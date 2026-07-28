We have become accustomed to suspicious accounts on social media platforms broadcasting false and fabricated news and clips, but for news networks that claim neutrality to resort to this, it is an indicator of the ongoing suffering of the journalism profession from the practices committed in its name, and a continuation of some entities and organizations employing media to deceive the public!

In the past two days, Sky News Arabia, which is no longer professionally connected to the parent British company, has broadcast incorrect news and clips promoted by the Houthis to boost the morale of their followers, without verifying their accuracy or retracting them, even after the X platform clarified that a clip claiming the crash of a Saudi drone is actually of a small plane crash in Libya. Has this station now become the media mouthpiece for the Houthis!

This behavior cannot be classified as part of the practices of neutral professional journalism in covering events; rather, it is a bias that strips away professionalism and reveals the ill intentions behind adopting false narratives and promoting fake propaganda!

As for Al Jazeera, it only lacks announcing that it broadcasts from Iran, while Iranian analysts who promote the Iranian narrative are not absent from Al Arabiya's screen every night, as if Iranian media grants the same space to Gulf and Arab analysts to defend the opposing viewpoint!

Some media outlets in the Gulf Arab states must realize that the challenges we face at this stage are serious and require responsible performance, and cannot tolerate wrong calculations or allow breaches by those with malicious agendas and evil intentions!

In short... in times of major crises and wars, it is naive to allow your enemy to use your media platforms to address your audience, especially when their words drip with lies, deceit, and misrepresentation!