A few days ago, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) released its annual safety report, including data for the year 2025. This is one of the most anticipated reports in the air transport industry each year, as it provides reliable statistics and measures the global safety level, revealing trends that governments, regulatory bodies, airlines, and specialists should pay attention to.

The first thing that catches attention in the report is the paradox contained in its title: the number of incidents decreased while the number of fatalities increased. This result may seem contradictory, but it reflects a fundamental truth in the aviation world: aviation safety is not governed solely by the number of incidents, but also by their severity and impact.

The year 2025 witnessed the operation of more than 38 million commercial flights, transporting 4.95 billion passengers worldwide, a figure close to the highest levels of air traffic in the industry's history. During this massive operation, the number of incidents dropped from 95 in 2024 to 85, and fatal incidents decreased from 10 to just 4. However, the number of fatalities rose to 387 due to a single severe incident (the Indian aircraft accident), which significantly raised the annual toll.

The figures confirm that raw statistics can lead to inaccurate conclusions if treated in isolation from their context. Those who look only at the number of fatalities might think that safety has declined, while other indicators suggest that the industry has continued to make clear progress in reducing incidents and lowering their occurrence rate compared to the increasing volume of air traffic.

One of the most important indicators in the report is the accident rate per million flights, which stood at 2.23 accidents per million flights, marking the best global performance since 2021. This indicates a continued improvement in system efficiency, despite the rapid growth in the number of flights and passengers.

The report also highlighted the nature of the most prevalent risks. Loss of control in-flight (LOC-I), mid-air collisions (MAC), and controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) remained among the top risks that require ongoing attention, alongside runway-related incidents and severe turbulence. Notably, turbulence has come to represent an increasing percentage of injuries due to the rise in extreme weather phenomena observed in many parts of the world.

The report also addressed the performance of countries in implementing safety oversight systems, with the global average for effective implementation reaching 68.8%. Meanwhile, over 46% of countries surpassed the International Civil Aviation Organization's target of 75%. Despite this progress, areas such as "accident investigation" and "risk management" still require further development in several countries.

One important aspect that is often overlooked is that aviation safety is not the sole responsibility of the pilot or the airline; rather, it is the responsibility of an integrated system that begins with legislation and extends to airport design, aircraft maintenance, air traffic controller training, airspace management, training quality, error reporting culture, and ends with investigation processes that seek not to find blame but to identify causes to prevent recurrence.

This is why the aviation industry has become one of the most reliant on the concept of proactive risk management. It depends on analyzing millions of daily data points to detect early indicators before they turn into actual incidents. This shift in safety philosophy has been one of the key reasons for the continuous decline in accident rates over the past decades.

In our region, the report reflects the importance of continuing investment in the regulatory and oversight framework, especially with the boom being witnessed in the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia, whether through the expansion of national carriers, new airport projects, or the ambitious targets of the national aviation strategy. Every increase in the number of flights necessitates a corresponding growth in oversight, training, air traffic management capabilities, and maintaining a safety culture as a non-negotiable priority.

The most important lesson presented by this year's report is that true success is ensuring flights arrive safely without anyone being aware of the efforts of thousands of minds working behind the scenes.

In the aviation world, the best news is not the news that is published, but the news that is not published because it pertains to a flight that ended exactly as planned without drawing attention. True safety is the achievement that no one sees, but everyone enjoys.