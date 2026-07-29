تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد المشرف على وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع، اليوم، تدشين عدد من مشاريع التحول الرقمي والخدمات الإلكترونية للأحوال المدنية في منصة «أبشر»، وذلك في مقر نادي وزارة الداخلية بمنطقة الرياض.
وتشمل الخدمات الجديدة، خدمة تعديل بيانات شهادة الميلاد، وخدمة تعديل بيانات شهادة الوفاة عبر منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر».
وتهدف هذه المشاريع التقنية والخدمات الإلكترونية، إلى تعزيز جهود وزارة الداخلية في التحول الرقمي، لتقديم حلول ذكية ومبتكرة للمواطنين والمقيمين، وتوفير الوقت والجهد والارتقاء بجودة خدمات الأحوال المدنية المقدمة لهم.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Supervisor of the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency, Acting Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, witnessed today the launch of several digital transformation projects and electronic services for civil status on the "Absher" platform, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Riyadh.
The new services include the modification of birth certificate data and the modification of death certificate data through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher".
These technological projects and electronic services aim to enhance the Ministry of Interior's efforts in digital transformation, to provide smart and innovative solutions for citizens and residents, saving time and effort and improving the quality of civil status services provided to them.