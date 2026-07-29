In an Iranian escalation that undermines the diplomatic path, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Tehran launched several ballistic missiles at American forces in the Middle East early Wednesday morning, marking the first such attack since Washington suspended its strikes to allow for a ceasefire.



CENTCOM confirmed the successful interception of all missiles, noting that its forces remain in a heightened state of alert.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it targeted American forces in Jordan with ballistic missiles and intercepted three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the Jordanian army confirmed the interception of five missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace and their destruction according to established rules of engagement.



This development comes at a time when negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz are experiencing a clear stalemate. Reuters reported a senior Iranian official stating that Tehran rejected a proposal made by Oman regarding the joint regional management of the strait, claiming that only Iran and Oman have the right to determine its arrangements, rejecting any role for other countries. He added that Iran insists on controlling the entire entry route to the strait and part of the exit route, considering this in line with its security interests.



For his part, an American official stated that ongoing discussions regarding navigation in the strait do not include imposing fees on ships, emphasizing that Washington and Oman rejected Iranian demands described as "unreasonable."



U.S. President Donald Trump had emphasized that the United States controls navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that ships crossing it do so at the will of Washington, not Tehran.



The military escalation followed hours after a closed meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, which lasted about 90 minutes and primarily focused on the Iranian file. The White House described the meeting as "positive and productive," while Netanyahu stated it was one of the best meetings he had with Trump, confirming that both sides agreed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.



Despite the positive statements, reports indicated that there are differences between the two sides regarding how to deal with Iran, amid American displeasure with some Israeli assessments related to the war. Israeli officials confirmed that the Iranian file dominated the discussions, while the White House did not issue a detailed statement regarding the meeting's outcomes.



Trump reiterated in subsequent statements his threat to launch new strikes against Iran if it does not agree to a deal that ensures, among other things, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the memorandum of understanding signed with Tehran last June has expired.



In contrast, Israeli officials expressed concern about the nature of the decision Trump may make in the coming phase, affirming that Israel believes the military option against Iran may return to the forefront if Tehran continues to enhance its nuclear and military capabilities.