ليس كل من نجح في حياته يستحق أن تُروى سيرته، لكن هناك رجالاً يفرضون حضورهم بما يتركونه في قلوب الناس قبل أن يتركوه في المكان. وعبدالله بن محمد بن أحمد المداني الغامدي واحد من هؤلاء الذين لا تختصر حياتهم في تجارة ناجحة أو مزرعة جميلة، بل في قلب كبير اتسع للجميع حتى أصبح اسمه مرادفاً للعطاء والوفاء وبر الوالدين.

قبل أكثر من 65 عاماً كان طفلاً صغيراً يقف وحيداً أمام قسوة الحياة. فقد والدته وهو في الرابعة من عمره، ثم فقد والده بعد عامين، ليبدأ رحلة اليتم مبكراً ويذوق من مرارة الفقد ما يكفي لأن يصنع من الإنسان شخصاً منكسراً، لكنه اختار طريقاً آخر، طريق الصبر والعمل والإيمان بأن الله لا يضيع من أحسن التوكل عليه.

تنقل بين الأعمال وعرف مشقة الكسب حتى أسس مشروعاً متواضعاً في الحدادة والألمنيوم، ثم توسعت أعماله في الاستثمار العقاري ليصبح واحداً من رجال الأعمال المعروفين. لكنه لم يسمح للنجاح أن يغير قلبه، فظل يحمل في داخله ذلك الطفل اليتيم الذي يعرف معنى الحاجة ووجع الفقد وقيمة اليد التي تمتد بالعون.

ولهذا لم يكن المال بالنسبة إليه غاية، بل وسيلة ليصنع أثراً يبقى بعد العمر. فجاءت مبادرته بإنشاء وَقْف مزرعة الوالدين في قرية المدان بمحافظة بلجرشي، وَقْف يحمل اسم والده، ثم أتبعه بوَقْف آخر باسم والدته، قبل أن يجمعهما في مزرعة واحدة جعلها صدقة جارية لهما وفتح أبوابها لكل الناس دون مقابل.

هناك لا يشعر الزائر أنه دخل مزرعة، بل دخل بيتاً كبيراً. يستقبله عبدالله المداني بابتسامته التي لا تفارقه، ويصافحه بمحبة، ويصر على أن يتناول ضيوفه الطعام بنفسه، بل يحلف عليهم أن يشاركوه المائدة، وكأن كل زائر واحد من أفراد أسرته. لا يعرف التكلف، ولا ينظر إلى مناصب الناس أو مكانتهم، فالصغير يحظى عنده بالاحترام قبل الكبير، وكل من يدخل مزرعته يشعر أنه محل تقدير وترحيب.

ومن يعرفه عن قرب يدرك أن حضوره يسبق حديثه. فهو دائم الابتسامة، بشوش الوجه، طاهر القلب، محب للناس جميعاً، يعتز بكل أبناء المملكة، ويفرح بنجاحهم كما لو كان نجاحه. لا يحمل في قلبه ضغينة لأحد، ولا يغلق بابه في وجه محتاج، ولذلك أحبه الناس قبل أن يعرفوا حجم عطائه.

ولأن اليتم ترك أثراً عميقا في نفسه، فقد عاهد الله أن يكون سنداً لكل يتيم وأسرة متعففة إذا استطاع إلى ذلك سبيلاً. فأنشأ مواقع بيع نموذجية في مواقع حيوية واستأجرها على نفقته الخاصة، ثم سلمها للأسر المحتاجة لتكون مصدر رزق كريم لهم، واستمر في دعمها وتجديد عقودها لأكثر من 10 سنوات دون أن ينتظر شكراً أو مقابلاً.

كما احتضنت مزرعته جمعيات رعاية الأيتام وعديمي الأبوين، وخصص لهم مساحات يقيمون فيها برامجهم ومناشطهم، ووقع شراكات ومبادرات لدعمهم وتمكينهم، لأنه كان يرى في كل طفل يتيم صورة من طفولته، ويتمنى أن يجدوا في حاضرهم ما افتقده في ماضيه.

ولم يتوقف عطاؤه عند والديه، بل أوقف أرضاً أخرى عن أخيه وأخته اللذين رحلا قبل سنوات، ليؤكد أن الوفاء عنده أسلوب حياة لا تحده مناسبة.

واليوم أصبحت مزرعة الوالدين مقصداً لآلاف الزوار من مختلف مناطق المملكة. يتجولون بين أشجارها، ويتذوقون ثمارها، ويجلسون في ظلالها، بينما ترتفع في كل زاوية دعوة صادقة لوالديه، ولصاحب هذا العمل الذي أدرك أن البر الحقيقي ليس كلمات تقال، بل أثر يعيش في حياة الناس.

عبدالله المداني لم ينتصر على اليتم بالثراء، بل انتصر عليه بالعطاء. وحول سنوات الحرمان إلى مواسم للخير، وجعل من نجاحه جسراً يعبر عليه المحتاجون، ومن اسم والديه قصة وفاء تتجدد كل يوم.

وهكذا تبقى بعض السير أكبر من أن تُروى باعتبارها قصة نجاح، لأنها في حقيقتها قصة إنسان آمن بأن أجمل ما يتركه المرء خلفه ليس ما يملكه، وإنما ما يغرسه في قلوب الناس من محبة، وما يزرعه في الأرض من خير، وما يرفعه إلى السماء من دعوات لا تنقطع.