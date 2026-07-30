تُعد كرة اليد واحدة من أهم الألعاب الجماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتحظى بمكانة مميزة من حيث الشعبية والحضور الجماهيري بعد كرة القدم. كما تمتلك اللعبة تاريخاً حافلاً بالإنجازات على المستويات الخليجية والعربية والآسيوية والعالمية، سواء من خلال الأندية أو المنتخبات الوطنية بمختلف فئاتها العمرية.
ولم يكن هذا الحضور وليد الصدفة، بل جاء نتيجة عمل طويل وتراكم خبرات أجيال متعاقبة من اللاعبين والمدربين والإداريين، أسهموا في بناء قاعدة قوية جعلت كرة اليد السعودية حاضرة في مختلف المحافل الرياضية.
وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، ظهرت بعض التوجهات لدى عدد من الأندية نحو إلغاء أو تجميد لعبة كرة اليد ضمن مراجعة المصروفات وترشيد الإنفاق، وهو أمر يفتح باب النقاش حول كيفية تحقيق التوازن بين المتطلبات المالية والمحافظة على الألعاب التي تمثل جزءاً من هوية الأندية وإرثها الرياضي.
وتزداد أهمية هذا الموضوع عند الحديث عن أندية المنطقة الشرقية، وتحديداً محافظة القطيف، التي تُعد من أبرز مراكز كرة اليد السعودية، لما قدمته من مواهب ولاعبين أسهموا في دعم المنتخبات الوطنية في مختلف الفئات. فقد شكلت المحافظة عبر سنوات طويلة أحد أهم روافد اللعبة، وأسهمت في استمرار حضورها على المستويات المحلية والخارجية، في وقت تراجع فيه حضور عدد من الأندية الكبيرة التي كان لها تاريخ بارز في كرة اليد.
ولم تقتصر إنجازات كرة اليد السعودية على المنافسات المحلية، بل امتدت إلى الساحة العالمية، حيث نجحت المنتخبات الوطنية بمختلف فئاتها في الوصول إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، وهو ما يعكس قوة القاعدة التي قامت عليها اللعبة، وقدرتها على صناعة لاعبين قادرين على المنافسة في أعلى المستويات.
كما تعكس مسيرة المنتخبات السعودية لكرة اليد حجم العمل والاهتمام الذي حظيت به اللعبة عبر مختلف المراحل السنية، حيث شارك المنتخب الأول في 11 مناسبة على مختلف المستويات، فيما سجل منتخب الشباب حضوراً في 6 مشاركات، وشارك منتخب الناشئين في 3 مناسبات، وهو ما يؤكد امتداد قاعدة اللعبة واستمرار جهود إعداد اللاعبين منذ الفئات العمرية المبكرة وصولاً إلى المنتخب الأول.
وتشكل هذه المشاركات المتنوعة دليلاً على أهمية الاستثمار في المراحل السنية، باعتبارها الركيزة الأساسية لاستمرار تطور كرة اليد السعودية والمحافظة على حضورها في البطولات الخليجية والعربية والآسيوية والعالمية. فنجاح المنتخبات لا يرتبط فقط بنتائج المنافسات، بل يعكس قوة منظومة العمل التي تبدأ من اكتشاف المواهب وصقلها وتأهيلها للوصول إلى أعلى المستويات.
كما سجلت الأندية السعودية حضوراً مشرفاً في بطولة العالم للأندية لكرة اليد «سوبر جلوب»، من خلال مشاركة أندية مضر، والوحدة، والنور، والخليج، التي مثلت المملكة في هذا المحفل العالمي، وواجهت نخبة الأندية الدولية، مؤكدة أن كرة اليد السعودية تمتلك القدرة على الحضور والمنافسة عندما تتوفر لها البيئة المناسبة والدعم المطلوب.
ومن وجهة نظري، فإن مستقبل كرة اليد السعودية يرتبط بشكل أساسي بجودة التخطيط، وكفاءة الإدارة، وحسن استثمار الموارد المتاحة. فبناء قاعدة قوية للفئات السنية، وتطوير المواهب، ووضع برامج طويلة المدى، تمثل عوامل رئيسية لاستمرار نجاح أي لعبة رياضية والمحافظة على قدرتها التنافسية.
وقد أسهمت إستراتيجية الدعم المالي في منح الأندية فرصاً أكبر لتطوير مختلف الألعاب، إلا أن الاستفادة الحقيقية من هذا الدعم تتطلب إدارة فعالة للموارد، ودراسة دقيقة للقرارات الفنية والإدارية. فاستقرار الأجهزة الفنية، وحسن اختيار اللاعبين، وبناء فرق متجانسة، جميعها عناصر تساعد على تحقيق أفضل النتائج وتعزيز استدامة العمل الرياضي.
كما أن تطوير كرة اليد يحتاج إلى تعزيز دور الكفاءات المتخصصة في المواقع الإدارية والفنية، والاستفادة من أصحاب الخبرة والمعرفة، بما يسهم في بناء بيئة رياضية أكثر استقراراً وقدرة على صناعة الأجيال القادمة من اللاعبين.
وفي ظل التطور الكبير الذي تشهده وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أصبح الإعلام الرياضي شريكاً مؤثراً في تشكيل الصورة العامة للألعاب الرياضية وزيادة حضورها بين الجماهير. ولذلك فإن دعم أصحاب الخبرة والاختصاص، وربط المسؤوليات الرياضية بالكفاءة والمعرفة، يسهم في جعل الحضور الإعلامي عنصراً داعماً لتطوير العمل الرياضي وليس مجرد حضور جماهيري أو إعلامي فقط.
ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب تعزيز دور الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد في قيادة عملية التطوير، من خلال خطط واضحة تهدف إلى المحافظة على مكتسبات اللعبة، ورفع مستوى التنسيق مع الأندية، والعمل على إيجاد حلول عملية تراعي ظروف الأندية وتدعم استمرارية فرق كرة اليد.
ويمثل التواصل المستمر بين الاتحاد والأندية عنصراً أساسياً في بناء مستقبل أكثر استقراراً للعبة، من خلال توحيد الجهود، والاستفادة من الخبرات المتراكمة، ووضع برامج تساعد على تطوير المنافسات، ودعم المواهب، والمحافظة على مكانة كرة اليد السعودية على مختلف المستويات.
وفي الختام، تبقى كرة اليد السعودية إرثاً رياضياً كبيراً صنعته أجيال من اللاعبين والأندية والمنتخبات الوطنية، وحققت من خلاله المملكة إنجازات مشرفة على المستويات العربية والآسيوية والعالمية. والمحافظة على هذا الإرث مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب تعاون جميع الأطراف، وإدارة واعية، وتخطيطاً طويل المدى، واستثماراً أمثل للموارد البشرية والمالية، بما يضمن استمرار اللعبة في صناعة الأبطال وتحقيق المزيد من النجاحات.
@Alabidi1970
Handball is considered one of the most important team sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enjoying a special status in terms of popularity and fan attendance, second only to football. The sport also has a rich history of achievements at the Gulf, Arab, Asian, and global levels, both through clubs and national teams across various age categories.
This presence was not a coincidence, but rather the result of long-term work and the accumulation of experiences from successive generations of players, coaches, and administrators who contributed to building a strong foundation that made Saudi handball present in various sports arenas.
Recently, some clubs have shown tendencies to cancel or freeze handball as part of a review of expenses and rationalization of spending, which opens the door for discussion on how to achieve a balance between financial requirements and maintaining sports that represent a part of the clubs' identity and sports heritage.
This topic becomes even more important when discussing clubs in the Eastern Province, specifically the Qatif Governorate, which is considered one of the most prominent centers for Saudi handball, due to the talents and players it has produced who have supported national teams across various categories. For many years, the governorate has formed one of the most important tributaries of the sport and has contributed to its continued presence at local and international levels, at a time when the presence of several large clubs with a notable history in handball has declined.
The achievements of Saudi handball are not limited to local competitions; they have also extended to the global arena, where national teams across various categories have succeeded in reaching the World Cup finals, reflecting the strength of the foundation upon which the sport is built and its ability to produce players capable of competing at the highest levels.
The journey of Saudi handball teams reflects the level of work and attention that the sport has received across various age groups, with the senior national team participating in 11 events at different levels, while the youth team has been present in 6 events, and the junior team has participated in 3 occasions, confirming the extension of the sport's base and the ongoing efforts to prepare players from early age categories up to the senior team.
These diverse participations serve as evidence of the importance of investing in youth categories, as they are the cornerstone for the continued development of Saudi handball and maintaining its presence in Gulf, Arab, Asian, and global championships. The success of the national teams is not only linked to competition results but also reflects the strength of the operational system that begins with discovering talents, honing them, and qualifying them to reach the highest levels.
Saudi clubs have also made a commendable presence in the World Handball Club Championship "Super Globe," with clubs such as Mudar, Al-Wahda, Al-Noor, and Al-Khaleej representing the Kingdom in this global event, facing elite international clubs, confirming that Saudi handball has the ability to be present and compete when provided with the right environment and necessary support.
In my opinion, the future of Saudi handball is fundamentally linked to the quality of planning, management efficiency, and the effective investment of available resources. Building a strong base for youth categories, developing talents, and establishing long-term programs are key factors for the continued success of any sport and maintaining its competitive edge.
The financial support strategy has provided clubs with greater opportunities to develop various sports, but the real benefit from this support requires effective resource management and a thorough study of technical and administrative decisions. The stability of technical staff, the careful selection of players, and the formation of cohesive teams are all elements that help achieve the best results and enhance the sustainability of sports work.
Furthermore, developing handball requires strengthening the role of specialized competencies in administrative and technical positions, and benefiting from experienced and knowledgeable individuals, which contributes to building a more stable sports environment capable of producing the next generations of players.
With the significant development in social media, sports media has become an influential partner in shaping the public image of sports and increasing their presence among fans. Therefore, supporting experienced and specialized individuals and linking sports responsibilities to competence and knowledge contributes to making media presence a supportive element for the development of sports work, rather than just a public or media presence.
From this perspective, the upcoming phase requires enhancing the role of the Saudi Handball Federation in leading the development process through clear plans aimed at preserving the achievements of the sport, improving coordination with clubs, and working to find practical solutions that consider the circumstances of the clubs and support the continuity of handball teams.
Continuous communication between the federation and the clubs is an essential element in building a more stable future for the sport, through unifying efforts, benefiting from accumulated experiences, and establishing programs that help develop competitions, support talents, and maintain the status of Saudi handball at various levels.
In conclusion, Saudi handball remains a significant sports legacy created by generations of players, clubs, and national teams, through which the Kingdom has achieved commendable accomplishments at the Arab, Asian, and global levels. Preserving this legacy is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of all parties, conscious management, long-term planning, and optimal investment of human and financial resources, ensuring the continued success of the sport in producing champions and achieving further successes.
@Alabidi1970