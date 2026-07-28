أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات استمرار المليشيات التابعة لإيران في العراق في إطلاق المسيّرات لاستهداف منشآت بترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.
وقالت الخارجية: تجدد المملكة عزمها على حفظ أمنها وسيادتها، واحتفاظها بحقها القانوني المشروع لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للرد على مصادر العدوان وردع المعتدين، وتجدد التأكيد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحكومة العراقية كل ما يلزم لضمان منع استخدام أراضيها منطلقاً للعدوان.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the continued launch of drones by Iranian-affiliated militias in Iraq targeting oil facilities in the Eastern region.
The Kingdom reaffirms its determination to maintain its security and sovereignty, retaining its legitimate legal right to take all necessary measures to respond to sources of aggression and deter aggressors. It reiterates the necessity for the Iraqi government to take all necessary steps to ensure that its territory is not used as a launching pad for aggression.