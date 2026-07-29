إلحاقاً للبيانين الصادرين من وزارة الخارجية يومي الاثنين 13/ 2/ 1448هـ (الموافق 27/ 7/ 2026) والثلاثاء 14/ 2/ 1448هـ (الموافق 28/ 7/ 2026)، بشأن ما تعرضت له المملكة من اعتداءات مستنكرة بطائرات مسيّرة أطلقتها المليشيات الموالية لإيران في العراق، وما تضمنه البيانان من عزم المملكة على ردع المعتدين، وحقها في الرد، جدّدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية تأكيدها على حتمية ردع المعتدين واسترداد الحق في الرد على الهجمات الأخيرة.

وأشارت «الخارجية» إلى أن هذا التصعيد الإرهابي غير المسؤول جاء في توقيت دقيق كانت تبذل فيه المملكة جهوداً حثيثة لاحتواء التوتر الإقليمي وحماية استقرار المنطقة، إلا أن المليشيات الموالية لإيران أصرت على فتح باب المواجهة، محتمية بأسلوب الاعتداء ومُتنكرة لكل قيم الأخوّة ومبادئ حسن الجوار.

وأكدت المملكة أن الضربات التي شنتها القوات المسلحة بالتنسيق مع القيادة الأمريكية اليوم (الأربعاء) رداً على أهداف محددة في الأراضي العراقية مرتبطة بالاستهدافات على المنشآت البترولية في المملكة، أتت انطلاقاً من حق الدفاع عن النفس الذي يكفله القانون الدولي وفق المادة (٥١) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وشددت على أنها لا تسعى إلى التصعيد، ولكن في حال تعرضت إلى أي اعتداءات فلن تتوانى في اتخاذ كل ما يلزم من إجراءات، للحفاظ على سيادتها وحماية مواطنيها ومقدراتها.