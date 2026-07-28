The Canadian city of Toronto witnessed a new shooting incident in front of the American consulate in the city center, the details of which unfolded in the early hours of this Monday morning. Fortunately, the police announced that no injuries occurred, noting that this is the second such incident targeting the same building since the beginning of the year.

Toronto police clarified, via their account on the "X" platform, that their officers in the vicinity heard the sound of gunfire before spotting a white sedan speeding away from the scene. Preliminary investigations confirmed the discovery of evidence indicating that at least one bullet was fired toward the building located on University Avenue.

Immediately, security forces imposed a tight cordon around the consulate area to begin investigations, while the identity of the suspects and the motives behind the attack remain unknown at this time.

This incident prompted Canadian authorities to tighten security and protective measures around American and Israeli diplomatic missions in Toronto, coinciding with the heightened tensions resulting from the confrontations between the United States and Iran.

It is worth noting that the investigations into the March incident led to the arrest of two young men (aged 18 and 19) in June on suspicion of recruiting them to carry out acts of violence, without disclosing additional details about the responsible party.