أعلنت المملكة العربية السعودية أن القوات المسلحة شنت -بالتنسيق مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية- اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضربات نوعية محددة ضد أهداف تابعة لمليشيات موجودة على أراضي جمهورية العراق، مرتبطة بالهجمات التي استهدفت المنشآت البترولية في المملكة.

وأكدت المملكة أنها لا تسعى إلى التصعيد، لكنها سترد على أي عدوان تتعرض له.

جاء ذلك على لسان المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، الذي قال إنه إلحاقاً للبيانين الصادرين عن وزارة الدفاع يومَي الاثنين (13 صفر 1448هـ) والثلاثاء (14 صفر 1448هـ)، الموافقين (27 و28 يوليو 2026)، بشأن اعتراض الدفاعات الجوية وتدمير عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة التي حاولت استهداف منشآت بترولية في المنطقتين الشرقية والرياض، وما أكدته الوزارة من أن تلك الاعتداءات الإرهابية انطلقت من الأراضي العراقية ونفذتها مليشيات إرهابية موالية لإيران، وما سبق التأكيد عليه من حق المملكة الأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها ومقدراتها، واحتفاظها بحق الرد في الزمان والمكان المناسبين، مصداقاً لقوله تعالى: (فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ)، وانطلاقاً من حق الدفاع عن النفس الذي يكفله القانون الدولي وفق المادة (51) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، فقد شنت القوات المسلحة السعودية -بالتنسيق مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية- اليوم الأربعاء (15 صفر 1448هـ)، الموافق (29 يوليو 2026)، ضربات نوعية محددة ضد أهداف تابعة لتلك المليشيات الموجودة على أراضي جمهورية العراق المرتبطة بالهجمات التي استهدفت المنشآت البترولية في المملكة.

واختتم المالكي بالتأكيد على أن المملكة لا تسعى إلى التصعيد، لكنها سترد على أي عدوان تتعرض له.