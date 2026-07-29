The full moon of July adorned the sky of the Northern Borders region this evening, in an astronomical scene that attracted enthusiasts of observation and photography, with clear skies allowing for visibility with the naked eye.

Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Space and Astronomy Club in the Northern Borders region, explained that the July full moon is known in some global traditions as the "Buck Moon" or "Deer Moon," referring to the period when the antlers of male deer begin to grow, according to the folklore of the indigenous people of North America.

He indicated that some communities give names to full moons that are related to agricultural seasons and local environments, including the "Mango Moon," due to its coincidence with the mango harvest season in some areas.

He pointed out that these names represent a cultural and folk heritage passed down through generations, and are not scientifically recognized names in astronomy, but rather reflect humanity's ancient connection to seasons and natural changes.

He noted that the appearance of the full moon provides astronomy and photography enthusiasts with an opportunity to observe and enjoy the scene, especially in locations far from sources of light pollution.