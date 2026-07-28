شهدت مدينة تورنتو الكندية حادثة إطلاق نار جديدة أمام مقر القنصلية الأمريكية بوسط المدينة، جرت تفاصيلها في ساعة مبكرة من صباح (الاثنين). ولحسن الحظ، أعلنت الشرطة عدم وقوع أي إصابات، مشيرة إلى أن هذه هي الواقعة الثانية من نوعها التي تستهدف المبنى نفسه منذ بداية العام.

وأضحت شرطة تورنتو، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أن عناصرها المتواجدين في المحيط سمعوا دوي دوي إطلاق النار، قبل أن يلمحوا سيارة سيدان بيضاء تفر مسرعة من الموقع. وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية العثور على أدلة تؤكد إطلاق رصاصة واحدة على الأقل صوب المبنى الواقع في شارع «يونيفرسيتي أفينيو».

وعلى الفور، فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً محكماً حول محيط القنصلية لمباشرة التحقيقات، فيما لا تزال هوية المشتبه بهم ودوافع الهجوم غير معروفة حتى اللحظة.

وكانت تلك الواقعة قد دفعت السلطات الكندية إلى تشديد الحراسة والإجراءات الأمنية حول البعثات الدبلوماسية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في تورنتو، بالتزامن مع حالة التوتر الناجمة عن المواجهات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

يُذكر أن التحقيقات في حادثة مارس كانت قد أسفرت في يونيو الماضي عن توقيف شابين (18 و19 عاماً) بشبهة تجنيدهما لتنفيذ أعمال عنف، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول الجهة المسؤولة.