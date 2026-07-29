ثبت الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي أسعار الفائدة للمرة الخامسة على التوالي عند النطاق بين 3.50% و3.75% كما كان متوقعاً، في ثاني اجتماع بقيادة رئيس المجلس الجديد كيفن وارش، متجاهلاً دعوات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بضرورة خفضها.
وجاء القرار بأغلبية 9 أصوات مقابل اعتراض 3 أعضاء، مع تأكيد المجلس على استمرار سياسته القائمة على الحفاظ على مستويات كافية من الاحتياطيات داخل النظام المصرفي.
حالة عدم يقين
وأوضح بيان لجنة الأسواق المفتوحة بالاحتياطي الفيدرالي أن النشاط الاقتصادي يواصل التوسع بوتيرة قوية، رغم حالة عدم اليقين المرتفعة، التي تعزى جزئياً إلى الصراع القائم في الشرق الأوسط. وأشار إلى قوة نمو الإنتاجية والاستثمارات الرأسمالية، إلى جانب مواكبة الزيادة في الوظائف لنمو القوى العاملة واستقرار معدلات البطالة دون تغيير يُذكر.
وفي ما يتعلق بالأسعار، أشار البيان إلى أن التضخم لا يزال مرتفعاً مقارنة بالهدف المحدد من قبل اللجنة البالغ 2%، وهو ما يعكس جزئياً صدمات المعروض التي دفعت الأسعار للارتفاع في قطاعات محددة، وعلى رأسها قطاع الطاقة، مجدداً التزام اللجنة بتحقيق استقرار الأسعار.
ترمب: خفضوا الفائدة
ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يوم الإثنين الماضي مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) إلى خفض أسعار الفائدة، قائلاً إن الولايات المتحدة يجب أن تتمتع بأدنى سعر فائدة في العالم.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس ون»: «ينبغي خفض أسعار الفائدة، وهناك دول أخرى تدفع أسعار فائدة أقل». وأضاف: «يجب أن يكون لدينا أدنى سعر فائدة في العالم».
وتابع: «كيفن رائع، لكنه لديه مجلس، وأعضاء المجلس سياسيون للغاية»، في إشارة إلى رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي كيفن وارش، مضيفاً أنه يعرف ما الذي يرغب وارش في فعله.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time within the range of 3.50% to 3.75%, as expected, in its second meeting led by the new chair Kevin Warsh, ignoring calls from President Donald Trump to lower them.
The decision came with a majority of 9 votes against 3 dissenting members, with the board reaffirming its policy of maintaining adequate levels of reserves within the banking system.
State of Uncertainty
The statement from the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee clarified that economic activity continues to expand at a strong pace, despite the high level of uncertainty, which is partly attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. It pointed to strong productivity growth and capital investments, alongside job growth keeping pace with the workforce expansion and stable unemployment rates showing little change.
Regarding prices, the statement noted that inflation remains high compared to the committee's target of 2%, which partly reflects supply shocks that have driven prices up in specific sectors, particularly the energy sector, reiterating the committee's commitment to achieving price stability.
Trump: Lower the Interest Rates
Last Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) to lower interest rates, stating that the United States should have the lowest interest rate in the world.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "Interest rates should be lowered, and there are other countries that are paying lower interest rates." He added: "We should have the lowest interest rate in the world."
He continued: "Kevin is great, but he has a board, and the board members are very political," referring to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, adding that he knows what Warsh wants to do.