أطلقت الصين أول قمر صناعي ضمن كوكبة «قانده» المتخصصة في رصد الأجسام الفضائية، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز قدراتها في مراقبة حركة المرور الفضائية وتتبع الحطام في مختلف المدارات حول الأرض.

وجاء الإطلاق يوم الجمعة الماضي بواسطة صاروخ تجاري من طراز «ليجيان-1» من شمال غربي الصين، ليشكل بداية مشروع يضم 120 قمراً صناعياً من المقرر نشرها تدريجياً ضمن شبكة مراقبة فضائية متكاملة.

وقال فان وي، كبير مهندسي الكوكبة، إن هذه الخطوة تمثل تقدماً مهماً في تطوير قدرات الصين التجارية بمجال تتبع الأجسام المدارية، وتعزيز عمليات المراقبة والاستجابة للمخاطر المحتملة في الفضاء.

وتتولى شركة فضاء خاصة مقرها بكين تطوير المشروع، الذي سيتم تنفيذه على ثلاث مراحل، على أن يكتمل نشر جميع الأقمار الصناعية قبل 2030. وتشمل المرحلة الأولى إطلاق 14 قمراً صناعياً ضمن منظومة تهدف إلى رصد وفهرسة الأجسام الموجودة في المدارات المنخفضة والمتوسطة والعالية.

ويتميز القمر الصناعي الأول في الكوكبة بامتلاكه نظام حوسبة مدعوماً بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ما يسمح له بتنفيذ عمليات مراقبة تلقائية، والتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة، وتسريع عمليات تتبع الأجسام الفضائية، إضافة إلى قدرته على تغيير مداره لتنفيذ مهام رصد قريبة ومتقدمة.

ويأتي المشروع في وقت يتزايد القلق العالمي بشأن الحطام الفضائي الناتج عن كثافة عمليات إطلاق الصواريخ والأقمار الصناعية، بعدما أصبحت آلاف القطع تدور حول الأرض بسرعات عالية وتشكل خطراً على المركبات الفضائية.

وتشير تقديرات إلى وجود أكثر من مليون قطعة من الحطام الفضائي يزيد حجمها على سنتيمتر واحد، ويمكن لبعضها أن يتسبب في أضرار خطيرة بسبب سرعتها المدارية التي تصل إلى نحو 7.9 كيلومتر في الثانية.

واختارت الصين اسم «قانده» للكوكبة تكريماً لعالم الفلك الصيني القديم من فترة الممالك المتحاربة، الذي يُنسب إليه إعداد أحد أقدم فهارس النجوم المعروفة.

ومن المقرر أن تتوسع المنظومة في المرحلة الثانية بإضافة 36 قمراً صناعياً مزوداً بكاميرات عالية الدقة ومستشعرات للبيئة الكهرومغناطيسية، بينما تتضمن المرحلة الثالثة إطلاق 70 قمراً إضافياً يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي للتعرف على الأجسام الفضائية وتحليل مساراتها واتخاذ قرارات تشغيلية بشكل مستقل.