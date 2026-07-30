Not everyone who succeeds in life deserves their story to be told, but there are men who impose their presence by what they leave in the hearts of people before they leave it in the place. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ahmad Al-Madani Al-Ghamdi is one of those whose lives cannot be summarized in a successful business or a beautiful farm, but rather in a big heart that embraced everyone until his name became synonymous with giving, loyalty, and honoring parents.

More than 65 years ago, he was a small child standing alone in front of the harshness of life. He lost his mother when he was four years old, then lost his father two years later, beginning his journey of orphanhood early and tasting enough bitterness of loss to make a person feel broken. However, he chose a different path, a path of patience, work, and faith that God does not waste the efforts of those who rely on Him.

He moved between jobs and experienced the hardships of earning until he established a modest project in blacksmithing and aluminum, then expanded his business into real estate investment to become one of the well-known businessmen. But he did not allow success to change his heart; he continued to carry within him that orphaned child who knows the meaning of need, the pain of loss, and the value of a helping hand.

For this reason, money was not an end for him, but a means to create an impact that lasts beyond a lifetime. His initiative to establish the Parents' Farm Endowment in the village of Al-Madan in the Baljurashi Governorate was named after his father, and then he followed it with another endowment in his mother's name, before combining them into one farm that he made a continuous charity for them and opened its doors to all people without charge.

There, the visitor does not feel that they have entered a farm, but rather a large house. Abdullah Al-Madani welcomes them with his ever-present smile, greets them with love, and insists on serving his guests food himself, even swearing that they share the table with him, as if every visitor is one of his family members. He knows no pretense and does not look at people's positions or status; the small one is respected before the big one, and everyone who enters his farm feels valued and welcomed.

Those who know him closely realize that his presence precedes his words. He is always smiling, cheerful in face, pure in heart, loving to all people, proud of all the children of the Kingdom, and rejoices in their success as if it were his own. He holds no grudges in his heart against anyone and does not close his door to those in need, which is why people loved him before they knew the extent of his giving.

Because orphanhood left a deep impact on him, he made a covenant with God to be a support for every orphan and every needy family if he could find a way. He established model sales sites in vital locations, rented them at his own expense, and then handed them over to needy families to be a source of dignified income for them, continuing to support them and renew their contracts for more than 10 years without expecting thanks or compensation.

His farm also embraced associations for the care of orphans and those without parents, dedicating spaces for them to hold their programs and activities, and signing partnerships and initiatives to support and empower them, because he saw in every orphaned child a reflection of his own childhood and wished for them to find in their present what he missed in his past.

His giving did not stop with his parents; he also endowed land for his brother and sister who passed away years ago, affirming that loyalty for him is a way of life that is not limited by occasion.

Today, the Parents' Farm has become a destination for thousands of visitors from various regions of the Kingdom. They wander among its trees, taste its fruits, and sit in its shade, while in every corner rises a sincere prayer for his parents and for the owner of this work who realized that true goodness is not just words spoken, but an impact that lives in the lives of people.

Abdullah Al-Madani did not triumph over orphanhood with wealth, but rather with giving. He turned years of deprivation into seasons of goodness, making his success a bridge for those in need to cross, and turning the names of his parents into a story of loyalty that renews every day.

Thus, some stories remain greater than to be told merely as a success story, for in reality, it is the story of a person who believes that the most beautiful thing one leaves behind is not what they possess, but what they plant in the hearts of people with love, what they sow in the land of goodness, and what they raise to the heavens in unending prayers.