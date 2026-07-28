قبل أيام أصدرت المنظمة الدولية للطيران المدني (ICAO) تقريرها السنوي للسلامة، متضمّناً بيانات عام 2025م، وهو من أهم التقارير التي تترقبها صناعة النقل الجوي كل عام، لأنه يقدّم إحصاءات موثوقة ويقيس مستوى السلامة العالمي، ويكشف الاتجاهات التي ينبغي أن تتوقف عندها الحكومات والهيئات التنظيمية، وشركات الطيران، والمختصون.

أول ما يلفت الانتباه في التقرير هو المفارقة التي حملها عنوانه، فقد انخفض عدد الحوادث بينما ارتفع عدد الوفيات، وهي نتيجة قد تبدو متناقضة لكنها تعكس حقيقة أساسية في عالم الطيران، وهي أن سلامة الطيران لا يحكمها عدد الحوادث فقط، إنما شدتها وتأثيرها.

عام 2025 شهد تشغيل أكثر من 38 مليون رحلة تجارية نقلت 4.95 مليار مسافر حول العالم، وهو رقم يقترب من أعلى مستويات الحركة الجوية في تاريخ الصناعة، وخلال هذا التشغيل الهائل انخفض عدد الحوادث من 95 حادثاً في عام 2024 إلى 85 حادثاً، كما تراجعت الحوادث المميتة من 10 إلى 4 فقط، إلا أن عدد الوفيات ارتفع إلى 387 وفاة نتيجة وقوع حادث واحد شديد الخطورة (حادث الطائرة الهندية) وهو ما رفع الحصيلة السنوية بصورة لافتة.

الأرقام تؤكد أن الإحصاءات المجردة قد تقود إلى استنتاجات غير دقيقة إذا جرى التعامل معها بمعزل عن سياقها، فمن ينظر إلى عدد الوفيات فقط ربما يظن أن السلامة تراجعت، بينما تشير بقية المؤشرات إلى أن الصناعة واصلت تحقيق تقدم واضح في الحد من الحوادث وتقليل معدل وقوعها مقارنة بحجم الحركة الجوية المتزايد.

من أكثر المؤشرات أهمية في التقرير معدل الحوادث لكل مليون رحلة، حيث بلغ 2.23 حادث لكل مليون رحلة، وهو أفضل أداء عالمي منذ عام 2021 مما يعني استمرار التحسّن في كفاءة الأنظمة، رغم النمو المتسارع في أعداد الرحلات والمسافرين.

التقرير سلّط الضوء أيضاً على طبيعة المخاطر الأكثر حضوراً، فقد بقي فقدان السيطرة أثناء الطيران (LOC-I) والاصطدام أثناء الطيران (MAC) والاصطدام بالتضاريس (CFIT) ضمن أهم المخاطر التي تستوجب اهتماماً دائماً، إلى جانب الحوادث المرتبطة بالمدارج والاضطرابات الجوية الشديدة، كان لافتاً أن الاضطرابات الجوية أصبحت تمثل نسبة متزايدة من الإصابات بسبب زيادة الظواهر الجوية المتطرفة التي تشهدها مناطق عديدة من العالم.

التقرير تناول كذلك أداء الدول في تطبيق نظام الرقابة على السلامة، حيث بلغ المتوسط العالمي للتطبيق الفعّال 68.8%، بينما تجاوزت 46% من الدول هدف منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي البالغ 75%. ورغم هذا التقدّم، ما زالت مجالات مثل «التحقيق في الحوادث» و«إدارة المخاطر» تتطلب مزيداً من التطوير في عدد من الدول.

من الجوانب المهمة التي كثيراً ما تغيب عن الأذهان، أن سلامة الطيران ليست مسؤولية الطيار أو شركة الطيران وحدهما، بل هي مسؤولية منظومة متكاملة تبدأ من التشريعات، وتمتد إلى تصميم المطارات، وصيانة الطائرات، وتأهيل المراقبين الجويين، وإدارة المجال الجوي، وجودة التدريب، وثقافة الإبلاغ عن الأخطاء، وانتهاءً بعمليات التحقيق التي لا تبحث عن المذنب بقدر ما تبحث عن السبب حتى لا يتكرر.

لهذا أصبحت صناعة الطيران من أكثر الصناعات اعتماداً على مفهوم إدارة المخاطر الاستباقية، فهي تعتمد على تحليل ملايين البيانات اليومية لاكتشاف المؤشرات المبكرة قبل أن تتحول إلى حادث فعلي، وهذا التحوّل في فلسفة السلامة كان أحد أهم أسباب الانخفاض المستمر في معدلات الحوادث خلال العقود الماضية.

في منطقتنا، يعكس التقرير أهمية استمرار الاستثمار في البنية التنظيمية والرقابية، خصوصاً مع الطفرة التي يشهدها قطاع الطيران في المملكة العربية السعودية، سواء عبر توسع الناقلات الوطنية، أو مشاريع المطارات الجديدة، أو المستهدفات الطموحة للإستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران. فكل زيادة في أعداد الرحلات تستوجب نمواً موازياً في قدرات الإشراف، والتدريب، وإدارة الحركة الجوية، والمحافظة على ثقافة السلامة باعتبارها أولوية لا تقبل المساومة.

ويبقى الدرس الأهم الذي يقدّمه تقرير هذا العام أن النجاح الحقيقي هو أن تصل الرحلات بسلام دون أن يشعر أحد بما عملت عليه آلاف العقول خلف الكواليس.

في عالم الطيران، أفضل خبر لا يكون الخبر الذي يُنشر، بل الذي لا ينشر لأنه عن رحلة انتهت كما كان مخططاً لها تماماً دون لفت انتباه، فالسلامة الحقيقية هي الإنجاز الذي لا يراه أحد، لكن يستمتع به الجميع.