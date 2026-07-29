Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Supervisor of the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency, Acting Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, witnessed today the launch of several digital transformation projects and electronic services for civil status on the "Absher" platform, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Riyadh.

The new services include the modification of birth certificate data and the modification of death certificate data through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher".

These technological projects and electronic services aim to enhance the Ministry of Interior's efforts in digital transformation, to provide smart and innovative solutions for citizens and residents, saving time and effort and improving the quality of civil status services provided to them.