The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the continued launch of drones by Iranian-affiliated militias in Iraq targeting oil facilities in the Eastern region.

The Kingdom reaffirms its determination to maintain its security and sovereignty, retaining its legitimate legal right to take all necessary measures to respond to sources of aggression and deter aggressors. It reiterates the necessity for the Iraqi government to take all necessary steps to ensure that its territory is not used as a launching pad for aggression.