق أن المملكة العربية السعودية لن تتهاون في حماية أمنها ومصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية، وفي الرد الحازم على أي أعمال عدائية؛ وفق أحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية وبما يتوافق مع مبدأ التناسب.


وشدّد المجلس على ضرورة اتخاذ الحكومة العراقية كل ما يلزم؛ لضمان منع استخدام أراضيها منطلقاً للعدوان، مقدراً مواقف دول العالم والمنظمات الدولية المنددة بالاعتداءات الإجرامية التي تصدت لها الدفاعات الجوية في المملكة بكل كفاية واقتدار.

خفض التصعيد وضمان أمن الممرات المائية

وأوضح وزير التعليم وزير الإعلام بالنيابة يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تابع المساعي المستمرة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية بالتواصل والتشاور مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة؛ في سبيل خفض التصعيد واحتواء التوترات بالمنطقة، وضمان أمن الممرات المائية في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، ودعم كل ما يسهم في تحقيق الاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


وأكد المجلس حرص المملكة على ترسيخ نهج الحوار والدبلوماسية وتعزيز العمل الدولي المشترك، خصوصاً في ظل ما تمر به المنطقة من مرحلة مفصلية تتطلب إرساء نظام إقليمي يقوم على الالتزام بالمبادئ الأساسية المنصوص عليها في ميثاق الأمم المتحدة؛ وفي مقدمتها صون سيادة الدول، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، واحترام مبادئ حسن الجوار، وضمان حرية الملاحة، والامتثال للقانون الدولي.

نظام التعليم العام نقلة لتطوير القطاع

وفي الشأن المحلي، تناول مجلس الوزراء مجمل أعمال الدولة لا سيما على صعيد مواصلة الارتقاء بأداء قطاعاتها وأجهزتها وتعزيز خدماتها المقدمة للمواطنين، مع الاستمرار في إصدار الأنظمة والقرارات المتوائمة مع التطلعات المنشودة؛ من ذلك صدور نظام التعليم العام الذي سيكون نقلة في مسيرة تطوير هذا القطاع وحوكمته، وتوفير الممكّنات اللازمة للوصول إلى مستهدفاته، وتمكينه من رفع جودة البيئة التعليمية ومخرجاتها، وتنظيم دور القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، بما يحقق غايات (رؤية السعودية 2030).

المملكة الأولى إقليمياً في «نضج الخدمات الإلكترونية»

وأشاد المجلس بتحقيق برنامج جودة الحياة نتائج تجاوزت المستهدفات الاقتصادية والتنموية المقررة لمبادراته الإستراتيجية، مواصلاً بذلك دوره المتنامي المساهم في الناتج المحلي غير النفطي، وتطوير الخدمات في جميع المدن، والدفع بقطاعات الثقافة والرياضة والترفيه والسياحة نحو آفاق جديدة عززت مكانة المملكة وجهة جاذبة عالمياً.


ونوّه المجلس بحصول المملكة على المرتبة الأولى إقليمياً للعام الرابع على التوالي في مؤشر «نضج الخدمات الحكومية الإلكترونية والنقالة» الصادر عن لجنة الأمم المتحدة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية لغربي آسيا (الإسكوا)؛ مما يُعد امتداداً للإنجازات التي حققتها في المؤشرات الدولية ذات الصلة، وانعكاساً للتقدم المستمر في تطوير الإجراءات والمنصات وتبني التقنيات الناشئة والذكاء الاصطناعي، وترسيخ نموذج عالمي في ممارسة الأعمال وتنافسية الاقتصاد الرقمي.

قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- الموافقة على اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية مصر العربية بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من متطلبات تأشيرة الإقامة القصيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الكويت في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والابتكار.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بالمملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة والإصلاح الزراعي بالجمهورية العربية السورية للتعاون في مجال الزراعة، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع منظمة وقاية النباتات في الشرق الأدنى وشمال أفريقيا في شأن مشروع اتفاقية بين المركز والمنظمة للتعاون في مجال الصحة النباتية، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الأمن الغذائي بين الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة البلدية في دولة قطر.


- الموافقة على تسمية عام (2027م) بـ(عام الماء).


- نقل الخدمات الرقمية والتشغيلية ذات العلاقة المباشرة بعمليات التوثيق العقاري التي تُعد جزءاً أساسياً من المنظومة العقارية المتكاملة -بما فيها بنيتها التقنية وفرقها التشغيلية وبياناتها- إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار، وهي كل من: (منصة البورصة العقارية، وتطبيق البورصة «الجوال»، والنظام الشامل، ونظام تكشيف البيانات، ونظام رقمنة الوثائق، ونظام إدخال البيانات الأساسية)، وذلك خلال (ستة) أشهر.


- تمديد العمل لمدة (سنة) بوجوب أن يسبق رفع الدعوى العمالية أمام المحكمة العمالية التقدم إلى مكتب العمل؛ ليتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتسوية النزاع ودياً.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء، والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، ومجلس المخاطر الوطنية، والبرنامج الوطني للتنمية المجتمعية في المناطق، والبرنامج الوطني لتنمية قطاع تقنية المعلومات، وجامعتي (أم القرى، والإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل)، لعامين ماليين سابقين.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لجامعة الملك فيصل، وجامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، والجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة.


- الموافقة على ترقية عبدالسلام بن ناصر عبدالسلام إلى وظيفة (مدير عام) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.