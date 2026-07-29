ثبت الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي أسعار الفائدة للمرة الخامسة على التوالي عند النطاق بين 3.50% و3.75% كما كان متوقعاً، في ثاني اجتماع بقيادة رئيس المجلس الجديد كيفن وارش، متجاهلاً دعوات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بضرورة خفضها.


وجاء القرار بأغلبية 9 أصوات مقابل اعتراض 3 أعضاء، مع تأكيد المجلس على استمرار سياسته القائمة على الحفاظ على مستويات كافية من الاحتياطيات داخل النظام المصرفي.


حالة عدم يقين


وأوضح بيان لجنة الأسواق المفتوحة بالاحتياطي الفيدرالي أن النشاط الاقتصادي يواصل التوسع بوتيرة قوية، رغم حالة عدم اليقين المرتفعة، التي تعزى جزئياً إلى الصراع القائم في الشرق الأوسط. وأشار إلى قوة نمو الإنتاجية والاستثمارات الرأسمالية، إلى جانب مواكبة الزيادة في الوظائف لنمو القوى العاملة واستقرار معدلات البطالة دون تغيير يُذكر.


وفي ما يتعلق بالأسعار، أشار البيان إلى أن التضخم لا يزال مرتفعاً مقارنة بالهدف المحدد من قبل اللجنة البالغ 2%، وهو ما يعكس جزئياً صدمات المعروض التي دفعت الأسعار للارتفاع في قطاعات محددة، وعلى رأسها قطاع الطاقة، مجدداً التزام اللجنة بتحقيق استقرار الأسعار.


ترمب: خفضوا الفائدة


ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يوم الإثنين الماضي مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) إلى خفض أسعار الفائدة، قائلاً إن الولايات المتحدة يجب أن تتمتع بأدنى سعر فائدة في العالم.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس ون»: «ينبغي خفض أسعار الفائدة، وهناك دول أخرى تدفع أسعار فائدة أقل». وأضاف: «يجب أن يكون لدينا أدنى سعر فائدة في العالم».


وتابع: «كيفن رائع، لكنه لديه مجلس، وأعضاء المجلس سياسيون للغاية»، في إشارة إلى رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي كيفن وارش، مضيفاً أنه يعرف ما الذي يرغب وارش في فعله.