اعتدنا لجوء الحسابات المشبوهة في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي إلى بث الأخبار والمقاطع الكاذبة والمزيفة، لكن أن تلجأ لها شبكات أخبار تدعي الحياد، فهذا مؤشر على استمرار معاناة مهنة الإعلام من الممارسات التي ترتكب باسمها، واستمرار لجوء بعض الجهات والمنظمات إلى توظيف الإعلام في خداع الجمهور !

اليومان الماضيان قامت سكاي نيوز عربية، التي لم تعد تمت بصلة مهنية للشركة البريطانية الأم، ببث أخبار ومقاطع غير صحيحة يروج لها الحوثي لرفع معنويات أتباعه، دون تحقق من صحتها، أو تراجع عنها، حتى بعد أن قامت منصة إكس بتوضيح، أن مقطعاً يزعم تحطم مسيّرة سعودية هو في الحقيقة لتحطم طائرة صغيرة في ليبيا، فهل أصبحت هذه المحطة اليوم اللسان الإعلامي للحوثيين !

سلوك لا يمكن تصنيفه ضمن ممارسات العمل المهني الإعلامي المحايد في تغطيات الأحداث، بل هو انحياز يعري المهنية، ويكشف النوايا السيئة في تبني الروايات الكاذبة وترويج الدعاية الزائفة !

أما قناة الجزيرة، فلا ينقصها سوى أن تعلن أنها تبث من إيران، بينما لا يغيب المحللون الإيرانيون الذين يسوقون للرواية الإيرانية كل ليلة عن شاشة العربية، وكأن وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية تمنح نفس المساحة للمحللين الخليجيين والعرب للدفاع عن وجهة النظر المقابلة !

يجب أن تدرك بعض وسائل الإعلام في دول الخليج العربية، أن التحديات التي تواجهنا في هذه المرحلة خطيرة وتتطلب أداء مسؤولاً، ولا تحتمل حسابات خاطئة، أو السماح باختراقات من أصحاب الأجندات اللئيمة والنوايا الخبيثة !

باختصار.. في أوقات الأزمات الكبرى والحروب، من السذاجة أن تسمح لعدوك باستخدام منابرك الإعلامية في مخاطبة جمهورك، خاصة عندما يكون لسانهم يقطر كذباً وزيفاً وتضليلاً !