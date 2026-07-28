أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات استمرار المليشيات التابعة لإيران في العراق في إطلاق المسيّرات لاستهداف منشآت بترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.

وقالت الخارجية: تجدد المملكة عزمها على حفظ أمنها وسيادتها، واحتفاظها بحقها القانوني المشروع لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للرد على مصادر العدوان وردع المعتدين، وتجدد التأكيد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحكومة العراقية كل ما يلزم لضمان منع استخدام أراضيها منطلقاً للعدوان.