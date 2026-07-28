China has launched its first satellite as part of the "Kande" constellation, specialized in monitoring space objects, in a move aimed at enhancing its capabilities in tracking space traffic and debris in various orbits around the Earth.

The launch took place last Friday using a commercial rocket model "Lijian-1" from northwestern China, marking the beginning of a project that includes 120 satellites scheduled to be gradually deployed within an integrated space monitoring network.

Fan Wei, the chief engineer of the constellation, stated that this step represents a significant advancement in the development of China's commercial capabilities in tracking orbital objects and enhancing monitoring and response operations to potential risks in space.

A private space company based in Beijing is developing the project, which will be implemented in three phases, with the goal of completing the deployment of all satellites before 2030. The first phase includes the launch of 14 satellites within a system aimed at monitoring and cataloging objects in low, medium, and high orbits.

The first satellite in the constellation is characterized by having a computing system supported by artificial intelligence, allowing it to perform automatic monitoring operations, handle emergency situations, and accelerate the tracking of space objects, in addition to its ability to change its orbit to carry out close and advanced monitoring tasks.

The project comes at a time of increasing global concern about space debris resulting from the density of rocket and satellite launches, as thousands of pieces are now orbiting the Earth at high speeds and pose a threat to spacecraft.

Estimates suggest that there are over a million pieces of space debris larger than one centimeter, some of which can cause serious damage due to their orbital speeds of about 7.9 kilometers per second.

China chose the name "Kande" for the constellation in honor of an ancient Chinese astronomer from the Warring States period, who is credited with compiling one of the oldest known star catalogs.

The system is set to expand in the second phase by adding 36 satellites equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors for the electromagnetic environment, while the third phase includes the launch of an additional 70 satellites that rely on artificial intelligence to identify space objects, analyze their trajectories, and make operational decisions independently.