In a supplementary statement to its stern messages issued over the past two days, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to deterring aggressors and reclaiming the right to respond to recent attacks.

The Ministry pointed out that this irresponsible terrorist escalation occurred at a critical time when the Kingdom was making concerted efforts to contain regional tensions and protect the stability of the area; however, the Iran-aligned militias insisted on opening the door to confrontation, taking refuge in a style of aggression and disregarding all values of brotherhood and principles of good neighborliness.

The Kingdom confirmed that the strikes carried out by the armed forces in coordination with the American leadership today (Wednesday) in response to specific targets in Iraqi territory linked to the attacks on oil facilities in the Kingdom were based on the right to self-defense guaranteed by international law under Article (51) of the United Nations Charter.

It emphasized that it does not seek escalation, but in the event of any aggression, it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and protect its citizens and resources.