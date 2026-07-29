Saudi Arabia announced that its armed forces, in coordination with the U.S. Central Command, launched specific targeted strikes today (Wednesday) against militia targets located in the Republic of Iraq, linked to the attacks that targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom confirmed that it does not seek escalation, but it will respond to any aggression it faces.

This was stated by the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, who said that following the statements issued by the Ministry of Defense on Monday (13 Safar 1448 AH) and Tuesday (14 Safar 1448 AH), corresponding to (27 and 28 July 2026), regarding the interception of air defenses and the destruction of several drones that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, and what the ministry confirmed that those terrorist attacks originated from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, and the previous affirmation of the Kingdom's inherent right to defend itself and its resources, and its retention of the right to respond at the appropriate time and place, in accordance with the verse: ﴿So whoever has attacked you, then attack him in a way similar to that with which he has attacked you﴾, and based on the right to self-defense guaranteed by international law according to Article (51) of the United Nations Charter, the Saudi armed forces, in coordination with the U.S. Central Command, launched specific targeted strikes today, Wednesday (15 Safar 1448 AH), corresponding to (29 July 2026), against targets belonging to those militias located in the Republic of Iraq and linked to the attacks that targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki concluded by emphasizing that the Kingdom does not seek escalation, but it will respond to any aggression it faces.