Handball is considered one of the most important team sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enjoying a special status in terms of popularity and fan attendance, second only to football. The sport also has a rich history of achievements at the Gulf, Arab, Asian, and global levels, both through clubs and national teams across various age categories.



This presence was not a coincidence, but rather the result of long-term work and the accumulation of experiences from successive generations of players, coaches, and administrators who contributed to building a strong foundation that made Saudi handball present in various sports arenas.



Recently, some clubs have shown tendencies to cancel or freeze handball as part of a review of expenses and rationalization of spending, which opens the door for discussion on how to achieve a balance between financial requirements and maintaining sports that represent a part of the clubs' identity and sports heritage.



This topic becomes even more important when discussing clubs in the Eastern Province, specifically the Qatif Governorate, which is considered one of the most prominent centers for Saudi handball, due to the talents and players it has produced who have supported national teams across various categories. For many years, the governorate has formed one of the most important tributaries of the sport and has contributed to its continued presence at local and international levels, at a time when the presence of several large clubs with a notable history in handball has declined.



The achievements of Saudi handball are not limited to local competitions; they have also extended to the global arena, where national teams across various categories have succeeded in reaching the World Cup finals, reflecting the strength of the foundation upon which the sport is built and its ability to produce players capable of competing at the highest levels.



The journey of Saudi handball teams reflects the level of work and attention that the sport has received across various age groups, with the senior national team participating in 11 events at different levels, while the youth team has been present in 6 events, and the junior team has participated in 3 occasions, confirming the extension of the sport's base and the ongoing efforts to prepare players from early age categories up to the senior team.



These diverse participations serve as evidence of the importance of investing in youth categories, as they are the cornerstone for the continued development of Saudi handball and maintaining its presence in Gulf, Arab, Asian, and global championships. The success of the national teams is not only linked to competition results but also reflects the strength of the operational system that begins with discovering talents, honing them, and qualifying them to reach the highest levels.



Saudi clubs have also made a commendable presence in the World Handball Club Championship "Super Globe," with clubs such as Mudar, Al-Wahda, Al-Noor, and Al-Khaleej representing the Kingdom in this global event, facing elite international clubs, confirming that Saudi handball has the ability to be present and compete when provided with the right environment and necessary support.



In my opinion, the future of Saudi handball is fundamentally linked to the quality of planning, management efficiency, and the effective investment of available resources. Building a strong base for youth categories, developing talents, and establishing long-term programs are key factors for the continued success of any sport and maintaining its competitive edge.



The financial support strategy has provided clubs with greater opportunities to develop various sports, but the real benefit from this support requires effective resource management and a thorough study of technical and administrative decisions. The stability of technical staff, the careful selection of players, and the formation of cohesive teams are all elements that help achieve the best results and enhance the sustainability of sports work.



Furthermore, developing handball requires strengthening the role of specialized competencies in administrative and technical positions, and benefiting from experienced and knowledgeable individuals, which contributes to building a more stable sports environment capable of producing the next generations of players.



With the significant development in social media, sports media has become an influential partner in shaping the public image of sports and increasing their presence among fans. Therefore, supporting experienced and specialized individuals and linking sports responsibilities to competence and knowledge contributes to making media presence a supportive element for the development of sports work, rather than just a public or media presence.



From this perspective, the upcoming phase requires enhancing the role of the Saudi Handball Federation in leading the development process through clear plans aimed at preserving the achievements of the sport, improving coordination with clubs, and working to find practical solutions that consider the circumstances of the clubs and support the continuity of handball teams.



Continuous communication between the federation and the clubs is an essential element in building a more stable future for the sport, through unifying efforts, benefiting from accumulated experiences, and establishing programs that help develop competitions, support talents, and maintain the status of Saudi handball at various levels.



In conclusion, Saudi handball remains a significant sports legacy created by generations of players, clubs, and national teams, through which the Kingdom has achieved commendable accomplishments at the Arab, Asian, and global levels. Preserving this legacy is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of all parties, conscious management, long-term planning, and optimal investment of human and financial resources, ensuring the continued success of the sport in producing champions and achieving further successes.



@Alabidi1970