في تصعيد إيراني ينسف المسار الدبلوماسي، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) أن طهران أطلقت، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، عدة صواريخ باليستية باتجاه قوات أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، في أول هجوم من نوعه منذ تعليق واشنطن ضرباتها لإتاحة المجال أمام التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار.


وأكدت «سنتكوم» اعتراض جميع الصواريخ بنجاح، مشيرة إلى بقاء قواتها في حالة تأهب مرتفعة.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه استهدف قوات أمريكية في الأردن بصواريخ باليستية، وأوقف ثلاث سفن في مضيق هرمز. فيما أكد الجيش الأردني اعتراض خمسة صواريخ دخلت أجواء المملكة وإسقاطها وفق قواعد الاشتباك المعتمدة.


وجاء هذا التطور في وقت تشهد فيه المفاوضات المتعلقة بمضيق هرمز جموداً واضحاً. ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول إيراني كبير قوله: إن طهران رفضت مقترحاً قدمته سلطنة عُمان بشأن الإدارة الإقليمية المشتركة للمضيق، زاعماً أن إيران وسلطنة عُمان وحدهما تمتلكان حق تحديد ترتيباته، مع رفض أي دور لدول أخرى. وأضاف أن إيران تتمسك بسيطرتها على كامل مسار الدخول إلى المضيق وجزء من مسار الخروج، معتبرة أن ذلك ينسجم مع مصالحها الأمنية.


من جانبه، قال مسؤول أمريكي إن المحادثات الجارية بشأن تنظيم الملاحة في المضيق لا تشمل فرض رسوم على السفن، مؤكداً أن واشنطن وسلطنة عُمان رفضتا مطالب إيرانية وصفت بأنها «غير معقولة».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد شدد على أن الولايات المتحدة تسيطر على حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن السفن التي تعبره تفعل ذلك بإرادة واشنطن وليس طهران.


وجاء التصعيد العسكري بعد ساعات من اجتماع مغلق جمع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض، واستمر نحو 90 دقيقة، وتركز بصورة أساسية على الملف الإيراني. ووصف البيت الأبيض الاجتماع بأنه «إيجابي ومثمر»، فيما قال نتنياهو إنه كان من أفضل اللقاءات التي جمعته بترمب، مؤكداً توافق الجانبين على منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي.


ورغم التصريحات الإيجابية، تحدثت تقارير عن وجود تباينات بين الجانبين بشأن التعامل مع إيران، في ظل انزعاج أمريكي من بعض التقديرات الإسرائيلية المتعلقة بالحرب. وأكد مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن الملف الإيراني تصدّر المحادثات، فيما لم يصدر عن البيت الأبيض بيان تفصيلي حول نتائج اللقاء.


وكرر ترمب، في تصريحات لاحقة، تهديده بتوجيه ضربات جديدة لإيران إذا لم توافق على اتفاق يضمن، من بين أمور أخرى، حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة مع طهران في يونيو الماضي أصبحت منتهية.


وفي المقابل، أبدى مسؤولون إسرائيليون قلقهم من طبيعة القرار الذي قد يتخذه ترمب في المرحلة القادمة، مع تأكيدهم أن إسرائيل ترى أن الخيار العسكري ضد إيران قد يعود إلى الواجهة إذا استمرت طهران في تعزيز قدراتها النووية والعسكرية.