أعلن المعهد الوطني المكسيكي للأنثروبولوجيا والتاريخ، اكتشاف كهف أثري نادر يضم 179 قطعة أثرية تعود إلى الفترة الكلاسيكية المتأخرة، وتحديداً بين عامي 600 و900 ميلادية، في بلدية «سينتالابا» بولاية «تشياباس» جنوب المكسيك.

ووفقاً للمعهد، تتوزع القطع المكتشفة على 13 مستودعاً داخل الكهف، الذي يمتد لنحو 100 متر بالقرب من وادي نهر «لا فينتا»، وتشمل أواني خزفية ومباخر مزينة وجراراً تحمل نقوشاً لحيوانات مرتبطة بثقافة شعب «السوكي» القديم.

وأكد الباحثون أن الترتيب المنظم لهذه الأدوات يشير إلى أن الكهف لم يُستخدم للسكن فقط، بل كان أيضاً موقعاً لإقامة طقوس تقليدية مرتبطة بطلب المطر وخصوبة الأراضي.

وتتواصل الأبحاث الأثرية حالياً باستخدام تقنيات التصوير ثلاثي الأبعاد والتحليلات الكيميائية الدقيقة، لفحص بقايا المواد المخزنة والكشف عن أي آثار أخرى محتملة داخل القطع المكتشفة.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الكهف يعد من بين أهم المواقع الأثرية التي جرى توثيقها في ولاية «تشياباس» خلال العقود الأخيرة، موضحين أن هذا الاكتشاف يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لفهم طبيعة الحياة والموروث الثقافي لشعب «السوكي» القديم وعلاقته بالحضارات المجاورة في منطقة أمريكا الوسطى.