The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time within the range of 3.50% to 3.75%, as expected, in its second meeting led by the new chair Kevin Warsh, ignoring calls from President Donald Trump to lower them.



The decision came with a majority of 9 votes against 3 dissenting members, with the board reaffirming its policy of maintaining adequate levels of reserves within the banking system.



State of Uncertainty



The statement from the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee clarified that economic activity continues to expand at a strong pace, despite the high level of uncertainty, which is partly attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. It pointed to strong productivity growth and capital investments, alongside job growth keeping pace with the workforce expansion and stable unemployment rates showing little change.



Regarding prices, the statement noted that inflation remains high compared to the committee's target of 2%, which partly reflects supply shocks that have driven prices up in specific sectors, particularly the energy sector, reiterating the committee's commitment to achieving price stability.



Trump: Lower the Interest Rates



Last Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) to lower interest rates, stating that the United States should have the lowest interest rate in the world.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "Interest rates should be lowered, and there are other countries that are paying lower interest rates." He added: "We should have the lowest interest rate in the world."



He continued: "Kevin is great, but he has a board, and the board members are very political," referring to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, adding that he knows what Warsh wants to do.