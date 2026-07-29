زيّن القمر الكامل لشهر يوليو سماء منطقة الحدود الشمالية مساء اليوم، في مشهد فلكي استقطب هواة الرصد والتصوير، مع صفاء الأجواء وإمكان مشاهدته بالعين المجردة.
وأوضح عضو نادي الفضاء والفلك بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية عدنان خليفة، أن بدر يوليو يُعرف في بعض الموروثات العالمية باسم «قمر الغزال» أو «قمر الظبي»، نسبةً إلى الفترة التي تبدأ فيها قرون ذكور الأيائل بالنمو، وفق الموروث الشعبي للسكان الأصليين في أمريكا الشمالية.
وبيّن أن بعض المجتمعات تطلق على الأقمار الكاملة تسميات مرتبطة بالمواسم الزراعية والبيئات المحلية، ومنها «قمر المانجو»؛ لتزامنه مع موسم حصاد المانجو في بعض المناطق.
وأشار إلى أن هذه التسميات تمثل إرثاً ثقافياً وشعبياً تناقلته الشعوب عبر الأجيال، ولا تُعد مسميات علمية معتمدة في علم الفلك، وإنما تعكس ارتباط الإنسان قديماً بالمواسم والتغيرات الطبيعية.
وأفاد بأن ظهور البدر يتيح لهواة الفلك والتصوير فرصة لرصده والاستمتاع بالمشهد، لا سيما في المواقع البعيدة عن مصادر التلوث الضوئي.
The full moon of July adorned the sky of the Northern Borders region this evening, in an astronomical scene that attracted enthusiasts of observation and photography, with clear skies allowing for visibility with the naked eye.
Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Space and Astronomy Club in the Northern Borders region, explained that the July full moon is known in some global traditions as the "Buck Moon" or "Deer Moon," referring to the period when the antlers of male deer begin to grow, according to the folklore of the indigenous people of North America.
He indicated that some communities give names to full moons that are related to agricultural seasons and local environments, including the "Mango Moon," due to its coincidence with the mango harvest season in some areas.
He pointed out that these names represent a cultural and folk heritage passed down through generations, and are not scientifically recognized names in astronomy, but rather reflect humanity's ancient connection to seasons and natural changes.
He noted that the appearance of the full moon provides astronomy and photography enthusiasts with an opportunity to observe and enjoy the scene, especially in locations far from sources of light pollution.