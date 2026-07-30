تُعد كرة اليد واحدة من أهم الألعاب الجماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتحظى بمكانة مميزة من حيث الشعبية والحضور الجماهيري بعد كرة القدم. كما تمتلك اللعبة تاريخاً حافلاً بالإنجازات على المستويات الخليجية والعربية والآسيوية والعالمية، سواء من خلال الأندية أو المنتخبات الوطنية بمختلف فئاتها العمرية.


ولم يكن هذا الحضور وليد الصدفة، بل جاء نتيجة عمل طويل وتراكم خبرات أجيال متعاقبة من اللاعبين والمدربين والإداريين، أسهموا في بناء قاعدة قوية جعلت كرة اليد السعودية حاضرة في مختلف المحافل الرياضية.


وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، ظهرت بعض التوجهات لدى عدد من الأندية نحو إلغاء أو تجميد لعبة كرة اليد ضمن مراجعة المصروفات وترشيد الإنفاق، وهو أمر يفتح باب النقاش حول كيفية تحقيق التوازن بين المتطلبات المالية والمحافظة على الألعاب التي تمثل جزءاً من هوية الأندية وإرثها الرياضي.


وتزداد أهمية هذا الموضوع عند الحديث عن أندية المنطقة الشرقية، وتحديداً محافظة القطيف، التي تُعد من أبرز مراكز كرة اليد السعودية، لما قدمته من مواهب ولاعبين أسهموا في دعم المنتخبات الوطنية في مختلف الفئات. فقد شكلت المحافظة عبر سنوات طويلة أحد أهم روافد اللعبة، وأسهمت في استمرار حضورها على المستويات المحلية والخارجية، في وقت تراجع فيه حضور عدد من الأندية الكبيرة التي كان لها تاريخ بارز في كرة اليد.


ولم تقتصر إنجازات كرة اليد السعودية على المنافسات المحلية، بل امتدت إلى الساحة العالمية، حيث نجحت المنتخبات الوطنية بمختلف فئاتها في الوصول إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، وهو ما يعكس قوة القاعدة التي قامت عليها اللعبة، وقدرتها على صناعة لاعبين قادرين على المنافسة في أعلى المستويات.


كما تعكس مسيرة المنتخبات السعودية لكرة اليد حجم العمل والاهتمام الذي حظيت به اللعبة عبر مختلف المراحل السنية، حيث شارك المنتخب الأول في 11 مناسبة على مختلف المستويات، فيما سجل منتخب الشباب حضوراً في 6 مشاركات، وشارك منتخب الناشئين في 3 مناسبات، وهو ما يؤكد امتداد قاعدة اللعبة واستمرار جهود إعداد اللاعبين منذ الفئات العمرية المبكرة وصولاً إلى المنتخب الأول.


وتشكل هذه المشاركات المتنوعة دليلاً على أهمية الاستثمار في المراحل السنية، باعتبارها الركيزة الأساسية لاستمرار تطور كرة اليد السعودية والمحافظة على حضورها في البطولات الخليجية والعربية والآسيوية والعالمية. فنجاح المنتخبات لا يرتبط فقط بنتائج المنافسات، بل يعكس قوة منظومة العمل التي تبدأ من اكتشاف المواهب وصقلها وتأهيلها للوصول إلى أعلى المستويات.


كما سجلت الأندية السعودية حضوراً مشرفاً في بطولة العالم للأندية لكرة اليد «سوبر جلوب»، من خلال مشاركة أندية مضر، والوحدة، والنور، والخليج، التي مثلت المملكة في هذا المحفل العالمي، وواجهت نخبة الأندية الدولية، مؤكدة أن كرة اليد السعودية تمتلك القدرة على الحضور والمنافسة عندما تتوفر لها البيئة المناسبة والدعم المطلوب.


ومن وجهة نظري، فإن مستقبل كرة اليد السعودية يرتبط بشكل أساسي بجودة التخطيط، وكفاءة الإدارة، وحسن استثمار الموارد المتاحة. فبناء قاعدة قوية للفئات السنية، وتطوير المواهب، ووضع برامج طويلة المدى، تمثل عوامل رئيسية لاستمرار نجاح أي لعبة رياضية والمحافظة على قدرتها التنافسية.


وقد أسهمت إستراتيجية الدعم المالي في منح الأندية فرصاً أكبر لتطوير مختلف الألعاب، إلا أن الاستفادة الحقيقية من هذا الدعم تتطلب إدارة فعالة للموارد، ودراسة دقيقة للقرارات الفنية والإدارية. فاستقرار الأجهزة الفنية، وحسن اختيار اللاعبين، وبناء فرق متجانسة، جميعها عناصر تساعد على تحقيق أفضل النتائج وتعزيز استدامة العمل الرياضي.


كما أن تطوير كرة اليد يحتاج إلى تعزيز دور الكفاءات المتخصصة في المواقع الإدارية والفنية، والاستفادة من أصحاب الخبرة والمعرفة، بما يسهم في بناء بيئة رياضية أكثر استقراراً وقدرة على صناعة الأجيال القادمة من اللاعبين.


وفي ظل التطور الكبير الذي تشهده وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أصبح الإعلام الرياضي شريكاً مؤثراً في تشكيل الصورة العامة للألعاب الرياضية وزيادة حضورها بين الجماهير. ولذلك فإن دعم أصحاب الخبرة والاختصاص، وربط المسؤوليات الرياضية بالكفاءة والمعرفة، يسهم في جعل الحضور الإعلامي عنصراً داعماً لتطوير العمل الرياضي وليس مجرد حضور جماهيري أو إعلامي فقط.


ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب تعزيز دور الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد في قيادة عملية التطوير، من خلال خطط واضحة تهدف إلى المحافظة على مكتسبات اللعبة، ورفع مستوى التنسيق مع الأندية، والعمل على إيجاد حلول عملية تراعي ظروف الأندية وتدعم استمرارية فرق كرة اليد.


ويمثل التواصل المستمر بين الاتحاد والأندية عنصراً أساسياً في بناء مستقبل أكثر استقراراً للعبة، من خلال توحيد الجهود، والاستفادة من الخبرات المتراكمة، ووضع برامج تساعد على تطوير المنافسات، ودعم المواهب، والمحافظة على مكانة كرة اليد السعودية على مختلف المستويات.


وفي الختام، تبقى كرة اليد السعودية إرثاً رياضياً كبيراً صنعته أجيال من اللاعبين والأندية والمنتخبات الوطنية، وحققت من خلاله المملكة إنجازات مشرفة على المستويات العربية والآسيوية والعالمية. والمحافظة على هذا الإرث مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب تعاون جميع الأطراف، وإدارة واعية، وتخطيطاً طويل المدى، واستثماراً أمثل للموارد البشرية والمالية، بما يضمن استمرار اللعبة في صناعة الأبطال وتحقيق المزيد من النجاحات.


@Alabidi1970